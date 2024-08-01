‘Magnificent’ listed mansion ‘in heart of Aberdeen’ on sale for £800k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Magnificent’ listed mansion ‘in heart of Aberdeen’ on sale for £800k

Built in 1825, the house has been described as a "period property" taking on the look of the time.

By Graham Fleming
Eastbank has been listed for £800k. Image: Savills
Eastbank has been listed for £800k. Image: Savills

A listed mansion ‘in the heart of Aberdeen’ is on sale for £799,000.

Eastbank, in Ferryhill, is described as a ‘magnificent C-listed family home’ and boasts several period features.

It was built in 1825 and designed by former Aberdeen architect John Smith, whose buildings helped inspire the Granite City nickname.

Eastbank's combined kitchen and dining area. Image: Savills
Would you take on this Ferryhill home? Image: Savills
The sitting area has “plenty of light”. Image: Savills

Also included in the sale is ‘The Coach House’ – “a charming detached building converted into a one-bedroom cottage.”

The drawing room serves as the house’s reception, with a bay window to the south and a further window to the west.

The dining room has a fine fireplace with a cast iron inset and polished marble mantelpiece, acting as the focal point of the room.

The kitchen is described as “bright” with northerly and southerly windows, wall solid pitch pine units and granite worktops.

It has a Smeg range cooker and hot plate plus integrated appliances.

A beautiful staircase then leads to the first floor which splits into the east wing and to the main landing.

There lies the property’s five bedrooms, including a master and guest rooms.

The impressive family bathroom is described as “particularly spacious” and has a large jacuzzi bath plus twin sinks and a walk-in shower.

One of Eastbank's bedrooms. Image: Savills
Another bedroom. Image: Savills

Across the cobbled courtyard located in the garden is the “charming” detached Coach House.

A large wooden front door leads to the combined sitting room and kitchen, and a staircase leading to the bedroom.

Meanwhile, there is an outdoor double garage accessed from the utility room.

Eastbank is set among 1/3 of an acre of land and is surrounded by a “part-walled, part-fenced mature garden with magnificent rhododendrons and well-stocked borders”.

There’s also a fire pit area plus a terrace, deck and stone open fire/ pizza oven in the back garden.

Eastgate is ‘substantial period family home’

Savills property agent Julia Willett described Eastbank as “A gem of a property in the heart of Aberdeen”.

The online listing reads: “A substantial period family home with a cottage in the heart of Aberdeen.

“The house was built in 1825 to the design of the renowned architect John Smith.

The Coach House: Image: Savills
The secluded garden, which was recently extended. Image: Savills

“Previous owners won conservation and heritage awards for their restoration project at the house during which all period features of the property were enhanced, preserved and restored.

“The Coach House, a one bedroom detached cottage is a wonderful addition to the property, lending itself to a variety of uses, as a granny flat, a rental opportunity or simply overspill accommodation.”

Conversation