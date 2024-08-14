Sean Wallace: Why signing targets now view Aberdeen as launchpad to Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Why signing targets now view Aberdeen as launchpad to Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues

Bojan Miovski's move to La Liga will enhance Aberdeen's reputation as a club who can propel players to the big time - something surely in Topi Keskinen's mind when he agreed to join the Dons.

Topi Keskinen of HJK celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round match against Molde FK in Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s growing reputation as a bridge to Europe’s “big five” leagues will continue to ensure boss Jimmy Thelin lands top signing targets.

The Dons are becoming an increasingly attractive proposition to signing targets because they know the club offers a potential route to the big time.

Star striker Bojan Miovski’s transfer to Spanish La Liga club Girona is the latest move from Pittodrie to a major European league.

Miovski’s switch to Girona will be worth around £7million to Aberdeen with add-ons.

Clubs in Italy, Germany and England were also tracking the North Macedonia international with the view to a potential summer swoop.

But Girona are guaranteed Champions League action this season after finishing third in the Spanish top-flight last term.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
In recent seasons, Lewis Ferguson and Ylber Ramadani both transferred to Italy’s Serie A from Aberdeen.

Ferguson was signed by Bologna for £3m in July 2022, while Ramadani moved to Lecce in a £1.2m deal last last summer.

Ferguson was named Serie A midfielder of the year for 2023-24.

That form saw five Italian big-hitters reportedly tracking Ferguson with the view to a summer swoop – Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio and Inter Milan.

Ferguson suffered  a season-ending injury, but if he reproduces that form on his return a big money transfer will happen – with the Dons due a 20% sell-on fee.

Ramadani was also a hit in Italy and was being tracked by giants Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen youth academy graduate Calvin Ramsay was snapped up by Liverpool in  2022 in a deal that could be worth £6.5m with add-ons.

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring against Atalanta in Serie A. Image: Shutterstock
Proof of route to Euro ‘big five’

The elevation of these players to clubs in the European big five via Pittodrie will surely be at the forefront of transfer targets’ minds when they are approached by Aberdeen.

There are now multiple examples that – if you shine at Aberdeen – the route to one of the top Euro leagues could be open.

Signing targets will be aware that European big-hitters are watching Aberdeen for potential players.

European clubs also now realise signing players from the Dons is not a gamble after the success of Ferguson and Ramadani.

That and boss Jimmy Thelin’s track record and commitment to developing players to reach their maximum potential will be crucial going forward.

HJK’s Topi Keskinen and Aberdeen’s Jack Milne in action. Image: SNS.

Keskinen rejects MLS for Aberdeen

Earlier this week, Aberdeen completed the signing of Finnish U21 international winger Topi Keskinen from HJK Helsinki.

Keskinen was secured in an £860,000 transfer on a four-year deal.

The winger rejected a potential move to the MLS in the United States to join Thelin’s Reds revolution.

Surely the prospect of potentially catching the eye of a big European club played a part in the 21-year-old’s decision to join the Dons.

Aberdeen boss Thelin has been patient with his squad building during the summer transfer window and it is paying off.

It is a case of quality not quantity this summer with six signings secured so far – all in areas which needed strengthening.

Successful first transfer window

So far Thelin has signed Keskinen, Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne), Peter Ambrose (Upjest), Sivert Heltne Nilsen (Brann) and Ante Palaversa (Troyes).

Aberdeen also hope to convince defender Ibane Bowat to move to Pittodrie after having a £500,000 bid accepted by Fulham.

The Dons’ offer could reportedly rise to £1million with add-ons – but Austrian clubs LASK and Red Bull Salzburg are also in talks with the Cottagers over the stopper.

This has been a successful first transfer window for Thelin with the Dons.

The only negative is the departure of Miovski to Girona.

However, the silver lining is the club record fee and a move that will further enhance Aberdeen’s growing reputation as a club who can propel players into the big time.

 

Conversation