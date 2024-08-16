Former Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann signs for Ferencvaros

Former Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann has secured a permanent transfer to Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

Centre-back Gartenmann spent last season on loan at Aberdeen from Danish top-flight club FC Midtjylland.

Danish defender Gartenmann made 45 appearances for the Dons, scoring three times.

Aberdeen had held discussions last season to secure Gartenmann, 27, on a permanent deal.

However, those talks were before Jimmy Thelin was appointed manager and discussions were put on the back-burner as the Dons battled against being dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

Thelin has bolstered the Aberdeen defence during the summer transfer window with the signing of centre-back Gavin Molloy from Shelbourne.

Molloy, 22, was secured on a three-year contract and has started all six games so far this season – all wins.

Gartenmann said: “I had heard of Ferencvaros before, but once you get here you realise how big a club it is.

“I am honoured and proud to be here and can’t wait to get started this season.

“After seeing the team play, it seems like this is a really interesting project.

“There will be many more titles hopefully and big games to come.

“I want to as quickly as possible establish myself as a first team player.

“Here you have to win.”