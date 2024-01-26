In love with The Traitors? Here are 6 Highland getaways if you’re a superfan of the BBC show

With audiences captivated by The Traitors, the setting of Ardross Castle may have inspired fans of the show to book their own Highland getaway.

The series has drawn viewers into the tangled web of traitors and faithfuls as the contestants battle in a game akin to psychological warfare.

The setting lends itself to the game at the remote retreat of Ardross Castle, which unfortunately for fans isn’t available to stay at.

However, according to Google data, the venue became Scotland’s most searched-for castle following the premiere of the new series.

Millions of fans have been tuning into each episode and it has become one of the most talked-about shows.

Audiences have been in awe of its stunning location and the programme’s success has contributed to an uptick in stays in historic buildings dotted around the Highlands.

Embo House, Dornoch

Embo House, surrounded by eight acres of land, overlooks the majestic Dornoch Firth.

Built in the 16th century, it was a castle of the Clan Gordon but was later given a Georgian facelift and now provides contemporary, luxurious self-catering holiday accommodation.

The main house has eight ensuite bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, a grand dining room, a cedar-lined library, a cosy sitting room and a whisky bar/games room.

It is just a short drive from the world-renowned Dornoch Golf Club.

To find out more about Embo House, including how to book, visit www.embohouse.co.uk.

St Benedict’s Abbey, Fort Augustus

St Benedict’s Abbey is hard to miss in the small Highland village of Fort Augustus having been built back in the 16th century as an English fortification.

Until the late 1990s, it functioned as a monastery and school for boys but has since been transformed into self-catering holiday accommodation.

It is now operated under The Highland Club and has 15 self-contained units, some with stunning views out over Loch Ness.

For visitors, the famous loch is right on your doorstep, with boat tours leaving from a pier in the village, while the building itself is a fascinating attraction.

Guests can enjoy accommodation decked out in leather and tartan, creating an authentic Highland feel.

To find out more about The Highland Club, including how to book, visit www.thehighlandclub.co.uk.

White Rose Tower, Invergordon

An authentic boutique B&B in the heart of the Highlands, White Rose Tower is a unique experience for guests.

With its observatory, spiralling staircases and even hidden doors it has all the feels of a Highland getaway.

The property has four ensuite bedrooms and incorporates period Highland features such as stone fireplaces, handcrafted wooden beds and even suits of armour throughout.

The serene surroundings offer guests an escape from the hustle and bustle, tucked away in the woodlands of Ross-shire.

To find out more about White Rose Tower, including how to book, visit www.whiterosetower.com

Aldourie Castle, Loch Ness

Located on the north-east bank of Scotland’s most famous loch, Aldourie Castle is a 300-year-old Baronial castle.

Each of the 12 bedrooms tells its own story, designed to reflect the style of a country home, featuring many period features, including elegantly designed metal bed frames.

Dark wood furniture as well as period wallpaper create a homely but country feel.

The sprawling 500-acre estate has many highlights, including the walled garden, orangery, and boathouse and offers guests uninterrupted views of Loch Ness.

Public areas include the drawing room, great hall, library and conservatory.

The castle also has five self-catering cottages dotted around the estate.

To find out more about Aldourie Castle, including how to book, visit www.aldourie.scot

Skeabost House Hotel, Skye

This incredible 150-year-old Victorian Mansion sits on the edge of Loch Snizort, a short drive from Portree, ideal for venturing out to many of Skye’s attractions.

The hotel has 21 bedrooms, a spa, a golf course, a business centre and a two-AA rosette dining experience. The hotel is renowned for its salmon fishing in the nearby river.

The Pier View Restaurant gives diners a fantastic vista out over the loch while they enjoy the quality food sourced from local produce.

Bedrooms are done to a very high standard with plush furnishings, some in the main building and others in the Gate Lodge.

Skeabost House Hotel is one of three operated by Annie Gracie Gunn and her family.

To find out more about Skeabost House Hotel, including how to book, visit www.skyehotel.co.uk/skeabost/

Barcaldine Castle, Oban

Also known as the Black Castle, Barcaldine Castle is one of only a handful of ancient castles open to guests on the mainland.

Set on the peaceful shores of Loch Creran, near Oban, the property has six ensuite bedrooms.

Three bedrooms; Breadalbane, Barcaldine and Lochnell all have intricately carved wooden four-poster beds along with traditional finishings.

The castle was built in 1609 by “Black” Duncan Campbell and restored in 1897 by Sir Duncan Campbell, 3rd Baronet of Barcaldine.

While it does not have a restaurant, it is close to several places, including Oban, Scotland’s seafood capital.

To find out more about Barcaldine Castle, including how to book, visit www.barcaldinecastle.co.uk