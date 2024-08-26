Could you transform this 300-year-old Inverurie church into your forever home?

An 18th-century church in Aberdeenshire has been put up for sale and could be the perfect property for a buyer looking for a challenge.

Keithhall Church is located west of Inverurie and was constructed more than 300 years ago, built as part of a small cluster of buildings.

These included the Keithhall School, the Old Schoolhouse and the Schoolhouse.

The church presents a unique opportunity for preservation or redevelopment with planning permission granted in February 2024 to convert it into a home.

Made from granite bricks, the church contains a massive main hall, along with several smaller rooms.

On entry, are two rooms on either side of the hallway, which could become bedrooms.

The main hall is an impressive open space, double ceiling height, with unique features like stained glass windows and dark wood panelling.

Several church pews and the church organ remain in the hall, while at the side is a small kitchenette, which could be ripped out in favour of a brand-new open kitchen space.

The main hall could be transformed into a bright and spacious lounge/kitchen/dining room with an easy flow for entertaining.

At the other end of the hall is a large shower room, a separate toilet and access outside.

To the side is a breakout area, once a study, accessed from the outside.

Keithhall Church near Inverurie dates back to 1722

Off the front entrance, a staircase leads up to the mezzanine level, overlooking the hall.

While the property has the potential to be renovated into a private residence, it could also be used as a community or recreational space.

The church building is in serious need of some TLC, however, it comes at a relatively low price of £110,000, listed with Galbraith.

The sale of the church includes only the church’s footprint, while the neighbouring graveyard is maintained by the council.

