Stylish apartment conversion at Kingseat is a right royal residence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stylish apartment conversion at Kingseat is a right royal residence

With two bedrooms and an open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen space, 25 Marshall Mackenzie Road near Newmachar, Aberdeen, is perfectly set up for modern living.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The apartment at 25 Marshall Mackenzie Road is surrounded by shared, landscaped grounds.
The apartment at 25 Marshall Mackenzie Road is surrounded by shared, landscaped grounds.

Anyone on the hunt for a stylish apartment within a popular residential development may want to take a closer look at 25 Marshall Mackenzie Road.

This two-bedroom property forms part of a conversion of a former granite building, near Newmachar, Aberdeenshire.

The building has been sympathetically redesigned to create apartments at Kingseat, a quiet suburb around 10 miles north of Aberdeen.

This beautifully-designed upper flat has been created with a layout to suit modern lifestyles.

Bright, open-plan lounge, dining room and kitchen area at the flat for sale in Kingseat, Aberdeen.
The lounge, dining room and kitchen area is spacious and bright.

It has been finished to a high standard and is in excellent order throughout, meaning its next owner will be able to move in with the minimum of inconvenience.

The apartment also benefits from off-street parking, gas central heating and double glazing.

It has a stylish fitted kitchen with a range of integrated appliances, alarm system and a shower room en suite to the principal bedroom.

Modern kitchen at 25 Marshall Mackenzie Road
The smart kitchen has several integrated appliances.

Aberdeen flat has open-plan layout

On arriving at the property, there is a reception hall with light oak laminate flooring, setting the tone for this bright and tastefully-finished home.

There is also an airing or linen cupboard, and a storage or cloak cupboard in this hallway.

Here you will find the telephone for the security door locking system, the Hive heating control, the control panel for the alarm system, and the access hatch to the loft.

Bright hallway at the Aberdeen flat for sale, featuring light oak laminate flooring.
The hallway has light oak laminate flooring which continues through to the lounge and dining areas.

Moving through to the spacious lounge, dining room and kitchen which are all on open plan, the light oak laminate flooring continues to create a sense of flow throughout the property.

This space has plenty of natural light owing to its four windows and there are also six pendant lights.

The lounge and dining area offers a pleasing outlook over the landscaped grounds.

The fitted kitchen is beautifully appointed with a range of base and wall units with co-ordinating granite-effect work surfaces with contrasting upstands.

Living area at 25 Marshall Mackenzie Road, with stylish pendant lights.
There are several pendant lights and multiple windows.

There is also an integrated five-ring gas hob with electric oven below, stainless steel splashback behind and extractor above set into stainless steel canopy.

The kitchen has slate effect vinyl flooring, and there is also a stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap, fridge freezer, washer dryer and dishwasher all with matching door panels.

The master bedroom has two windows with roller blinds, the window treatment of choice for this attractive home.

Another view of the living area at the Aberdeen flat for sale.
The contemporary dining area is on open plan with the lounge and has pleasing views over the grounds.

The master bedroom boasts a part-tiled en suite shower room with white suite, including a cisternless w.c. and circular porcelain bowl wash hand basin.

The matching shower tray is set into a shower area with fitted thermostatic shower and glazed shower door, medicine cabinet with mirror doors and heated towel rail.

Exterior of the granite building that has been converted into flats.
The building has been converted into apartments with shared garden grounds.

Shared landscaped gardens

Bedroom two is a double and has a shelved storage cupboard.

The bathroom is part tiled, with a white suite, again with a contemporary circular porcelain bowl wash hand basin.

There is a thermostatic shower over the bath, a glazed shower screen, shaver point, roller blind, heated towel rail and vinyl flooring.

The loft is insulated and partly floored.

Bright bathroom at the Aberdeen flat for sale, featuring circular porcelain basin attractive tiling.
The bright bathroom, with circular porcelain basin attractive tiling.

Outside there are shared, landscaped gardens and private parking for residents and visitors.

The floor finishes, blinds, light fitments and integrated white goods are all to be included in the price.

Price over £145,000 with Alex Hutcheon + Co and on the aspc website.

The shared grounds.
The shared and landscaped grounds provide a pleasant spot to chill on a summer’s day.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Property

The Old Barn near Loch Ewe.
Lochside timber house with panoramic views hits the market
Inverness Town House could host more weddings and conferences in future
'Open for business': More weddings and conferences as historic Inverness Town House takes on…
Ardblair in the Highlands. Image: Galbraith.
Modern Highland farmhouse with rooftop terrace for sale
7 Rubislaw Den North. Image: Savills.
£1.3m Edwardian villa in one of Aberdeen's 'most sought after addresses' hits the market
Number 26 Roanheads, Peterhead, is a unique property packed with charm and character.
Wonderfully quirky £145,000 Peterhead property is packed with charm and character
The new-look castle will tell stories about the Highland landscape, culture, heritage and people. Image Inverness Castle Experience
Inverness Castle: Work to turn landmark into world class tourist attraction moving 'from concept…
Hugh and Paul have worked hard to put their own stamp on their traditional home in Rosemount.
Hugh and Paul give Rosemount home an amazing makeover
Music fans will love this amazing studio.
Superb Stoneywood home with music studio on the market for £195,000
Four Seasons House is a traditional property in Longside.
Property top picks: Four lovely homes in Longside to suit a range of budgets
Lairg Lodge offers breathtaking views of Loch Shin. Image: Savills.
For sale: £2.4m Highland riverside estate that comes with 184 acres of land

Conversation