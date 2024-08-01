Debate: Where will Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen FC finish this season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Debate: Where will Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen FC finish this season?

Ahead of their first Premiership match of the 2024/25 season, we're asking: where do you think Aberdeen FC will finish? Let us know in our comments section below.

By The Press and Journal Team
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin raises a club scarf at Pittodrie.
Will Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin be smiling at the end of the season? Image: SNS

Aberdeen get their first Premiership campaign under new Swedish boss Jimmy Thelin under way at St Johnstone on Monday night.

After a flawless four victories in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, Dons fans will get to see how Thelin’s team fare against a top-flight rival at McDiarmid Park.

Last season, during a calamitous league campaign that cost Barry Robson his job in late January and saw veteran Neil Warnock have a short, ill-fated stint in charge, the Dons finished in the bottom half – although interim manager Peter Leven did turn their form around in the latter stages of the campaign.

However, the Red Army – excited by Thelin’s track record of two Allsvenskan runners-up finishes and a reputation for thrilling attacking football at former club Elfsborg – will expect much more in the Premiership this season.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Third place, bettering the finishes of clubs like Hibs or last term’s third-place finishers Hearts, and securing a return to European football will be the expectation of many… but everyone in Sweden has said Thelin is a man who needs time.

So where will Aberdeen finish up this season?

Have your say in the comments below

 

Conversation