Elgin men’s grooming shop up for sale after eight years on the town’s popular Batchen Street

For eight years, Richard Cumming has ran the men’s grooming shop Sirology on Elgin’s Batchen Street.

In 2016, he launched the firm after seeing a gap in the market for men’s care products.

It has proven to be popular in Elgin town centre, but now the business at 40 Batchen Street is up for sale.

Why is Sirology on the market?

Richard says the decision has been made so he can spend more time with his partner.

He added: “This choice wasn’t easy, but it’s a step I feel is right for me, my partner James, and our future.

“Sirology has transformed from a small art gallery-like shop offering unique items for men into a thriving business with a loyal customer base and a growing reach.

“The journey has been filled with hard work and immense joy.

“I’m incredibly grateful for our amazing customers and the friendly local businesses that support one another.

“As many of you know, James and I both run businesses, which often takes away time from each other and the simple pleasures of life.”

He continued: “This decision is not based on any negative circumstances but on what is best for us moving forward.

“Courtney, our bright ray of light, will stay on, and we look forward to continuing to serve you as usual.

“Thank you all for your incredible support. I hope to find someone who will take Sirology to the next level.”

Shop still open for business

He will continue to run the business until a buyer is found.

Richard added: “There will be no immediate changes to Sirology. I will continue to run it until a suitable new owner comes along to experience the joy and growth I’ve had.

“The business remains profitable with great potential for further development.

“I am looking for somebody fresh to take it over and develop the online side.”

ASG Commercial is advertising the sale of the business with offers of £35,000 and over for the leasehold.

Interested parties are asked to contact the agents, so Mr Cumming can focus on the day-to-day running of the business.

Future of Elgin is bright

Richard believes the future is bright for Elgin.

He added: “Elgin is growing with an array of new businesses including hospitality which will bring more people to the town.

“It is all about reinforcing the positives about Elgin.

“Also the pedestrianisation of Batchen Street will make a big difference.”