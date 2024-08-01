Debate: Where will Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen FC finish this season?

Aberdeen get their first Premiership campaign under new Swedish boss Jimmy Thelin under way at St Johnstone on Monday night.

After a flawless four victories in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, Dons fans will get to see how Thelin’s team fare against a top-flight rival at McDiarmid Park.

Last season, during a calamitous league campaign that cost Barry Robson his job in late January and saw veteran Neil Warnock have a short, ill-fated stint in charge, the Dons finished in the bottom half – although interim manager Peter Leven did turn their form around in the latter stages of the campaign.

However, the Red Army – excited by Thelin’s track record of two Allsvenskan runners-up finishes and a reputation for thrilling attacking football at former club Elfsborg – will expect much more in the Premiership this season.

Third place, bettering the finishes of clubs like Hibs or last term’s third-place finishers Hearts, and securing a return to European football will be the expectation of many… but everyone in Sweden has said Thelin is a man who needs time.

So where will Aberdeen finish up this season?

