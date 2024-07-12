Couple who married in their garden put their wonderful Maryculter home on the market for £650,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple who married in their garden put their wonderful Maryculter home on the market for £650,000

Daryl and Kathryn Thomson made unforgettable memories at their stunning steading.

By Rosemary Lowne
Dalmore Steading in Maryculter is a breath of fresh countryside air.
Dalmore Steading in Maryculter is a breath of fresh countryside air. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

The fact that Daryl and Kathryn Thomson chose to tie the knot in their beautiful garden just goes to show how much they’ve loved living in their stunning steading.

A serene countryside sanctuary with views over Bennachie and the surrounding hills, the couple say Dalmore Steading in Maryculter has been the perfect place to make magical memories with their family.

“Getting married in the garden is one of our most enjoyable memories at our home,” says Daryl.

“We had a surprise wedding in the garden where all guests thought they were attending a family barbecue yet were shocked to see me standing in a kilt accompanied by a piper with a marque and hay bales set up in preparation to tie the knot.”

Daryl and Kathryn Thomson on their wedding day with, from back left to right, Oliver, Imogen and Rhys (Kathryn’s children) and the couple’s daughters Darcy and Alora (front). Image: Daryl Thomson

Stunning views of Bennachie

Set in 1.5 acres of lush green countryside, it was the amazing views and space that first attracted the couple to the five-bedroom home.

But after two years – and countless renovations – Daryl, who works as a global operations support manager for SLB, and Kathryn, who is a full-time mum, have reluctantly put their superb home on the market as they look for a new property project.

“With both Kat and I loving a project and this one being our second, we are keen to sink our teeth into something new,” says Daryl.

“I’ll miss being able to work from home and sit in my office with a view of the beautiful garden and epic scenery of the Scottish countryside.”

This attractive open plan area is the perfect place to relax with family and friends. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
The sleek and stylish kitchen is the icing on the cake. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Beautifully renovated with stylish interiors

With its wonderful landscape and incredible scenery, it’s easy to see why the couple instantly fell in love with the bucolic bolthole.

Originally constructed in the 1850s and converted in 2002, every inch of the property is immaculate with ultra sleek interiors throughout.

One of the standout features of this home is undoubtedly the open plan kitchen/family and dining room.

Ideal for entertaining, the kitchen has an array of stylish storage units and modern appliances while there is a central island with a breakfast bar.

The elegant drawing room is the ideal place to unwind. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Working from home is enjoyable in this beautiful space. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

5 bedrooms and 4 reception rooms

And after whipping up a feast in the kitchen, the attractive dining area is where you can savour all your culinary efforts before enjoying some post dinner relaxation in the chic lounge.

Located off the kitchen is a handy utility room which is ideal for all those household chores like washing and ironing plus it has plenty of extra storage space.

Also on the ground floor is a formal drawing room with panelled walls and a wood burning stove plus a shower room, a sunroom that is currently being used as a home office and a cloakroom toilet.

Lay your worries to rest in this dreamy bedroom. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Fashionistas are sure to love this walk-in wardrobe. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Eco friendly home

Asked what they think will appeal most to potential buyers, the couple believe it will be the exceptional standard of the accommodation as well as it’s tranquil setting.

“I think the condition of the property will appeal and the fact that it has been upgraded to a high standard,” says Daryl.

“I also think the eco-friendly solar system, the surrounding views and the garden areas will appeal.”

Movie nights can be enjoyed in this fantastic family space. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Every inch of this home has been beautifully designed. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

3 spa-like bathrooms

Upstairs, there are five dreamy bedrooms including the master bedroom with superb views and an ensuite shower room.

In addition, there are three further double bedrooms and a single bedroom which is currently being used as a children’s bedroom but could also be used as a dressing room or office/study if desired.

Completing this floor is a contemporary bathroom.

The attention to detail is evident in this spotless bathroom. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
This room is perfect for little princesses. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Glorious garden is a breath of fresh air

Outside, the landscaped garden grounds with patio areas are made for alfresco soirees or even weddings as Daryl and Kathryn have proved.

Also in the garden is a summer house, shed and greenhouse while at the front of the property there is a fantastic parking area, an EV charger and a double garage with electric up and over doors.

With so much space both internally and externally, Daryl thinks it will appeal to families.

Enjoy spectacular scenery every day from the comfort of Dalmore Steading. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
The grass is certainly greener at Dalmore Steading. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

“It is an ideal home for a family who love having a private garden, and it’s also suitable for sports or animal lovers as there are 1.5 acres of grounds to enjoy,” says Daryl.

Location wise, the property enjoys the best of both worlds with beautiful countryside on its doorstep while remaining close to the city centre which is just nine miles away.

Dalmore Steading, Cockley Farm, Maryculter, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £650,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

