Revamped home in ‘sought after’ area of Aberdeen on the market for £1.65 million

Blair Devenick is located in the Den of Cults and has been refurbished in recent years.

By Ross Hempseed
'Blair Devenick' is a mix of old and new. Image: Savills.
'Blair Devenick' is a mix of old and new. Image: Savills.

A beautiful home in a peaceful corner of Aberdeen has gone on the market with a £1.65 million price tag.

Blair Devenick is located in the Den of Cults, one of the most sought-after areas of the north-east.

The property is a mix of old and new, with the original section dating back to 1885.

A modern extension was added in 2020.

Outdoor patio area. Image: Savills.

The property was once the country residence of a wealthy silk merchant, and originally a three-bedroom bungalow.

Since a major renovation, the property benefits from modern fixtures and fittings while retaining some period features.

Sitting room. Image: Savills.

Through the vestibule and into the entrance hallway to the right is the living room, bright and airy thanks to the 12ft ceilings and large bay window overlooking the garden.

Next door is the dining room with period features, including crown moulding and a bay window.

Extensively renovated home in Cults

Down the hall is the expansive drawing room, another great room for entertaining guests.

Drawing room. Image: Savills.

It has a fitted bookcase extending across one wall, illuminated by four downlighters.

On the other side of the house is the master suite, a bedroom space, a dressing area, and an en-suite bathroom with an oversized shower enclosure with a jacuzzi shower.

Master bedroom. Image: Savills.
Master ensuite. Image: Savills.

A staircase links the original house with what is arguably “the heart of the home” – the large open-plan family room with a kitchen/diner at the back.

The feeling of indoor/outdoor is created thanks to nine-foot-high windows and sliding patio doors along one wall.

The new extension with kitchen at the back. Image: Savills.

The large decked patio area is the perfect spot for an evening drink.

The open kitchen area has a hanging light fixture over the central island – an ideal space for cooking for friends and family.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.

Also located on the ground floor are a boot room, guest toilet and pantry.

Downstairs on the lower ground floor is the utility room, another private lounge area, a box room, a shower room and an additional fifth bedroom.

On the first floor are three additional bedrooms of varying sizes. Two bedrooms have large wardrobe spaces. A family bathroom is also on this floor.

The lower ground floor lounge. Image: Savills.

The property sits on just under two acres of land with a sweeping driveway, with ample room for parking and turning vehicles.

Grounds are mostly lawns with clusters of trees providing some privacy from surrounding neighbours. There is also a garage towards the back of the property.

The Savills property agent commented: “You can have the best of both worlds.

“Reception rooms reflecting the bygone era of the property, balanced with the contemporary open plan kitchen living area.

“So many views, from so many rooms.”

Blair Devenick is listed with Savills for £1.65m.

