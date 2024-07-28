In pictures: Hundreds flock to Aberdeen beach to make most of Sunday scorcher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Hundreds flock to Aberdeen beach to make most of Sunday scorcher

Our photographer headed to Aberdeen's beach as temperatures reached up to 19C today.

Jamie (7) and brother Nathan Joss (6) with Mabel during the Golden Retriever meet up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jamie (7) and brother Nathan Joss (6) with Mabel during the Golden Retriever meet up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming & kennyelrick

Hundreds flocked to Aberdeen’s beachfront today to take advantage of the scorching weather.

With temperatures reaching up to 19C this Sunday, families rushed to the Granite City’s beach boulevard to take advantage.

Large queues could be seen forming in the boulevard’s ice cream parlours and cafes while children paddled in the cool sea.

Others also took the rare opportunity to sunbathe by relaxing on the sand, following a dreary summer so far.

It comes as the north east is finally set to enjoy a period of sunshine.

Temperatures are predicted to soar up to 20C throughout the week on Monday and Tuesday, only being interrupted by rain on Friday.

So, while the sun came out to play, so was our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson who was at the beach to capture the best of the fun.

Aron Innes (8) enjoying a swim.
Maddison Warman (6) enjoying the sun.
Justin and Diana Gustaitis with daughters (L-R) Migle (8) and Guste (10)
Sisters (L-R) Migle (8) and Guste Gustaitis (10)
(L-R) Keeva Sutherland (10) and birthday girl Aimee Johnstone (11)
Nathan Joss (6) enjoying the sun with a furry friend.
Relaxing in the sun.
Blake MacGregor (10) and Aria Mitchell (5)
Guilherme de Rosso and daughter Luna (7)
Golden Retriever meet up.
Sunkissed fur and happy vibes.
Lucia Kerr (8) with grandma Flora.
Golden Retrievers keeping cool in the water.
Families at Aberdeen Beach enjoying the hot weather.
A perfect day to fly a kite.
Enjoying a walk along the beach.
Sunshine and good times.
Many people came out to enjoy the sunshine.

Conversation