Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police tape off Peterhead skate park after death of man

An investigation has been launched into the "unexplained death" in the Meethill Road area.

By Ena Saracevic
Police received a "concern for person" call this afternoon. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Police received a "concern for person" call this afternoon. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Police have taped off a skate park in Peterhead following the death of a man.

Emergency services were called to the Meethill Road area of the town after receiving a “concern for person” call at around 3.50pm this afternoon.

On attendance, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50pm on Thursday, 11 July, we received a report of a concern for person in the Meethill Road area of Peterhead.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

