Famous Highland B&B with Great Hall and three towers hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Famous Highland B&B with Great Hall and three towers hits the market

White Rose Tower may look historic from the outside, but the interior is a impressive blend of modern fittings and period features.

By Ross Hempseed
White Rose Tower. Image: Galbraith.
White Rose Tower. Image: Galbraith.

A well-known and successful B&B near Alness could be yours for £685,000.

White Rose Tower is famous for its bright white exterior and historic aesthetic, but surprisingly it was only constructed in 1990.

Located north-east of Alness along the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, the property has operated as a boutique B&B for the past three years.

The Great Hall. Image: Galbraith.

However, the owners have decided to sell White Rose Tower, listing with Galbraith.

The property perfectly blends features most associated with the Scottish Highlands, such as wood panelling, dark wood beams and grand open fireplaces.

Entering the property, you are greeted with the Great Hall, a cavernous open space with a wood-burning fireplace and hardwood floors.

The dining area. Image: Galbraith.

The double-height ceiling, held up by thick wooden beams, features skylights casting sunlight into the space. A chandelier hangs in the centre of the room.

At one end of the hall is the dining space, which leads into a hallway.

White Rose Tower has been a popular B&B for three years

Located down the hallway are two large bedrooms, one with an ensuite.

Also in this area is a utility room and a separate downstairs bathroom. One of the towers leads upstairs.

Bathroom. Image: Galbraith.
The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.

The upper floor is separated due to the Great Hall, with this area dedicated to the master bedroom, which has a separate study and a bathroom.

 

Also in this area is the library, which has a gallery overlooking the Great Hall.

On the other side of the Great Hall is the large kitchen/diner with a traditional Aga stove and a long central island, a perfect entertaining kitchen.

The kitchen/diner. Image: Galbraith.
The circular dining area. Image: Galbraith.
Annexe kitchen on the ground floor. Image: Galbraith.

It also features a circular dining area set inside one of the round towers.

 

There is another toilet and a boot room/annexe kitchen with stairs to the upper floor.

This area is the separate annexe living space, which features its own living room with a balcony overlooking the Great Hall.

The annexe sitting room. Image: Galbraith.
The annexe bedroom. Image: Galbraith.

There is also a separate study and private bathroom, and a bedroom with a dressing area.

 

Upstairs on the second floor are two more bedrooms with two bathrooms, both with roll-top bathtubs.

White Rose Tower sits on 0.6 acres of land with a covered hot tub, garden studio and several outbuildings with lush gardens.

The listing reads: “White Rose Tower was built in 1990 by a local architect and further extended in 2012.

“The current owner purchased the property in 2019 and at this stage carried out renovations including insulation of the original building, the installation of a new, zoned central heating system, timber treatments and new double glazing.

“The interior has also been fully refurbished to create versatile accommodation of an extremely high standard, beautifully presented and with quirky features.”

More from Property

The lighthouse on Copinsay. Image: Allan Properties
Lighthouse on uninhabited Orkney island offering 'complete solitude' for sale at bargain price
First impressions are excellent at this amazing family home near Elgin.
Lauren and Barry put dream home near Elgin on the market for £695,000
The Old Coastguard station has stunning views. Image: Monster Moves.
For sale: Former coastguard station converted into ‘stunning’ family home in Sutherland
Moss Side Croft in Aberdeenshire
Horse lover's paradise: Croft near Dyce with stables and paddocks hits the market
Rachel and Nick Broere with their two children Olivia and Hugo, and their Rosemount home.
How Rachel and Nick gave Rosemount home a glow up, while balancing a toddler,…
The property has three bedrooms and a further 10 for pets. Image: Supplied by CCL.
Pet hotel near Banchory goes on the market for just under £500,000
Fairley House a baronial mansion in Kingswell.
£1.25m Scottish Baronial mansion in Kingswells hits the market
Number 68 North Deeside Road is an imposing residence in Bieldside, Aberdeen.
Step inside this £850,000 Bieldside home which boasts beautiful grounds and a short walk…
Secluded home on the Isle of Skye hits the market. Image: Galbraith.
Secluded Skye home with mountain and sea views could be your own tranquil escape
facade of a new home near Aberdeen in CHAP Homes' Crest of Lochter development
CHAP Homes open day will give you a glimpse into stunning development

Conversation