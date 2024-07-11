Police tape off Peterhead skate park after death of man

Police have taped off a skate park in Peterhead following the death of a man.

Emergency services were called to the Meethill Road area of the town after receiving a “concern for person” call at around 3.50pm this afternoon.

On attendance, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50pm on Thursday, 11 July, we received a report of a concern for person in the Meethill Road area of Peterhead.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

