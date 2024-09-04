£4,000 bike stolen in break-in at flat near Fort William

A high-end bike valued at around £4,000 has been stolen from a property near Fort William.

Officers are appealing for information following a break-in at Mossfield Apartments, in Caol, between 2.30pm on Friday August 30 and 10am on Tuesday, September 3.

During the break-in, a Cube Hybrid 140 HPC SXL 740 bike was taken from the flat.

The expensive bike is said to have full suspension, Fox Shocks and a ride wrap that gives it a matt black colour.

It also has 29-inch Schwalbe tyres and a high-security LITELOCK lock attached to the frame, which alone can cost up to £300.

The luxury bike can be found online for as much as nearly £5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.