Lighthouse on uninhabited Orkney island offering ‘complete solitude’ for sale at bargain price

A lighthouse on an uninhabited island in Orkney offering “complete solitude” has gone up for sale at a bargain price.

The lighthouse and associated keeper’s buildings on Copinsay are on the market for offers over £80,000.

Allan Properties, which is marketing the site for sale, says it offers prospective buyers “a blank canvas to create a space they can truly call their home”.

The lighthouse boasts 360-degree views of the east coast and offers “serene beauty”.

The main building is two storeys high and comes with an outbuilding, a shed and a tractor holding.

However, the seven-bedroom property is in need of renovation and modernisation.

Old equipment and other belongings can still be seen inside several of the rooms and the decor is dated throughout.

The listing says: “Imagine living on this stunning uninhabited island, a place of serene beauty and complete solitude.

“Copinsay, one of the enchanting Orkney Islands off the east coast of mainland Scotland, offers an unparalleled lifestyle opportunity.

“This property within this uninhabited island is now available for those seeking an extraordinary retreat.

“Requiring renovation works, this property presents the perfect opportunity for someone seeking a solitary lifestyle with a blank canvas to create a space they can truly call their home.”