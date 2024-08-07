Aberdeen coach Peter Leven in the frame for head coach role at Raith Rovers

Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven has been linked with the vacant head coach position at Raith Rovers.

The Scottish Championship outfit dismissed Ian Murray at the weekend and are looking to appoint a head coach to work under director of football John Potter rather than a manager at Stark’s Park.

The Daily Record have reported Leven, who impressed as interim boss at the Dons last season as he guided the club to Premiership safety, is one of the names under consideration for the position.

Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts was named favourite for the role by the bookmakers, but is not expected to return from Saudi Arabia where he works at Al-Qadsiah.

Other names being considered by Rovers are Hearts B manager Liam Fox, who Leven replaced at Pittodrie last season, and former Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson.

Raith face a fight to land Leven, as the Dons coach is highly regarded by Aberdeen and new manager Jimmy Thelin.

Following Murray’s sacking director of football, Potter and first-team coach Colin Cameron are in temporary charge.