For sale: Idyllic Raera Farm near Oban with its own gorge for wild swimming

An ancient estate, near Oban, with salmon fishing, outstanding views and holiday cottages has gone on the open market.

Raera Farm, at Kilninver, might sound like a stuffy old farmhouse – but inside there are modern touches – with a glass sunroom overlooking Kerrerra to the hills of Mull.

There is even an ancient castle of the MacDougall clan on the grounds of the estate.

Galbraith has listed the farm for an asking price of over £ 1.495 million.

Raera has 1.7miles of single bank fishing on the River Euchar

The farmhouse was built in the 1730s for the Cambell family – in a show of wealth to the outgoing MacDougall clan.

The home of the former owners of McT’s restaurant and nightclub in Oban and Fort William has been in the same family for 90 years.

It is a rare opportunity to buy a Highland Estate within a stone’s throw of Oban, and its train, bus and airport links.

The 355.26 acres of land has productive pasture land, upland grazing and large swathes of ancient oak woodland.

Raera is well known for its salmon fishing – and has 1.7miles of single bank fishing on the River Euchar.

The private river bank also allows for wild swimming and cold water immersion therapies.

Raera’s history is linked to the MacDougalls who were based in Argyll and had a huge influence at the time of the Jacobites.

Campbell v MacDougall over Raera’s importance in Jacobite uprising

They often clashed with their neighbouring clan – the Campbells.

But in the end, it was the Campbells – who owned huge swathes of Argyll – that built the farmhouse in the 1700s.

Over the years, Raera has also been used as a filming venue for various films and TV programmes.

The waterfall scene in the 1969 film Ring of Bright Water was filmed on Raera, and parts of the 1971 film Kidnapped also featured areas of land forming the property.

In more recent years, the ancient woodland at Raera Farm was featured on BBC Autumnwatch.

Renowned wildlife photographer and filmmaker, Simon King, has been to Raera to capture the salmon jumping at the waterfall a short distance from the farmhouse.

Archaeological finds from the Palaeolithic and Neolithic periods

A stretch of the River Euchar below the house has an unusual river-cut gorge approximately a quarter of a mile long and 80ft deep.

Archaeological finds at Raera provide evidence of human habitation on the terraces from at least the Neolithic Period, while the discovery of Palaeolithic flint tools in the Euchar gorge and Peninsula Pool provide rare evidence of earlier phases of human activity.

The existing farming operation on Raera has historically centred on around 90 ewes plus followers, but latterly stocking numbers have been reduced to around 30 ewes plus 30 hoggs which are grazed on the in-bye pasture and hill paddocks.

The farmhouse has five bedrooms and a separate two-story cottage split into two self-catering flats.

There is a u-shaped steading near to the farmhouse with a modern hay store and store sheds.

The property is accessed via a partially shared private road.

The route leads off the B844 public road at Kilninver and crosses the River Euchar via a stone arched bridge.

