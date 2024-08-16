‘Shaken’ victim pushed to the ground in racist attack on Peterhead street

A man has been left “extremely shaken” after he was racially abused in broad daylight on a street in Peterhead.

The incident occurred at around 10.20am on Friday, August 2, while the 21-year-old man was walking along Arran Avenue in the north end of the coastal town.

A man approached him from behind, pushed him to the ground and shouted racist abuse at him.

The man did not require medical assistance by police say he was left “extremely shaken” by the ordeal.

Man, 21, racially abused on the street

The suspect is described as white, around 6ft. tall, large build. He was wearing a red baseball cap and a grey hooded top and spoke with a local accent.

An elderly man witnessed the attack and came to the victim’s aid, with police now appealing for the helper to get in touch to assist in their investigation.

Sergeant Frank McDermott said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us with any information they may have.

“If anyone recognises the description of the suspect, please get in touch with us. I would also ask anyone with dash cam or doorbell recording equipment to check the footage.

“It could assist our investigation in locating the man responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting crime reference number CR/0283163/24 of August 2.