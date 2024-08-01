Debate: Where will Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen FC finish this season?
Ahead of their first Premiership match of the 2024/25 season, we're asking: where do you think Aberdeen FC will finish? Let us know in our comments section below.
ByThe Press and Journal Team
Aberdeen get their first Premiership campaign under new Swedish boss Jimmy Thelin under way at St Johnstone on Monday night.
After a flawless four victories in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, Dons fans will get to see how Thelin’s team fare against a top-flight rival at McDiarmid Park.
Last season, during a calamitous league campaign that cost Barry Robson his job in late January and saw veteran Neil Warnock have a short, ill-fated stint in charge, the Dons finished in the bottom half – although interim manager Peter Leven did turn their form around in the latter stages of the campaign.
However, the Red Army – excited by Thelin’s track record of two Allsvenskan runners-up finishes and a reputation for thrilling attacking football at former club Elfsborg – will expect much more in the Premiership this season.
Third place, bettering the finishes of clubs like Hibs or last term’s third-place finishers Hearts, and securing a return to European football will be the expectation of many… but everyone in Sweden has said Thelin is a man who needs time.
