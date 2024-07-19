CHAP Homes open day will give you a glimpse into stunning development

Ready to buy your new home near Aberdeen? Here’s an event you shouldn’t miss!

CHAP Homes is hosting an open day at its Crest of Lochter development in Inverurie on Saturday July 27 from 10am until 5pm.

Be there early as exciting prizes will be up for grabs in the morning. You could win a hamper, vouchers for local companies and cash prizes!

A treasure hunt will also take you around the development’s show home. It’s a fun way to discover the impressive features of your dream home.

Ideal location

Crest of Lochter is in a very accessible location. You will have easy access to Inverurie town centre which has an amazing range of amenities and shops. Aberdeen is also a quick half-hour drive away.

At the same time, you will get to enjoy the best of the Scottish countryside. Imagine waking up to stunning views of Bennachie and living just a short drive away from the famous North Sea coast.

With local access to outstanding produce, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to amazing places to eat. There’s the renowned Fennel Restaurant, the Porterhouse Steakhouse at Thainstone Centre and Formartine’s at the stunning Haddo Estate.

Functional and stylish home

There are three- and four-bedroom homes available in this development. Each one has attractive and contemporary exteriors with feature stone and charcoal grey finishes.

Inside, you can make your home truly your own by choosing from a range of kitchens, tiles, vanity units and wardrobes to fit your personal needs and unique style.

There are many available market leading fixtures and fittings to choose from. Kitchens are from top German brand, Nobilia and fitted with appliances from Neff. Sanitary ware is from Roca while wardrobe doors are all bespoke.

Here’s a 360-degree walkthrough of the Callanish, one of the four-bedroom house types on offer.

Energy efficiency

All homes in Crest of Lochter are designed to be energy efficient.

Detached homes are powered with sustainable energy thanks to an ‘intelligent’ hybrid air source heating system that uses gas and electric power to supplement the air source when it’s needed.

Semi-detached homes in the final phase also have air source heat recovery which is supplemented with solar panels on roofs. This will help contribute to cheap energy bills while cutting down your carbon footprint.

If you have an electric vehicle, no need to worry about charging in your new home. All new release homes will have EV charging points.

Have you found your new home in Aberdeen?

Attend the open day on July 27 or book an appointment for a private viewing of the show home.

To find out more, you can also visit CHAP Homes’ website.