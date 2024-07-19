CHAP Homes open day will give you a glimpse into stunning development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CHAP Homes open day will give you a glimpse into stunning development

Crest of Lochter has everything you're looking for in a dream home.

In partnership with CHAP Homes
facade of a new home near Aberdeen in CHAP Homes' Crest of Lochter development
The Crest of Lochter development offers homes with kerb appeal and high quality interiors.

Ready to buy your new home near Aberdeen? Here’s an event you shouldn’t miss!

CHAP Homes is hosting an open day at its Crest of Lochter development in Inverurie on Saturday July 27 from 10am until 5pm.

Be there early as exciting prizes will be up for grabs in the morning. You could win a hamper, vouchers for local companies and cash prizes!

A treasure hunt will also take you around the development’s show home. It’s a fun way to discover the impressive features of your dream home.

Ideal location

beautifully furnished living room in CHAP Homes' Crest of Lochter development
Attend CHAP Homes’ open day to discover the unique features of its properties in Crest of Lochter.

Crest of Lochter is in a very accessible location. You will have easy access to Inverurie town centre which has an amazing range of amenities and shops. Aberdeen is also a quick half-hour drive away.

At the same time, you will get to enjoy the best of the Scottish countryside. Imagine waking up to stunning views of Bennachie and living just a short drive away from the famous North Sea coast.

With local access to outstanding produce, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to amazing places to eat. There’s the renowned Fennel Restaurant, the Porterhouse Steakhouse at Thainstone Centre and Formartine’s at the stunning Haddo Estate.

Functional and stylish home

bright and airy kitchen with dining area
All homes have kitchens from top German brand, Nobilia and fitted with appliances from Neff.

There are three- and four-bedroom homes available in this development. Each one has attractive and contemporary exteriors with feature stone and charcoal grey finishes.

Inside, you can make your home truly your own by choosing from a range of kitchens, tiles, vanity units and wardrobes to fit your personal needs and unique style.

There are many available market leading fixtures and fittings to choose from. Kitchens are from top German brand, Nobilia and fitted with appliances from Neff. Sanitary ware is from Roca while wardrobe doors are all bespoke.

Here’s a 360-degree walkthrough of the Callanish, one of the four-bedroom house types on offer.

Energy efficiency

cosy bedroom with windows and beautiful furnishings
Make it your very own home with personalised touches.

All homes in Crest of Lochter are designed to be energy efficient.

Detached homes are powered with sustainable energy thanks to an ‘intelligent’ hybrid air source heating system that uses gas and electric power to supplement the air source when it’s needed.

Semi-detached homes in the final phase also have air source heat recovery which is supplemented with solar panels on roofs. This will help contribute to cheap energy bills while cutting down your carbon footprint.

If you have an electric vehicle, no need to worry about charging in your new home. All new release homes will have EV charging points.

Have you found your new home in Aberdeen?

Attend the open day on July 27 or book an appointment for a private viewing of the show home.

To find out more, you can also visit CHAP Homes’ website

The Crest of Lochter development offers homes with kerb appeal and high quality interiors.






