I’m a 25-year-old plumber – here’s how I bought my first three-bedroom house in Mintlaw

Joel Harley and Lucy Godsman moved into their new-build home last month.

Joel and Lucy moved in last month.
By Graham Fleming

Young Aberdeenshire couple Joel Harley and Lucy Godsman moved into their first home together last month.

Shortly after 25-year-old plumber Joel got down on one knee last year and asked Lucy to marry him, they knew they wanted their own space together.

They began looking for their dream home in their home town of Mintlaw.

And it wasn’t so long after that, on June 28, they were handed the keys to their first house in the town’s recent North Woods development.

Sold to them by local estate agents, Colaren Homes, the stunning new home offers three bedrooms, ample living and kitchen space and an en-suite bathroom.

Priced at £220,000, many of their age would be sent back to the drawing board.

But the couple had been preparing eight years for this moment.

Having saved over £50,000 combined since entering the world of work at age 16, Joel was able to move in last month with Lucy, 24.

Mintlaw couple ‘excited to start new chapter together’

Speaking to the Press & Journal from the comfort of their new living room, Joel said he was “chuffed” with his purchase.

He said: “It’s our first house together.

“We are really chuffed with it, it feels really good to have moved in.

The couple saved for more than eight years for this moment.

“We are really proud of how we have bought a new build at our ages.

“We were both ready to live together and we’re super excited to start this new chapter together.”

Joel and Lucy ‘always been good at saving’

There’s no doubt that at an early age, having your own house can be a daunting task.

Even with Lucy’s valuable contributions by working for nearby HR firm, it was a long road to being handed the keys.

Over half of their wage contributions went to savings for the house’s “large deposit”.

“As soon as I started working then I began saving up for it. It took me eight years,” Joel continued.

“We took advantage of the Help to Buy ISA as well, but I would say we had to be careful with what we spent.

“But we have always been pretty good at saving I’d say.

“At least half of all my wages were going away into the savings account at the end of each month.”

Both moving in after living with their parents before hand – Joel said that they did not have to make any changes to their lifestyle.

The couple were still able to afford holidays and couldn’t think of any cutbacks they had to make, when asked.

