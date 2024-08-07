Elgin men’s grooming shop up for sale after eight years on the town’s popular Batchen Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin men’s grooming shop up for sale after eight years on the town’s popular Batchen Street

Sirology business owner Richard Cumming reveals why he is selling up.

By Sean McAngus
Sirology owner Richard Cummings
Elgin businessman Richard Cumming pictured.

For eight years, Richard Cumming has ran the men’s grooming shop Sirology on Elgin’s Batchen Street.

In 2016, he launched the firm after seeing a gap in the market for men’s care products.

It has proven to be popular in Elgin town centre, but now the business at 40 Batchen Street is up for sale.

Why is Sirology on the market?

Richard Cumming pictured.

Richard says the decision has been made so he can spend more time with his partner.

He added: “This choice wasn’t easy, but it’s a step I feel is right for me, my partner James, and our future.

“Sirology has transformed from a small art gallery-like shop offering unique items for men into a thriving business with a loyal customer base and a growing reach.

“The journey has been filled with hard work and immense joy.

“I’m incredibly grateful for our amazing customers and the friendly local businesses that support one another.

“As many of you know, James and I both run businesses, which often takes away time from each other and the simple pleasures of life.”

Elgin gents retail shop Sirology owner Richard Cumming.

He continued: “This decision is not based on any negative circumstances but on what is best for us moving forward.

“Courtney, our bright ray of light, will stay on, and we look forward to continuing to serve you as usual.

“Thank you all for your incredible support. I hope to find someone who will take Sirology to the next level.”

Shop still open for business

He will continue to run the business until a buyer is found.

Richard added: “There will be no immediate changes to Sirology. I will continue to run it until a suitable new owner comes along to experience the joy and growth I’ve had.

“The business remains profitable with great potential for further development.

“I am looking for somebody fresh to take it over and develop the online side.”

ASG Commercial is advertising the sale of the business with offers of £35,000 and over for the leasehold.

Interested parties are asked to contact the agents, so Mr Cumming can focus on the day-to-day running of the business.

Future of Elgin is bright

Batchen Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Richard believes the future is bright for Elgin.

He added: “Elgin is growing with an array of new businesses including hospitality which will bring more people to the town.

“It is all about reinforcing the positives about Elgin.

“Also the pedestrianisation of Batchen Street will make a big difference.”

