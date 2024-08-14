Sean Wallace: Why signing targets now view Aberdeen as launchpad to Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues

Aberdeen’s growing reputation as a bridge to Europe’s “big five” leagues will continue to ensure boss Jimmy Thelin lands top signing targets.

The Dons are becoming an increasingly attractive proposition to signing targets because they know the club offers a potential route to the big time.

Star striker Bojan Miovski’s transfer to Spanish La Liga club Girona is the latest move from Pittodrie to a major European league.

Miovski’s switch to Girona will be worth around £7million to Aberdeen with add-ons.

Clubs in Italy, Germany and England were also tracking the North Macedonia international with the view to a potential summer swoop.

But Girona are guaranteed Champions League action this season after finishing third in the Spanish top-flight last term.

In recent seasons, Lewis Ferguson and Ylber Ramadani both transferred to Italy’s Serie A from Aberdeen.

Ferguson was signed by Bologna for £3m in July 2022, while Ramadani moved to Lecce in a £1.2m deal last last summer.

Ferguson was named Serie A midfielder of the year for 2023-24.

That form saw five Italian big-hitters reportedly tracking Ferguson with the view to a summer swoop – Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio and Inter Milan.

Ferguson suffered a season-ending injury, but if he reproduces that form on his return a big money transfer will happen – with the Dons due a 20% sell-on fee.

Ramadani was also a hit in Italy and was being tracked by giants Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen youth academy graduate Calvin Ramsay was snapped up by Liverpool in 2022 in a deal that could be worth £6.5m with add-ons.

Proof of route to Euro ‘big five’

The elevation of these players to clubs in the European big five via Pittodrie will surely be at the forefront of transfer targets’ minds when they are approached by Aberdeen.

There are now multiple examples that – if you shine at Aberdeen – the route to one of the top Euro leagues could be open.

Signing targets will be aware that European big-hitters are watching Aberdeen for potential players.

European clubs also now realise signing players from the Dons is not a gamble after the success of Ferguson and Ramadani.

That and boss Jimmy Thelin’s track record and commitment to developing players to reach their maximum potential will be crucial going forward.

Keskinen rejects MLS for Aberdeen

Earlier this week, Aberdeen completed the signing of Finnish U21 international winger Topi Keskinen from HJK Helsinki.

Keskinen was secured in an £860,000 transfer on a four-year deal.

The winger rejected a potential move to the MLS in the United States to join Thelin’s Reds revolution.

Surely the prospect of potentially catching the eye of a big European club played a part in the 21-year-old’s decision to join the Dons.

Aberdeen boss Thelin has been patient with his squad building during the summer transfer window and it is paying off.

It is a case of quality not quantity this summer with six signings secured so far – all in areas which needed strengthening.

Successful first transfer window

So far Thelin has signed Keskinen, Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne), Peter Ambrose (Upjest), Sivert Heltne Nilsen (Brann) and Ante Palaversa (Troyes).

Aberdeen also hope to convince defender Ibane Bowat to move to Pittodrie after having a £500,000 bid accepted by Fulham.

The Dons’ offer could reportedly rise to £1million with add-ons – but Austrian clubs LASK and Red Bull Salzburg are also in talks with the Cottagers over the stopper.

This has been a successful first transfer window for Thelin with the Dons.

The only negative is the departure of Miovski to Girona.

However, the silver lining is the club record fee and a move that will further enhance Aberdeen’s growing reputation as a club who can propel players into the big time.