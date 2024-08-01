‘Magnificent’ listed mansion ‘in heart of Aberdeen’ on sale for £800k

A listed mansion ‘in the heart of Aberdeen’ is on sale for £799,000.

Eastbank, in Ferryhill, is described as a ‘magnificent C-listed family home’ and boasts several period features.

It was built in 1825 and designed by former Aberdeen architect John Smith, whose buildings helped inspire the Granite City nickname.

Also included in the sale is ‘The Coach House’ – “a charming detached building converted into a one-bedroom cottage.”

The drawing room serves as the house’s reception, with a bay window to the south and a further window to the west.

The dining room has a fine fireplace with a cast iron inset and polished marble mantelpiece, acting as the focal point of the room.

The kitchen is described as “bright” with northerly and southerly windows, wall solid pitch pine units and granite worktops.

It has a Smeg range cooker and hot plate plus integrated appliances.

A beautiful staircase then leads to the first floor which splits into the east wing and to the main landing.

There lies the property’s five bedrooms, including a master and guest rooms.

The impressive family bathroom is described as “particularly spacious” and has a large jacuzzi bath plus twin sinks and a walk-in shower.

Across the cobbled courtyard located in the garden is the “charming” detached Coach House.

A large wooden front door leads to the combined sitting room and kitchen, and a staircase leading to the bedroom.

Meanwhile, there is an outdoor double garage accessed from the utility room.

Eastbank is set among 1/3 of an acre of land and is surrounded by a “part-walled, part-fenced mature garden with magnificent rhododendrons and well-stocked borders”.

There’s also a fire pit area plus a terrace, deck and stone open fire/ pizza oven in the back garden.

Eastgate is ‘substantial period family home’

Savills property agent Julia Willett described Eastbank as “A gem of a property in the heart of Aberdeen”.

The online listing reads: “A substantial period family home with a cottage in the heart of Aberdeen.

“The house was built in 1825 to the design of the renowned architect John Smith.

“Previous owners won conservation and heritage awards for their restoration project at the house during which all period features of the property were enhanced, preserved and restored.

“The Coach House, a one bedroom detached cottage is a wonderful addition to the property, lending itself to a variety of uses, as a granny flat, a rental opportunity or simply overspill accommodation.”