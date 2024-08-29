For sale: Idyllic Raera Farm near Oban with its own gorge for wild swimming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Idyllic Raera Farm near Oban with its own gorge for wild swimming

'Once in a lifetime opportunity' to buy ancient estate at Kilninver.

Raera Farmhouse has two letting self catering flats near the ancient house.
Image: Galbraith.
By Louise Glen

An ancient estate, near Oban, with salmon fishing, outstanding views and holiday cottages has gone on the open market.

Raera Farm, at Kilninver, might sound like a stuffy old farmhouse – but inside there are modern touches – with a glass sunroom overlooking Kerrerra to the hills of Mull.

There is even an ancient castle of the MacDougall clan on the grounds of the estate.

A glass sun room at Raera Farmhouse.
Image: Galbraith.

Galbraith has listed the farm for an asking price of over £ 1.495 million.

Raera has 1.7miles of single bank fishing on the River Euchar

The farmhouse was built in the 1730s for the Cambell family – in a show of wealth to the outgoing MacDougall clan.

Ancient Highland estate Raera farm at Kilninver on sale for £1.5million. Image: Galbraith.

The home of the former owners of McT’s restaurant and nightclub in Oban and Fort William has been in the same family for 90 years.

It is a rare opportunity to buy a Highland Estate within a stone’s throw of Oban, and its train, bus and airport links.

The gorge at Raera Farm near Oban.
Image: Galbraith.

The 355.26 acres of land has productive pasture land, upland grazing and large swathes of ancient oak woodland.

Raera is well known for its salmon fishing – and has 1.7miles of single bank fishing on the River Euchar.

The private river bank also allows for wild swimming and cold water immersion therapies.

Raera’s history is linked to the MacDougalls who were based in Argyll and had a huge influence at the time of the Jacobites.

Campbell v MacDougall over Raera’s importance in Jacobite uprising

They often clashed with their neighbouring clan – the Campbells.

The livingroom at Raera Farm dates from the 1700s.
Image: Galbraith.

But in the end, it was the Campbells – who owned huge swathes of Argyll – that built the farmhouse in the 1700s.

Over the years, Raera has also been used as a filming venue for various films and TV programmes.

Raera Farmhouse in the sunlight.
Image: Galbraith.

The waterfall scene in the 1969 film Ring of Bright Water was filmed on Raera, and parts of the 1971 film Kidnapped also featured areas of land forming the property.

In more recent years, the ancient woodland at Raera Farm was featured on BBC Autumnwatch.

Renowned wildlife photographer and filmmaker, Simon King, has been to Raera to capture the salmon jumping at the waterfall a short distance from the farmhouse.

Archaeological finds from the Palaeolithic and Neolithic periods

A stretch of the River Euchar below the house has an unusual river-cut gorge approximately a quarter of a mile long and 80ft deep.

The bridge at Raera Farm in Argyll.
Image: Galbraith.

Archaeological finds at Raera provide evidence of human habitation on the terraces from at least the Neolithic Period, while the discovery of Palaeolithic flint tools in the Euchar gorge and Peninsula Pool provide rare evidence of earlier phases of human activity.

The existing farming operation on Raera has historically centred on around 90 ewes plus followers, but latterly stocking numbers have been reduced to around 30 ewes plus 30 hoggs which are grazed on the in-bye pasture and hill paddocks.

The farmhouse has five bedrooms and a separate two-story cottage split into two self-catering flats.

The view from the sunroom at Raera Farm
Image: Galbraith.

There is a u-shaped steading near to the farmhouse with a modern hay store and store sheds.

The property is accessed via a partially shared private road.

The route leads off the B844 public road at Kilninver and crosses the River Euchar via a stone arched bridge.

For more details visit the Raera Farm sale page on Galbraith.

