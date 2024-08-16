Former Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann signs for Ferencvaros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann signs for Ferencvaros

Aberdeen had held talks last season to make the Danish defender's loan move to Pittodrie permanent.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Former Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann has secured a permanent transfer to Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

Centre-back Gartenmann spent last season on loan at Aberdeen from Danish top-flight club FC Midtjylland.

Danish defender Gartenmann made 45 appearances for the Dons, scoring three times.

Aberdeen had held discussions last season to secure Gartenmann, 27, on a permanent deal.

However, those talks were before Jimmy Thelin was appointed manager and discussions were put on the back-burner as the Dons battled against being dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

Thelin has bolstered the Aberdeen defence during the summer transfer window with the signing of centre-back Gavin Molloy from Shelbourne.

Molloy, 22, was secured on a three-year contract and has started all six games so far this season – all wins.

Stefan Gartenmann in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Gartenmann said: “I had heard of Ferencvaros before, but once you get here you realise how big a club it is.

“I am honoured and proud to be here and can’t wait to get started this season.

“After seeing the team play, it seems like this is a really interesting project.

“There will be many more titles hopefully and big games to come.

“I want to as quickly as possible establish myself as a first team player.

“Here you have to win.”

