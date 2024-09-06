Marvellous Milltimber home with its own ‘sitooterie’ on the market for £625,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Marvellous Milltimber home with its own ‘sitooterie’ on the market for £625,000

You can enjoy barbecues in the garden all year round in this fabulous family home.

By Rosemary Lowne
It's impossible not to be impressed by this stylish family home.
It's impossible not to be impressed by this stylish family home. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

If you’re looking for a serene sanctuary close to the city then this stylish family home is sure to appeal.

Located in Murtle Den, a Cala Homes development in the Aberdeen suburb of Milltimber, the immaculate five-bedroom property is ideal for growing families.

Owned by Keith and Carolyn Oddie, the detached, new build home has an array of wonderful features from the open plan kitchen, dining and family room to the amazing garden with its very own ‘sitooterie’.

“The property has a fantastic location as it’s so close to town, is within walking distance to nearby amenities and it’s also on the doorstep of Aberdeenshire,” says Keith.

“You’re also minutes from Deeside and close to Westhill and the coastlines of Stonehaven to the south or Balmedie to the north which are less than 20 minutes away.”

Keith Oddie says the property enjoys an amazing location. Image: Keith Oddie

Milltimber home in excellent school catchment area

For families, the school catchment area is also sure to be a big draw.

“Being in the catchment for Milltimber Primary School and Cults Academy is an enormous advantage while the North Deeside bus service is right on the doorstep which is a massive benefit especially when children become increasingly independent for meeting up with friends and going to activities.”

With its pristine exterior, it’s impossible not to be instantly impressed by this modern home.

And the good vibes continue inside where an attractive hallway leads through to the bright and beautiful ground floor accommodation.

The bright open plan kitchen, dining area and family room is a great place to entertain. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
The modern kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Milltimber home is perfect for entertaining…

At the heart of the home is the elegant open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

With its extensive array of storage cupboards and integrated appliances, the kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks.

Perfect for entertaining, there is a wonderful dining area on open plan with the kitchen as well as a family room where post dinner relaxation can be enjoyed.

“It has been the perfect house for various large gatherings over the years, anything from birthdays, impromptu get togethers with friends and plenty space for hosting and celebrating Hogmanay,” says Keith.

Sit back and relax in this beautiful lounge. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
Every inch of this property is bright and spacious. Image: Alex Hutcheon

Milltimber house is ideal property for families and older couples

Also on the ground floor is a cosy lounge area as well as a cloakroom, utility room and storage space in the hall.

Keith says the property is perfect for people in all stages of their lives.

“The house is fantastic for people of all set-ups and stages of life,” says Keith.

“It’s perfect for families or older couples looking for quiet living that is still connected and with space to host family or friends.”

Upstairs, there are five sumptuous bedrooms including a charming master bedroom with an ensuite shower room and plenty of storage space.

Wake up feeling refreshed and invigorated after a good night’s sleep in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
This room is ideal as a child’s bedroom. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Amazing garden with ‘sitooterie’

Equally as impressive is the guest bedroom which also has a spa-like ensuite shower room while there are three further double bedrooms with storage space.

Also on the upper floor is an attractive family bathroom and a partially floored and insulated loft.

Outside, the suntrap garden is an oasis of calm with its very own ‘sitooterie’.

“Adding the outside ‘sitooterie’ with composite decking, and infrared heater, has provided a year-round option for barbecues, outdoor living and entertaining,” says Keith.

“It’s also a quiet area for reading and relaxing with the option for extra social space or to be used as an individual sanctuary.”

Keith says the sitooterie is idea for alfresco entertaining. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
There’s plenty of space for children to burn off energy in the large garden. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

And what about storage space?

Together with an extensive lawn, paved patio and two raised split level areas, there’s also a double garage with light and power plus a driveway.

Keith feels that the property is very unique.

“The house still enjoys the feel of a new build and all the modern living benefits that goes with it,” says Keith.

“The integrated double garage has provided fantastic space and easy access for all outdoors equipment and storage for bikes, paddle boards, and indoor workout space.

“But most of all, the house layout and location is very hard to beat.”

This space is perfect for those who work from home. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
The spa-like bathroom is impressive. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Peaceful location with community spirit

Asked what he thinks will appeal most to buyers, Keith says: “The location is fantastic, we originally thought moving out to Milltimber was going to be too far away,” says Keith.

“We ended up loving the benefits of an extra mile west of the previous home.

“The catchment for Milltimber Primary and Cults Academy schools is an enormous advantage.

“Also, the development is a safe and social community for children, with a friendly neighbourhood offering opportunities for kids and parents to form bonds, have fun and share the loads of modern parenting.”

1 Murtle Den Gardens, Milltimber, is on the market for offers over £625,000.
To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

