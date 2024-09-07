‘We turned a derelict building into a modern family home’: Lisa and Phil put their all into their Monymusk property makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We turned a derelict building into a modern family home’: Lisa and Phil put their all into their Monymusk property makeover

Lisa Simons and her husband Phil say one part of the building had no roof and had been inhabited by cattle.

By Rosemary Lowne
Phil and Lisa Simons, pictured, put everything into their self build project.
Phil and Lisa Simons, pictured, put everything into their self build project and the results are amazing. Image: Lisa Simons

Who: Lisa Simons, 55, a counsellor at the children’s charity Childline and her husband Phil, 58, who works in EVP projects and operations at Subsea7.

What: A converted steading with five bedrooms, three reception rooms, five bathrooms and a beautiful garden.

Where: Just outside the village of Monymusk in the small Pitmunie hamlet nestled at the base of the Pitfichie hills.

The Barn is a beautiful example of a countryside property renovation
The Barn is a beautiful example of a countryside property renovation Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Here’s what they had to say about their home renovation journey….

“We moved to The Barn because we wanted to build a home that was designed for family living, had character and was energy efficient.

It took us a while to find the right site as it was important to us to have land around the building so we could create a lovely garden with different areas to sit depending on the weather.

We also wanted to have a few properties around so we didn’t feel isolated from the local community and the Pitmunie hamlet provides all of that.

The heart of the home is the vast dining kitchen and family area, which features a vaulted ceiling and views of the garden and beyond. Image Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
The bi-fold doors lead straight out the gorgeous garden grounds. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

A renovation not for the faint hearted

When we first viewed The Barn, we loved the location as it was close to Monymusk village as well as being close for Aberdeen and Westhill for work.

We also loved the 360 degree views as the property is behind the beautiful Pitfichie hills while in front, the fields stretch out towards Aberdeen.

So we bought the U-shaped steading as a derelict building in 2009 and started the conversion in May 2010 before moving in in February 2011.

At first, it was hard to see how the building could ever become habitable as the middle section only had one wall, no roof and the two end sections were dark and wet with the previous inhabitants having been cattle.

Snuggle up on the sofa in this beautiful living space. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
With a log burner, this room is the perfect place to relax on a chilly winters night. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

From blank canvas to dream house

So we started the renovation with an almost completely blank canvas.

An architect helped us to realise the site’s potential and secure planning consent.

Luckily, our architect was experienced in converting agricultural buildings and his expertise helped us to realise our dream house.

Inside, the property is dominated by the main double height family area with bi-fold doors, bespoke exposed beams as well as a kitchen, dining and living area with a log burner.

Also on the ground floor is a study, a lounge with feature oak fireplace and log burner, and a summer sitting room which was a games room when our two boys lived at home.

How beautiful is the exposed brick work in this study area/home office. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Wake up to blue skies every morning in this bright and beautiful bedroom. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

There’s even a sauna…

There are also two full bathrooms downstairs along with a guest bedroom with sauna, and a large utility room.

Upstairs there is a family bathroom plus four additional bedrooms two of which have ensuites.

In terms of the interiors, we wanted to give the home a modern feel while still reflecting the age and heritage of the original steading.

In the kitchen, we used Farrow and Ball paint in shades ‘white tie’ and ‘french gray’ while throughout the house we have mainly opted for neutral colours to ensure that we didn’t detract from the roof beams and natural features.

You can enjoy all the health and wellbeing benefits of the sauna in the guest bedroom. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Wake up to wonderful views of the countryside in this fabulous bedroom. Image:Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

You’ll also save on your energy bills

The large spaces have allowed for some coloured accent walls and we have used darker colours in the winter lounge to create a cosy space.

Our architect also guided us on lighting for the vaulted space and we went direct to Jim Lawrence Lighting for the wall lights.

As well as interiors, having a warm and efficient home was equally important to us so we made the decision to increase the insulation and have underfloor heating downstairs.

Having so much insulation meant it took six weeks to install but we are still benefitting from it now with lower heating costs.

Enjoy a morning coffee overlooking the incredible views in the beautiful garden. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Check out the amazing views from the decked area. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

‘We’ve created our dream house’…

Outside, we have continued to develop the garden, which was designed by a student at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

It perfectly merges a formal garden with decking and patio areas which complement the surrounding countryside.

There is still a granite outhouse – once a piggery – which we have not yet developed.

Overall, the renovation went relatively smoothly, better than most ‘Grand Designs’ and we have ended up with our dream house.

We have loved living here and we’re sad that we cannot stay to complete some of the outdoor projects we had planned.

But we hope that the next owners will enjoy the house and location as much as we have.

Our advice for anyone undergoing a similar project would be to just go for it and have faith, but at the start spend the time to find the perfect location.”

The Barn, Mid Pitmunie, Monymusk, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £700,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01467 629300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation