£1.25m Scottish Baronial mansion in Kingswells hits the market

The mansion has six bedrooms, four reception rooms and a round tower.

By Ross Hempseed
Fairley House a baronial mansion in Kingswell.
Fairley House. Image: Wilson Property Group.

A six-bedroom mansion nestled in the suburb of Kingswells has been listed for £1.25m.

Fairley House is a Baronial-style mansion, sitting on three acres of land a few miles outside of Aberdeen city centre.

Built in 1800, it has period features including heraldic carvings and corbelled stonework.

Baronial mansion with round tower in Kingswell.
The round tower is also the entrance to the property. Image: Wilson Property Group

The unmissable round tower contains the entrance to the mansion, which leads through into the large hallway with a dark wood-carved staircase open over three floors.

The hallway with staircase leading upstairs. Image: Wilson Property Group

Off the hallway is the stately dining room, with a statement chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

Next door is the cosy and inviting study, lined with wood panelling.

The grand dining room. Image: Wilson Property Group
The study. Image: Wilson Property Group

19th-century mansion in Kingswells for sale

Much of the downstairs is carpeted in a scarlet red and gold carpet, while many rooms feature high ceilings, large oak windows and doors, creating a sense of grandeur.

At the end of the hallway is the large sitting room with a bay window looking out over the front lawn, and a separate toilet.

The kitchen. Image: Wilson Property Group

Also on the ground floor is the kitchen central island and hanging pot rack, the perfect combination of the old-feel manor-style kitchen with modern appliances.

Next to the kitchen is the breakfast room and laundry room, and the attached garage with another downstairs toilet.

Upstairs bathroom with shower. Image: Wilson Property Group

Heading upstairs on the first floor are four double bedrooms, including the master bedroom, with plenty of space and curved windows offering plenty of light.

The master bedroom. Image: Wilson Property Group

Across the corridor is a good-sized dressing area. Also on this floor are two large family bathrooms, one with a bathtub and the other with a shower.

On the second floor, there are two more large bedrooms, however, there is no bathroom on this floor.

Another large bedroom. Image: Wilson Property Group

The gardens are extensive, stretching for three acres with many mature trees and several blooming flower beds, ideal for a keen gardener.

There is also a separate storage unit for gardening equipment on the grounds.

Gardens surrounding the mansion.
The lush gardens surrounding the property. Image: Wilson Property Group

The mansion is close to the city of Aberdeen, just a 20-minute car journey.

Fairley House is currently listed with Wilson Property Group for £1.25m.

Conversation