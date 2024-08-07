For sale: £2.4m Highland riverside estate that comes with 184 acres of land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

For sale: £2.4m Highland riverside estate that comes with 184 acres of land

Lairg Lodge has some of the best salmon and trout fishing in Scotland, courtesy of the River Shin.

By Ross Hempseed
Lairg Lodge offers breathtaking views of Loch Shin. Image: Savills.
Lairg Lodge offers breathtaking views of Loch Shin. Image: Savills.

Nestled in an impressive 184 acres, Lairg Lodge is a true nature lover’s dream with endless opportunities for outdoor adventure.

The massive parcel of land is located on the banks of Loch Shin, stretching for miles and encompassing four separate homes.

This estate is a dream for fishermen as the River Shin – known for its abundance of trout and salmon – runs right through it.

Lairg Lodge. Image: Savills.

Lairg Lodge, the main building on the estate, is a Victorian lodge offering breathtaking views out over Loch Shin.

The current owners have lived there since the 1970s, with some features dating back to when the lodge was built by the Duke of Sutherland in 1879.

Drawing room. Image: Savills.

These include flagstone floors, brass light fittings and green baize doors.

On the ground floor, is a sitting room with a wood-burning stove for the chilly Highland winters and stunning views of the Sutherland scenery.

Next door is the drawing room, while opposite is the cloakroom with toilet.

Kitchen. Image: Savills.

Further down the hallway is the dining room and breakfast room as well as the bright and spacious kitchen – thanks to ceiling skylights. Connected to the kitchen is a large pantry.

Master bedroom. Image: Savills.

Also on the ground floor is a laundry room and a games room.

On the first floor are seven bedrooms – two with en suites.

Three separate bathrooms are also on this floor.

Another bedroom. Image: Savills.

On the second floor are three more bedrooms, a bathroom, a separate toilet and storage.

Connected to the lodge is an additional house currently occupied by the housekeeper. It has three bedrooms, a sitting room, kitchen and bathroom.

River Shin

The highlight of this estate is the prolific salmon fishing on the River Shin (Upper Beat), extending to about 3.5 miles of double bank within the Lairg Lodge Estate.

River Shin. Image: Savills.

The River Shin, along with the Oykel, Carron, and Cassley, is one of the Kyle of Sutherland’s four famous rivers and is renowned for being a small river that holds large fish.

The estate water starts at the dam below Little Loch Shin, in the artificial pool aptly named the Dam Pool, and continues downriver to the pool named Grief.

Loch Shin. Image: Savills.

The estate lets an area of ground on the lochside, about one mile west of the village of Lairg to the Lairg Angling Club.

A succession of leases have been entered over the decades, with the current lease ending in November 2027.

Phil’s House & Reid’s Cottage

Located just down the road from the lodge are two properties currently used as holiday lets.

Phil’s House. Image: Savills.

Phil’s House is a timber structure sleeping up to eight guests, with all the comforts of home, including a living room, kitchen and stunning country views.

Close by is Reid’s Cottage, which can sleep up to six people, with a living room, kitchen, utility room, bathroom and two bedrooms.

Reid’s Cottage. Image: Savills.
Reid’s Cottage sitting room. Image: Savills.

Both properties boast a four-star rating from the Scottish Tourist Board and attract repeat visitors year after year.

The Keeper’s Cottage is occupied by the estate ghillie, while Duff’s Cottage needs refurbishment.

Keeper’s Cottage and Duff Cottage. Image: Savills.

The entire estate has been listed with Savills for £2.4m.

More from Property

Modern family home in Cults.
£1.5m modern family home on Aberdeen's 'most exclusive road' hits the market
Escape to the country with this stunning house in Oyne.
Andy and Susie put the home they built in Oyne with Bennachie views up…
Adam and Natalie Davidson, pictured with their daughter Florence, have totally transformed their cosy cottage in Drumlithie
Rogue trader can't stop Adam and Natalie's amazing Drumlithie cottage makeover
Eastbank has been listed for £800k. Image: Savills
'Magnificent' listed mansion 'in heart of Aberdeen' on sale for £800k
Exterior of Crooksmill house
Stunning converted mill near Keith hits the market at offers over £475,000
White Rose Tower. Image: Galbraith.
Famous Highland B&B with Great Hall and three towers hits the market
The lighthouse on Copinsay. Image: Allan Properties
Lighthouse on uninhabited Orkney island offering 'complete solitude' for sale at bargain price
First impressions are excellent at this amazing family home near Elgin.
Lauren and Barry put dream home near Elgin on the market for £695,000
The Old Coastguard station has stunning views. Image: Monster Moves.
For sale: Former coastguard station converted into ‘stunning’ family home in Sutherland
Moss Side Croft in Aberdeenshire
Horse lover's paradise: Croft near Dyce with stables and paddocks hits the market

Conversation