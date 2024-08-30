Ury Estate starts urgent hunt for new supermarket after Morrisons pulls out

An urgent hunt is on for a supermarket operator in Stonehaven after Morrisons pulled out of negotiations with the Ury Estate.

Representatives say they are “actively speaking” with other retailers – but haven’t yet signed up a new operator.

And according to the developer, the site is ready to welcome a retailer with preparation works complete.

This morning, The Press and Journal revealed Morrisons had withdrawn from negotiations about opening a supermarket in Stonehaven.

Tesco was initially ruled out of the Ury Estate Mains development in favour of Morrisons at an early stage.

We have asked Tesco if bosses are back in negotiations with Ury Estate.

After the disappointment of not being the preferred partner for the supermarket, Tesco lodged an application for a major development near the AWPR at the Stonehaven Gateway.

But that is yet to be approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

Morrisons ‘spent a long time’ making a decision

Jonathon Milne, of Ury Estate, said: “We are disappointed that Morrison is unable to progress the Supermarket at Ury having spent a long time awaiting their final decision

“Our agents are actively discussing with other retailers, and we hope to find a new operator shortly

“We have completed the site preparation works at the retail site and are currently progressing well on the golf course after Jack Nicklaus’s site visit earlier this month

“We hope to announce further positive updates shortly ”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We have taken the difficult decision to step away from our plans and will not be pursuing the site further.

“Unfortunately, following extensive discussions and after exploring all options, we have not been able to agree terms with the developer.

‘Co-op monopoly’

“We have therefore concluded that the store plans are no longer viable.”

It had been rumoured that because of Tesco’s plans for Stonehaven, Morrisons would have a second major competitor, alongside the established Co-op stores, in the town.

It appears this is not something the chain has been comfortable with.

The Co-op currently has three shops in the town: At Market Square, David Street and Redcloak Drive.

The brand lodged an objection on the grounds that the proposed Tesco site near the AWPR could steer shoppers away from other independent retailers in the town.

Locals have often bemoaned a lack of shopping options in Stonehaven, with complaints of a “Co-op monopoly” limiting grocery options.

The plans for a new Tesco and a new Morrisons at roughly the same time were therefore welcomed by many.

