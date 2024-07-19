Step inside this £850,000 Bieldside home which boasts beautiful grounds and a short walk to the pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Step inside this £850,000 Bieldside home which boasts beautiful grounds and a short walk to the pub

Three-storey property blends modern luxury with traditional character and has five or six bedrooms, a fabulous garden, balcony, decking, cast iron radiators and an Aga

Number 68 North Deeside Road is an imposing residence in Bieldside, Aberdeen.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Number 68 North Deeside Road is a grand residence indeed, set over three floors and enjoying a commanding position in the prestigious suburb of Bieldside, Aberdeen.

This detached granite home has been thoughtfully upgraded over the years while retaining many of its original characteristics.

It is set within beautifully landscaped gardens which extend to around two-thirds of an acre with mature trees, shrubs, lawn and patio areas.

There are five or six bedrooms, depending on how the owner would like to use the space, one of which is en suite.

The landscaped gardens extend to around two-thirds of an acre with lawn, mature trees and patio areas.

There is also a dining kitchen, lounge, dining room, sun lounge or gym, garden room or snug, utility room, study or home office.

There is also a lovely family bathroom, Jack-and-Jill shower room and a further family lounge.

The tone is set from the outset with a splendid hallway with solid hardwood flooring, cast iron radiators and deep skirtings.

The fabulous kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and an Aga and has steps that lead down into an elegant lounge with wood-burning stove.

The dining kitchen complete with Aga and quality fixtures and fittings.
Rory and Lisa Matheson have lived here for 23 years.

Lisa said: “Initially my parents lived with us for seven years. After this it was the two of us and our two daughters. They have now left home.”

What first attracted them to the property?

“We were immediately taken by the magnificent granite as we drove up to the property all those years ago,” said Lisa.

Bieldside property set back from the road

“We loved the fact that it was set back from the road and offered a degree of seclusion whilst being so close to good road and bus links.

“All within walking distance of Cults Primary School.

“As my parents were going to live with us initially, the house offered the ability to accommodate everyone well.

“Having living rooms on two floors allowed us some degree of independence.

Lisa Matheson says it was the ‘magnificent granite’ that first caught her eye.

“We have made quite a few alterations over the years. We extended and refitted the kitchen and built a conservatory at the back of the house which became a utility area.

Lisa added: “We put a slate roof on the conservatory to the west of the property, installed solid wood flooring and a wood burner stove.

“This made a very pleasant extra living area, and most recently has been used a gym.

Bieldside property with balcony and decking

“Then we installed dormer windows in the top two attic bedrooms which previously only had Velux windows.

“We also put in a Jack-and-Jill en suite shower room to service both bedrooms.

“Later we decided to convert the garage into a further living room with access from the kitchen and refitted the kitchen at the same time.

“The living room has New Wave Doors leading to a decking area and giving access to the front garden.

The living room with the New Wave Doors leading out to decking and the garden.

“We installed a balcony above the decking which is accessed from one of the bedrooms.

“Finally we built a garage towards the bottom of the garden. This is centrally heated and has plumbing and an alarm system.

“It has been used as a garage/workshop and home office.

“Most rooms have been decorated within the past three years.”

The balcony sits above the cosy decked area.
What, does Lisa think, makes the property so special?

“It is a traditional granite property which has been modernised but still retains original features,” she said.

“The property sits in extensive grounds providing a high degree of privacy but are easily maintained.”

Number 68 North Deeside Road retains many original features.
What about the location?

“The house sits in a leafy suburb of Aberdeen,” said Lisa.

“It has great road and bus links into the city or countryside. There are many beautiful walks from the house and it’s an easy walk to the River Dee and riverside walks.

“It’s within walking distance to shops, coffee house and pub.

“For us the location was perfect.  We have dogs and wanted a house with a large garden and be able to walk from the house and not have to rely on the car.

“When the children were younger it was great to be able to walk to school. Having the space both inside and outside has been great for family living.”

The fantastic family bathroom at 68 North Deeside Road.
What type of buyer does Lisa think the house would suit especially?

“We think that the house would suit a family as it provides the space which is very adaptable as family needs alter,” she says.

“The location is great for getting into Aberdeen City for work either by car or bus and is a short distance from the AWPR if needing to travel further afield.”

Price over £850,000 with Andersonbain LLP and on the aspc website. 

Even the utility room is a grand affair at 68 North Deeside Road.

Conversation