Don Cowie hopes to lay Premier Sports Cup run foundations in challenging group – with familiar foes Raith Rovers next

Don Cowie hopes a challenging Premier Sports Cup group campaign can lay the foundations for Ross County to launch an overdue cup run.

The Staggies opened up their Group H section with a 3-1 victory away to League Two side Stranraer last weekend, but now face back-to-back Championship opponents.

Raith Rovers are the visitors to Dingwall on Saturday, in a re-run of last season’s play-off final in which the Staggies triumphed 6-1 on aggregate.

County make the trip to second-tier Hamilton Accies on Tuesday, before finishing their group campaign at home to Stirling Albion next Saturday.

Although County have progressed through the group section in six of the last seven seasons, the Staggies have not had a Hampden Park appearance since winning the League Cup in 2016.

Cowie feels the standard of opponent the Staggies are coming up against will stand them in good stead for the challenges which lie ahead this season.

He said: “It’s a really challenging group we are in. But at the same time, I think it’s a really good test early on, especially on Saturday against Raith.

“It’s about picking up results and getting out of this group. I said before, I want us to go on a cup run. We have not done it enough in previous years.

“We have to play at a top level to do that, and that’s the challenge for the group – I think they are hungry for that.”

Raith’s play-off heartache fresh in memory

Raith will make the trip to the Highlands with revenge on their mind, following the Staggies’ emphatic play-off victory two months ago.

Ian Murray has bolstered his squad with the addition of seven players, including vastly-experienced former Hibernian pair Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon.

Cowie expects a stern test, adding: “It’s a tough game. We saw only two months ago that it’s a really good team we are coming up against.

“They have managed to keep a hold of pretty much the bulk of their squad from last season, and added to it.

“That’s why it will be a really good test for us.

“We will be prepared and ready for it. I’m really happy with the way the group is right now, and they are chomping at the bit for it.”

No Ronan Hale, but Connor Randal returns

New signing Ronan Hale will have to wait to make his Staggies debut, with the attacker suspended from a cup competition with previous club Cliftonville.

County plan to introduce Hale to action against Hamilton at New Douglas Park on Tuesday.

Connor Randall returns to the squad, having missed the victory over Stranraer due to the birth of his first child.

Cowie added: “Everyone is looking fit and healthy, with nothing to report on the back of the game.

“At this stage it’s good you’ve got the option of having the five subs, which means half of the team are not having to play the 90 minutes at such an early stage.

“That worked in our favour.”