£1.25m Scottish Baronial mansion in Kingswells hits the market

A six-bedroom mansion nestled in the suburb of Kingswells has been listed for £1.25m.

Fairley House is a Baronial-style mansion, sitting on three acres of land a few miles outside of Aberdeen city centre.

Built in 1800, it has period features including heraldic carvings and corbelled stonework.

The unmissable round tower contains the entrance to the mansion, which leads through into the large hallway with a dark wood-carved staircase open over three floors.

Off the hallway is the stately dining room, with a statement chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

Next door is the cosy and inviting study, lined with wood panelling.

19th-century mansion in Kingswells for sale

Much of the downstairs is carpeted in a scarlet red and gold carpet, while many rooms feature high ceilings, large oak windows and doors, creating a sense of grandeur.

At the end of the hallway is the large sitting room with a bay window looking out over the front lawn, and a separate toilet.

Also on the ground floor is the kitchen central island and hanging pot rack, the perfect combination of the old-feel manor-style kitchen with modern appliances.

Next to the kitchen is the breakfast room and laundry room, and the attached garage with another downstairs toilet.

Heading upstairs on the first floor are four double bedrooms, including the master bedroom, with plenty of space and curved windows offering plenty of light.

Across the corridor is a good-sized dressing area. Also on this floor are two large family bathrooms, one with a bathtub and the other with a shower.

On the second floor, there are two more large bedrooms, however, there is no bathroom on this floor.

The gardens are extensive, stretching for three acres with many mature trees and several blooming flower beds, ideal for a keen gardener.

There is also a separate storage unit for gardening equipment on the grounds.

The mansion is close to the city of Aberdeen, just a 20-minute car journey.

Fairley House is currently listed with Wilson Property Group for £1.25m.