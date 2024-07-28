In pictures: Hundreds flock to Aberdeen beach to make most of Sunday scorcher

Hundreds flocked to Aberdeen’s beachfront today to take advantage of the scorching weather.

With temperatures reaching up to 19C this Sunday, families rushed to the Granite City’s beach boulevard to take advantage.

Large queues could be seen forming in the boulevard’s ice cream parlours and cafes while children paddled in the cool sea.

Others also took the rare opportunity to sunbathe by relaxing on the sand, following a dreary summer so far.

It comes as the north east is finally set to enjoy a period of sunshine.

Temperatures are predicted to soar up to 20C throughout the week on Monday and Tuesday, only being interrupted by rain on Friday.

So, while the sun came out to play, so was our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson who was at the beach to capture the best of the fun.