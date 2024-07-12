Couple who married in their garden put their wonderful Maryculter home on the market for £650,000

The fact that Daryl and Kathryn Thomson chose to tie the knot in their beautiful garden just goes to show how much they’ve loved living in their stunning steading.

A serene countryside sanctuary with views over Bennachie and the surrounding hills, the couple say Dalmore Steading in Maryculter has been the perfect place to make magical memories with their family.

“Getting married in the garden is one of our most enjoyable memories at our home,” says Daryl.

“We had a surprise wedding in the garden where all guests thought they were attending a family barbecue yet were shocked to see me standing in a kilt accompanied by a piper with a marque and hay bales set up in preparation to tie the knot.”

Stunning views of Bennachie

Set in 1.5 acres of lush green countryside, it was the amazing views and space that first attracted the couple to the five-bedroom home.

But after two years – and countless renovations – Daryl, who works as a global operations support manager for SLB, and Kathryn, who is a full-time mum, have reluctantly put their superb home on the market as they look for a new property project.

“With both Kat and I loving a project and this one being our second, we are keen to sink our teeth into something new,” says Daryl.

“I’ll miss being able to work from home and sit in my office with a view of the beautiful garden and epic scenery of the Scottish countryside.”

Beautifully renovated with stylish interiors

With its wonderful landscape and incredible scenery, it’s easy to see why the couple instantly fell in love with the bucolic bolthole.

Originally constructed in the 1850s and converted in 2002, every inch of the property is immaculate with ultra sleek interiors throughout.

One of the standout features of this home is undoubtedly the open plan kitchen/family and dining room.

Ideal for entertaining, the kitchen has an array of stylish storage units and modern appliances while there is a central island with a breakfast bar.

5 bedrooms and 4 reception rooms

And after whipping up a feast in the kitchen, the attractive dining area is where you can savour all your culinary efforts before enjoying some post dinner relaxation in the chic lounge.

Located off the kitchen is a handy utility room which is ideal for all those household chores like washing and ironing plus it has plenty of extra storage space.

Also on the ground floor is a formal drawing room with panelled walls and a wood burning stove plus a shower room, a sunroom that is currently being used as a home office and a cloakroom toilet.

Eco friendly home

Asked what they think will appeal most to potential buyers, the couple believe it will be the exceptional standard of the accommodation as well as it’s tranquil setting.

“I think the condition of the property will appeal and the fact that it has been upgraded to a high standard,” says Daryl.

“I also think the eco-friendly solar system, the surrounding views and the garden areas will appeal.”

3 spa-like bathrooms

Upstairs, there are five dreamy bedrooms including the master bedroom with superb views and an ensuite shower room.

In addition, there are three further double bedrooms and a single bedroom which is currently being used as a children’s bedroom but could also be used as a dressing room or office/study if desired.

Completing this floor is a contemporary bathroom.

Glorious garden is a breath of fresh air

Outside, the landscaped garden grounds with patio areas are made for alfresco soirees or even weddings as Daryl and Kathryn have proved.

Also in the garden is a summer house, shed and greenhouse while at the front of the property there is a fantastic parking area, an EV charger and a double garage with electric up and over doors.

With so much space both internally and externally, Daryl thinks it will appeal to families.

“It is an ideal home for a family who love having a private garden, and it’s also suitable for sports or animal lovers as there are 1.5 acres of grounds to enjoy,” says Daryl.

Location wise, the property enjoys the best of both worlds with beautiful countryside on its doorstep while remaining close to the city centre which is just nine miles away.

Dalmore Steading, Cockley Farm, Maryculter, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £650,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk