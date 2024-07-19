Don Cowie hopes to lay Premier Sports Cup run foundations in challenging group – with familiar foes Raith Rovers next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie hopes to lay Premier Sports Cup run foundations in challenging group – with familiar foes Raith Rovers next

The Staggies host Raith Rovers on Saturday, in the first of back-to-back Championship tests.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie hopes a challenging Premier Sports Cup group campaign can lay the foundations for Ross County to launch an overdue cup run.

The Staggies opened up their Group H section with a 3-1 victory away to League Two side Stranraer last weekend, but now face back-to-back Championship opponents.

Raith Rovers are the visitors to Dingwall on Saturday, in a re-run of last season’s play-off final in which the Staggies triumphed 6-1 on aggregate.

Don Cowie leads the celebrations after leading Ross County to Premiership safety. Image: SNS.

County make the trip to second-tier Hamilton Accies on Tuesday, before finishing their group campaign at home to Stirling Albion next Saturday.

Although County have progressed through the group section in six of the last seven seasons, the Staggies have not had a Hampden Park appearance since winning the League Cup in 2016.

Cowie feels the standard of opponent the Staggies are coming up against will stand them in good stead for the challenges which lie ahead this season.

He said: “It’s a really challenging group we are in. But at the same time, I think it’s a really good test early on, especially on Saturday against Raith.

“It’s about picking up results and getting out of this group. I said before, I want us to go on a cup run. We have not done it enough in previous years.

“We have to play at a top level to do that, and that’s the challenge for the group – I think they are hungry for that.”

Raith’s play-off heartache fresh in memory

Raith will make the trip to the Highlands with revenge on their mind, following the Staggies’ emphatic play-off victory two months ago.

Ian Murray has bolstered his squad with the addition of seven players, including vastly-experienced former Hibernian pair Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon.

Paul Hanlon nets against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

Cowie expects a stern test, adding: “It’s a tough game. We saw only two months ago that it’s a really good team we are coming up against.

“They have managed to keep a hold of pretty much the bulk of their squad from last season, and added to it.

“That’s why it will be a really good test for us.

“We will be prepared and ready for it. I’m really happy with the way the group is right now, and they are chomping at the bit for it.”

No Ronan Hale, but Connor Randal returns

New signing Ronan Hale will have to wait to make his Staggies debut, with the attacker suspended from a cup competition with previous club Cliftonville.

County plan to introduce Hale to action against Hamilton at New Douglas Park on Tuesday.

Connor Randall returns to the squad, having missed the victory over Stranraer due to the birth of his first child.

Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Cowie added: “Everyone is looking fit and healthy, with nothing to report on the back of the game.

“At this stage it’s good you’ve got the option of having the five subs, which means half of the team are not having to play the 90 minutes at such an early stage.

“That worked in our favour.”

More from Ross County

Akil Wright in action for Ross County
Akil Wright on giving up English League One chance for Ross County move
Andrew Macleod in action for Ross County
Stornoway teenager Andrew Macleod, 19, eager to grasp Ross County chance after making debut
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Don Cowie backs Eamonn Brophy to thrive - while Ross County boss confirms no…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after Saturday's 3-0 win at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Will we see Bojan Miovski back to lead Aberdeen attack at East…
Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS
Scott Allardice embracing fresh Ross County start following injury setback last season
Goalscorers Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy following Ross County's win over Stranraer. Image: SNS.
Two-goal Jordan White has belief in Ross County firepower after starting campaign with win…
Jordan White celebrates his opener against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County must share goalscoring burden after strikers get off mark…
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS
Max Sheaf to miss start of Ross County's season
Rickie Lamie has joined Ross County on a two-year deal. Image: Ross County FC
Ricki Lamie grateful for Ross County chance after Dundee's 'change of opinion' and ripped-up…
Ross County's Simon Murray scored 23 goals last season, including twice in the 6-1 play-off final aggregate win against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Ross County: Cowie says Staggies could not stand in Murray's way, Sims exits, and…

Conversation