For sale: £2.4m Highland riverside estate that comes with 184 acres of land

Nestled in an impressive 184 acres, Lairg Lodge is a true nature lover’s dream with endless opportunities for outdoor adventure.

The massive parcel of land is located on the banks of Loch Shin, stretching for miles and encompassing four separate homes.

This estate is a dream for fishermen as the River Shin – known for its abundance of trout and salmon – runs right through it.

Lairg Lodge, the main building on the estate, is a Victorian lodge offering breathtaking views out over Loch Shin.

The current owners have lived there since the 1970s, with some features dating back to when the lodge was built by the Duke of Sutherland in 1879.

These include flagstone floors, brass light fittings and green baize doors.

On the ground floor, is a sitting room with a wood-burning stove for the chilly Highland winters and stunning views of the Sutherland scenery.

Next door is the drawing room, while opposite is the cloakroom with toilet.

Further down the hallway is the dining room and breakfast room as well as the bright and spacious kitchen – thanks to ceiling skylights. Connected to the kitchen is a large pantry.

Also on the ground floor is a laundry room and a games room.

On the first floor are seven bedrooms – two with en suites.

Three separate bathrooms are also on this floor.

On the second floor are three more bedrooms, a bathroom, a separate toilet and storage.

Connected to the lodge is an additional house currently occupied by the housekeeper. It has three bedrooms, a sitting room, kitchen and bathroom.

River Shin

The highlight of this estate is the prolific salmon fishing on the River Shin (Upper Beat), extending to about 3.5 miles of double bank within the Lairg Lodge Estate.

The River Shin, along with the Oykel, Carron, and Cassley, is one of the Kyle of Sutherland’s four famous rivers and is renowned for being a small river that holds large fish.

The estate water starts at the dam below Little Loch Shin, in the artificial pool aptly named the Dam Pool, and continues downriver to the pool named Grief.

The estate lets an area of ground on the lochside, about one mile west of the village of Lairg to the Lairg Angling Club.

A succession of leases have been entered over the decades, with the current lease ending in November 2027.

Phil’s House & Reid’s Cottage

Located just down the road from the lodge are two properties currently used as holiday lets.

Phil’s House is a timber structure sleeping up to eight guests, with all the comforts of home, including a living room, kitchen and stunning country views.

Close by is Reid’s Cottage, which can sleep up to six people, with a living room, kitchen, utility room, bathroom and two bedrooms.

Both properties boast a four-star rating from the Scottish Tourist Board and attract repeat visitors year after year.

The Keeper’s Cottage is occupied by the estate ghillie, while Duff’s Cottage needs refurbishment.

The entire estate has been listed with Savills for £2.4m.