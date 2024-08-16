‘Shaken’ victim pushed to the ground in racist attack on Peterhead street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Shaken’ victim pushed to the ground in racist attack on Peterhead street

The incident took place in broad daylight in the Aberdeenshire town.

By Ross Hempseed
Arran Avenue. Image: Google Maps.

A man has been left “extremely shaken” after he was racially abused in broad daylight on a street in Peterhead.

The incident occurred at around 10.20am on Friday, August 2, while the 21-year-old man was walking along Arran Avenue in the north end of the coastal town.

A man approached him from behind, pushed him to the ground and shouted racist abuse at him.

The man did not require medical assistance by police say he was left “extremely shaken” by the ordeal.

The suspect is described as white, around 6ft. tall, large build. He was wearing a red baseball cap and a grey hooded top and spoke with a local accent.

An elderly man witnessed the attack and came to the victim’s aid, with police now appealing for the helper to get in touch to assist in their investigation.

Sergeant Frank McDermott said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us with any information they may have.

“If anyone recognises the description of the suspect, please get in touch with us. I would also ask anyone with dash cam or doorbell recording equipment to check the footage.

“It could assist our investigation in locating the man responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting crime reference number CR/0283163/24 of August 2.

