Aberdeen coach Peter Leven in the frame for head coach role at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen coach Peter Leven in the frame for head coach role at Raith Rovers

The Dons coach is under consideration to replace Ian Murray at the Championship club.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven has been linked with the vacant head coach position at Raith Rovers.

The Scottish Championship outfit dismissed Ian Murray at the weekend and are looking to appoint a head coach to work under director of football John Potter rather than a manager at Stark’s Park.

The Daily Record have reported Leven, who impressed as interim boss at the Dons last season as he guided the club to Premiership safety, is one of the names under consideration for the position.

Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts was named favourite for the role by the bookmakers, but is not expected to return from Saudi Arabia where he works at Al-Qadsiah.

Other names being considered by Rovers are Hearts B manager Liam Fox, who Leven replaced at Pittodrie last season, and former Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson.

Raith face a fight to land Leven, as the Dons coach is highly regarded by Aberdeen and new manager Jimmy Thelin.

Following Murray’s sacking director of football, Potter and first-team coach Colin Cameron are in temporary charge.

More from Aberdeen FC

Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Making Pittodrie a fortress again is Jamie McGrath's next aim at Aberdeen
Ester Sokler during the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Did St Johnstone v Aberdeen suggest VAR checks will be more efficient…
2
Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: Bojan Miovski has earned massive move, and Aberdeen will need to make…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Dons boss Jimmy Thelin: Bojan Miovski is ready to fight for Aberdeen
Nicky Devlin celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen survive late scare to secure victory at St Johnstone
2
Andy Considine during his Aberdeen farewell. Image: SNS.
Revealed: Aberdeen legend Andy Considine BACK at Dons following playing retirement
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Leighton Clarkson injury may force Aberdeen to sign new No.10
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie's 'frustrating' wait for Monday Premiership kick-off as Dons look to…
Jack MacKenzie (3) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin in 'something for Steven Gunn to talk about' response over…
2
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson, right, is out for eight weeks with a fractured shoulder.
St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Who fills Leighton Clarkson void? Plus, how to enter Dons…

Conversation