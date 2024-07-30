Famous Highland B&B with Great Hall and three towers hits the market

A well-known and successful B&B near Alness could be yours for £685,000.

White Rose Tower is famous for its bright white exterior and historic aesthetic, but surprisingly it was only constructed in 1990.

Located north-east of Alness along the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, the property has operated as a boutique B&B for the past three years.

However, the owners have decided to sell White Rose Tower, listing with Galbraith.

The property perfectly blends features most associated with the Scottish Highlands, such as wood panelling, dark wood beams and grand open fireplaces.

Entering the property, you are greeted with the Great Hall, a cavernous open space with a wood-burning fireplace and hardwood floors.

The double-height ceiling, held up by thick wooden beams, features skylights casting sunlight into the space. A chandelier hangs in the centre of the room.

At one end of the hall is the dining space, which leads into a hallway.

Located down the hallway are two large bedrooms, one with an ensuite.

Also in this area is a utility room and a separate downstairs bathroom. One of the towers leads upstairs.

The upper floor is separated due to the Great Hall, with this area dedicated to the master bedroom, which has a separate study and a bathroom.

Also in this area is the library, which has a gallery overlooking the Great Hall.

On the other side of the Great Hall is the large kitchen/diner with a traditional Aga stove and a long central island, a perfect entertaining kitchen.

It also features a circular dining area set inside one of the round towers.

There is another toilet and a boot room/annexe kitchen with stairs to the upper floor.

This area is the separate annexe living space, which features its own living room with a balcony overlooking the Great Hall.

There is also a separate study and private bathroom, and a bedroom with a dressing area.

Upstairs on the second floor are two more bedrooms with two bathrooms, both with roll-top bathtubs.

White Rose Tower sits on 0.6 acres of land with a covered hot tub, garden studio and several outbuildings with lush gardens.

The listing reads: “White Rose Tower was built in 1990 by a local architect and further extended in 2012.

“The current owner purchased the property in 2019 and at this stage carried out renovations including insulation of the original building, the installation of a new, zoned central heating system, timber treatments and new double glazing.

“The interior has also been fully refurbished to create versatile accommodation of an extremely high standard, beautifully presented and with quirky features.”