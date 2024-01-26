In love with The Traitors? Here are 6 Highland getaways if you’re a superfan of the BBC show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Travel

In love with The Traitors? Here are 6 Highland getaways if you’re a superfan of the BBC show

Fans of the series might not be able to stay at Ardross Castle but here are some great alternatives.

The hugely popular show The Traitors has inspired this list of Highland getaways. Image: Sandy McCook/BBC.
The hugely popular show The Traitors has inspired this list of Highland getaways. Image: Sandy McCook/BBC.
By Ross Hempseed

With audiences captivated by The Traitors, the setting of Ardross Castle may have inspired fans of the show to book their own Highland getaway.

The series has drawn viewers into the tangled web of traitors and faithfuls as the contestants battle in a game akin to psychological warfare.

The setting lends itself to the game at the remote retreat of Ardross Castle, which unfortunately for fans isn’t available to stay at.

However, according to Google data, the venue became Scotland’s most searched-for castle following the premiere of the new series.

Millions of fans have been tuning into each episode and it has become one of the most talked-about shows.

Audiences have been in awe of its stunning location and the programme’s success has contributed to an uptick in stays in historic buildings dotted around the Highlands.

Embo House one of six Highland getaways if you are a Traitors fan
The impressive house sits amongst a large estate.. Image: Ginny Knox/Embo House

Embo House, Dornoch

Embo House, surrounded by eight acres of land, overlooks the majestic Dornoch Firth.

Built in the 16th century, it was a castle of the Clan Gordon but was later given a Georgian facelift and now provides contemporary, luxurious self-catering holiday accommodation.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Ginny Knox/Embo House.

The main house has eight ensuite bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, a grand dining room, a cedar-lined library, a cosy sitting room and a whisky bar/games room.

It is just a short drive from the world-renowned Dornoch Golf Club.

To find out more about Embo House, including how to book, visit www.embohouse.co.uk.

St Benedict’s Abbey in Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

St Benedict’s Abbey, Fort Augustus

St Benedict’s Abbey is hard to miss in the small Highland village of Fort Augustus having been built back in the 16th century as an English fortification.

Until the late 1990s, it functioned as a monastery and school for boys but has since been transformed into self-catering holiday accommodation.

It is now operated under The Highland Club and has 15 self-contained units, some with stunning views out over Loch Ness.

For visitors, the famous loch is right on your doorstep, with boat tours leaving from a pier in the village, while the building itself is a fascinating attraction.

Guests can enjoy accommodation decked out in leather and tartan, creating an authentic Highland feel.

To find out more about The Highland Club, including how to book, visit www.thehighlandclub.co.uk.

White Rose Tower near Invergordon. Image: White Rose Tower.

White Rose Tower, Invergordon

An authentic boutique B&B in the heart of the Highlands, White Rose Tower is a unique experience for guests.

With its observatory, spiralling staircases and even hidden doors it has all the feels of a Highland getaway.

The grand hall which joins the two living quarters. Image: White Rose Tower.

The property has four ensuite bedrooms and incorporates period Highland features such as stone fireplaces, handcrafted wooden beds and even suits of armour throughout.

The serene surroundings offer guests an escape from the hustle and bustle, tucked away in the woodlands of Ross-shire.

To find out more about White Rose Tower, including how to book, visit www.whiterosetower.com

Aldourie Castle on the banks of Loch Ness
Aldourie Castle on the banks of Loch Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Aldourie Castle, Loch Ness

Located on the north-east bank of Scotland’s most famous loch, Aldourie Castle is a 300-year-old Baronial castle.

Each of the 12 bedrooms tells its own story, designed to reflect the style of a country home, featuring many period features, including elegantly designed metal bed frames.

Dark wood furniture as well as period wallpaper create a homely but country feel.

The sprawling 500-acre estate has many highlights, including the walled garden, orangery, and boathouse and offers guests uninterrupted views of Loch Ness.

Public areas include the drawing room, great hall, library and conservatory.

The castle also has five self-catering cottages dotted around the estate.

To find out more about Aldourie Castle, including how to book, visit www.aldourie.scot

Skeabost House Hotel on the Isle of Skye
Skeabost House Hotel on the Isle of Skye. Image: Skeabost House Hotel.

Skeabost House Hotel, Skye

This incredible 150-year-old Victorian Mansion sits on the edge of Loch Snizort, a short drive from Portree, ideal for venturing out to many of Skye’s attractions.

The hotel has 21 bedrooms, a spa, a golf course, a business centre and a two-AA rosette dining experience. The hotel is renowned for its salmon fishing in the nearby river.

One of the bedrooms at Skeabost House Hotel on Skye. Image: Skeabost House Hotel.

The Pier View Restaurant gives diners a fantastic vista out over the loch while they enjoy the quality food sourced from local produce.

Bedrooms are done to a very high standard with plush furnishings, some in the main building and others in the Gate Lodge.

The cosy lounge. Image: Skeabost House Hotel.
The cosy lounge. Image: Skeabost House Hotel.

Skeabost House Hotel is one of three operated by Annie Gracie Gunn and her family.

To find out more about Skeabost House Hotel, including how to book, visit www.skyehotel.co.uk/skeabost/

Barcaldine Castle near Oban at sunset
Barcaldine Castle near Oban. Image Barcaldine Castle.

Barcaldine Castle, Oban

Also known as the Black Castle, Barcaldine Castle is one of only a handful of ancient castles open to guests on the mainland.

Set on the peaceful shores of Loch Creran, near Oban, the property has six ensuite bedrooms.

Three bedrooms; Breadalbane, Barcaldine and Lochnell all have intricately carved wooden four-poster beds along with traditional finishings.

The castle was built in 1609 by “Black” Duncan Campbell and restored in 1897 by Sir Duncan Campbell, 3rd Baronet of Barcaldine.

While it does not have a restaurant, it is close to several places, including Oban, Scotland’s seafood capital.

To find out more about Barcaldine Castle, including how to book, visit www.barcaldinecastle.co.uk

More from Travel

Large cruise ship entering Aberdeen harbour.
Cruise ships in Buckie: How big would they be and where would passengers go?
Rvival takes high-spending guests to remote locations to teach them how to live in the wild. Image Rvival
High-spending tourists to learn survival skills on Castaway island
Gayle Ritchie has a somewhat shaky attempt at skating on the Glice rink at Loch Insh.
I try ice skating - and hockey - on the 'Glice' rink at Loch…
Adam Robinson touches the Ba’ against the wall on New Year’s Day.
'I didn't think I'd get better': Success for Orkney Ba' Game player after life-saving…
It is not fully known why the Callanish stones were erected. Image Emma Rennie
Interactive 3D site gives modern insight into ancient Callanish Stones
Gayle Ritchie has a whale of a time on the night zip adventure at Alvie Estate.
I took on a magical floodlit night zip adventure near Aviemore
Gayle Ritchie meets the stunning Cairngorm reindeer herd. Image: Jason Hedges.
I met the iconic Cairngorm reindeer herd - and had a stand-off with a…
More than 70 runners took part in the annual Jingle Jog. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Santa on the run as Inverness Campus hosts biggest festive Jingle Jog
Imagine opening your doors to this view every morning of your holiday.
Highland cows, castle ruins and unknown islands on a family trip to Oban
Nikki Elrick, founder of The Fairy Woods at Fedderate, with Gayle Ritchie. Image: Brian Smith/Jasper Image.
Discovering a secret magical winter wonderland in 'fairy woods' near New Deer

Conversation