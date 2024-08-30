Ury Estate starts urgent hunt for new supermarket after Morrisons pulls out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ury Estate starts urgent hunt for new supermarket after Morrisons pulls out

Developers have already entered talks with other retailers.

By Louise Glen
A new supermarket is being sought to open in the Ury Estate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
An urgent hunt is on for a supermarket operator in Stonehaven after Morrisons pulled out of negotiations with the Ury Estate.

Representatives say they are “actively speaking” with other retailers – but haven’t yet signed up a new operator.

And according to the developer, the site is ready to welcome a retailer with preparation works complete.

This morning, The Press and Journal revealed Morrisons had withdrawn from negotiations about opening a supermarket in Stonehaven.

The land has already been prepared ahead of construction. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Tesco was initially ruled out of the Ury Estate Mains development in favour of Morrisons at an early stage.

We have asked Tesco if bosses are back in negotiations with Ury Estate.

After the disappointment of not being the preferred partner for the supermarket, Tesco lodged an application for a major development near the AWPR at the Stonehaven Gateway.

But that is yet to be approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

Morrisons ‘spent a long time’ making a decision

Jonathon Milne, of Ury Estate, said: “We are disappointed that Morrison is unable to progress the Supermarket at Ury having spent a long time awaiting their final decision

“Our agents are actively discussing with other retailers, and we hope to find a new operator shortly

“We have completed the site preparation works at the retail site and are currently progressing well on the golf course after Jack Nicklaus’s site visit earlier this month

“We hope to announce further positive updates shortly ”

Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus visited Ury Estate earlier this month. Stock image: Supplied by Nicklaus Companies.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We have taken the difficult decision to step away from our plans and will not be pursuing the site further.

“Unfortunately, following extensive discussions and after exploring all options, we have not been able to agree terms with the developer.

‘Co-op monopoly’

“We have therefore concluded that the store plans are no longer viable.”

It had been rumoured that because of Tesco’s plans for Stonehaven, Morrisons would have a second major competitor, alongside the established Co-op stores, in the town.

It appears this is not something the chain has been comfortable with.

The Co-op currently has three shops in the town: At Market Square, David Street and Redcloak Drive.

The brand lodged an objection on the grounds that the proposed Tesco site near the AWPR could steer shoppers away from other independent retailers in the town.

Locals have often bemoaned a lack of shopping options in Stonehaven, with complaints of a “Co-op monopoly” limiting grocery options.

The plans for a new Tesco and a new Morrisons at roughly the same time were therefore welcomed by many.

How did we get here? Read more…

Supermarkets at war in Stonehaven 

‘Stonehaven needs competition’: Petrol station’s Tesco takeover confirmed as Co-op ‘monopoly’ takes a hit

Size and scale of Stonehaven Tesco superstore laid bare as new plans revealed

