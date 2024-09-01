Hand-crafted wooden dream home for sale in Inverness for less than £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

Hand-crafted wooden dream home for sale in Inverness for less than £1 million

The six-bedroom property has been described as “one of the most unique homes in Scotland.”

By Alberto Lejarraga
A dreamlike and incredibly rare hand-crafted wooden house in the Inverness area
The gorgeous hand-crafted wooden house is located in the Nairnisde area of Inverness. Image: Hamish estate agent

A dreamlike and incredibly rare hand-crafted wooden house in the Inverness area has hit the market.

Located in Nairnside, this stunning three-floor family home has been meticulously crafted from locally sourced trees.

The property, which is accessed via a private drive and through a large wooden field gate, sits on extensive grounds filled with trees, hedgerows and lawns.

The home has six large bedrooms, a huge living room, three bathrooms and a fitted kitchen among its many features.

There are also several outbuildings, including a timber bothy with self-contained accommodation, various workshops, two woodstores, and a place for vehicles.

Estate agent Hamish highlights this is “a rare opportunity to purchase one of the most unique homes in Scotland.”

The unique property is on sale for £900,000.

The open-plan ground floor. Image: Hamish

A look inside Inverness unique hand-crafted wooden home

The house entrance features a large open porch, an ideal spot for grabbing a cup of tea while enjoying a sunny day.

A solid wood door opens into the entrance into a gorgeous open-plan hall and lounge, an area filled with natural light thanks to the impressive floor-to-ceiling windows.

The large living room is connected to the kitchen. Image: Hamish
The beautiful kitchen-dining room has great views of the garden grounds. Image: Hamish

Walking into the kitchen-dining room, the space is fitted with cabinets with glossy grey doors, while natural wood flooring and oiled wooden worktops offset the style of the entrance hall.

The ground floor is also home to a cosy family room which serves as a private anteroom for the bedroom next to it.

The spacious kitchen enjoys natural light thanks to its large windows. Image: Hamish
The sitting room next to one of the bedrooms. Image: Hamish

An Elm dogleg staircase leads up to a floor-boarded gallery that overlooks the lounge area.

The main bedroom has exposed timber walls, ceiling and roof beams as well as a private balcony.

An Elm staircase leads up to the first floor. Image: Hamish
The main bedroom is one of the house’s best features. Image: Hamish

It also has an ensuite bathroom with a large bath with a shower over it, a wooden vanity with an inset basin, and a WC.

There are two further bedrooms that have access to a veranda that wraps around the side of the first floor.

One of the two other bedrooms on the first floor. Image: Hamish
The two other rooms both have access to a veranda that wraps around the side of the first floor. Image: Hamish

Wooden features throughout home

While the family bathroom features a huge glass and wood-framed shower enclosure lined with slate and a Japanese soaking tub.

The family bedroom features a huge glass and wood-framed shower area. Image: Hamish

An open tread wood and steel staircase take us to the second floor, where an angle top door opens into a beautiful attic room.

An open tread wood and steel staircase leads to the second floor. Image: Hamish
The house is filled with natural light. Image: Hamish

This includes four open box-style beds with inbuilt vanity tables on each side, which makes this space an ideal one for guests and children’s slumber parties.

The attic bedroom has four open box-style beds. Image: Hamish

A very narrow gallery leads to a further bedroom at the opposite end of the attic.

According to Hamish, this unique Inverness house would suit a large family, especially one that enjoys welcoming visitors.

