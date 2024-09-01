Hand-crafted wooden dream home for sale in Inverness for less than £1 million

A dreamlike and incredibly rare hand-crafted wooden house in the Inverness area has hit the market.

Located in Nairnside, this stunning three-floor family home has been meticulously crafted from locally sourced trees.

The property, which is accessed via a private drive and through a large wooden field gate, sits on extensive grounds filled with trees, hedgerows and lawns.

The home has six large bedrooms, a huge living room, three bathrooms and a fitted kitchen among its many features.

There are also several outbuildings, including a timber bothy with self-contained accommodation, various workshops, two woodstores, and a place for vehicles.

Estate agent Hamish highlights this is “a rare opportunity to purchase one of the most unique homes in Scotland.”

The unique property is on sale for £900,000.

A look inside Inverness unique hand-crafted wooden home

The house entrance features a large open porch, an ideal spot for grabbing a cup of tea while enjoying a sunny day.

A solid wood door opens into the entrance into a gorgeous open-plan hall and lounge, an area filled with natural light thanks to the impressive floor-to-ceiling windows.

Walking into the kitchen-dining room, the space is fitted with cabinets with glossy grey doors, while natural wood flooring and oiled wooden worktops offset the style of the entrance hall.

The ground floor is also home to a cosy family room which serves as a private anteroom for the bedroom next to it.

An Elm dogleg staircase leads up to a floor-boarded gallery that overlooks the lounge area.

The main bedroom has exposed timber walls, ceiling and roof beams as well as a private balcony.

It also has an ensuite bathroom with a large bath with a shower over it, a wooden vanity with an inset basin, and a WC.

There are two further bedrooms that have access to a veranda that wraps around the side of the first floor.

Wooden features throughout home

While the family bathroom features a huge glass and wood-framed shower enclosure lined with slate and a Japanese soaking tub.

An open tread wood and steel staircase take us to the second floor, where an angle top door opens into a beautiful attic room.

This includes four open box-style beds with inbuilt vanity tables on each side, which makes this space an ideal one for guests and children’s slumber parties.

A very narrow gallery leads to a further bedroom at the opposite end of the attic.

According to Hamish, this unique Inverness house would suit a large family, especially one that enjoys welcoming visitors.