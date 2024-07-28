Lighthouse on uninhabited Orkney island offering ‘complete solitude’ for sale at bargain price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Lighthouse on uninhabited Orkney island offering ‘complete solitude’ for sale at bargain price

The remote property has been listed for only £80,000.

By Graham Fleming
The lighthouse on Copinsay. Image: Allan Properties
The lighthouse on Copinsay. Image: Allan Properties

A lighthouse on an uninhabited island in Orkney offering “complete solitude” has gone up for sale at a bargain price.

The lighthouse and associated keeper’s buildings on Copinsay are on the market for offers over £80,000.

Allan Properties, which is marketing the site for sale, says it offers prospective buyers “a blank canvas to create a space they can truly call their home”.

One of the lighthouse keeper’s buildings. Image: Allan Properties
The property has been listed for £80,000. Image: Allan Properties
The lighthouse is on an uninhabited island. Image: Allan Properties

The lighthouse boasts 360-degree views of the east coast and offers “serene beauty”.

The main building is two storeys high and comes with an outbuilding, a shed and a tractor holding.

However, the seven-bedroom property is in need of renovation and modernisation.

Old equipment and other belongings can still be seen inside several of the rooms and the decor is dated throughout.

Renovation work is needed inside. Image: Allan Properties
One of the property’s many bedrooms. Image: Allan Properties
The kitchen. Image: Allan Properties
The bathroom. Image: Allan Properties
A sitting room. Image: Allan Properties

The listing says: “Imagine living on this stunning uninhabited island, a place of serene beauty and complete solitude.

“Copinsay, one of the enchanting Orkney Islands off the east coast of mainland Scotland, offers an unparalleled lifestyle opportunity.

“This property within this uninhabited island is now available for those seeking an extraordinary retreat.

“Requiring renovation works, this property presents the perfect opportunity for someone seeking a solitary lifestyle with a blank canvas to create a space they can truly call their home.”

More from Property

First impressions are excellent at this amazing family home near Elgin.
Lauren and Barry put dream home near Elgin on the market for £695,000
The Old Coastguard station has stunning views. Image: Monster Moves.
For sale: Former coastguard station converted into ‘stunning’ family home in Sutherland
Moss Side Croft in Aberdeenshire
Horse lover's paradise: Croft near Dyce with stables and paddocks hits the market
Rachel and Nick Broere with their two children Olivia and Hugo, and their Rosemount home.
How Rachel and Nick gave Rosemount home a glow up, while balancing a toddler,…
The property has three bedrooms and a further 10 for pets. Image: Supplied by CCL.
Pet hotel near Banchory goes on the market for just under £500,000
Fairley House a baronial mansion in Kingswell.
£1.25m Scottish Baronial mansion in Kingswells hits the market
Number 68 North Deeside Road is an imposing residence in Bieldside, Aberdeen.
Step inside this £850,000 Bieldside home which boasts beautiful grounds and a short walk…
Secluded home on the Isle of Skye hits the market. Image: Galbraith.
Secluded Skye home with mountain and sea views could be your own tranquil escape
facade of a new home near Aberdeen in CHAP Homes' Crest of Lochter development
CHAP Homes open day will give you a glimpse into stunning development
With its very own turret, The Bothy is a property made for happily ever afters.
Enjoy tranquil countryside living close to Aberdeen city in this £650,000 home

Conversation