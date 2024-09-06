Marvellous Milltimber home with its own ‘sitooterie’ on the market for £625,000

If you’re looking for a serene sanctuary close to the city then this stylish family home is sure to appeal.

Located in Murtle Den, a Cala Homes development in the Aberdeen suburb of Milltimber, the immaculate five-bedroom property is ideal for growing families.

Owned by Keith and Carolyn Oddie, the detached, new build home has an array of wonderful features from the open plan kitchen, dining and family room to the amazing garden with its very own ‘sitooterie’.

“The property has a fantastic location as it’s so close to town, is within walking distance to nearby amenities and it’s also on the doorstep of Aberdeenshire,” says Keith.

“You’re also minutes from Deeside and close to Westhill and the coastlines of Stonehaven to the south or Balmedie to the north which are less than 20 minutes away.”

Milltimber home in excellent school catchment area

For families, the school catchment area is also sure to be a big draw.

“Being in the catchment for Milltimber Primary School and Cults Academy is an enormous advantage while the North Deeside bus service is right on the doorstep which is a massive benefit especially when children become increasingly independent for meeting up with friends and going to activities.”

With its pristine exterior, it’s impossible not to be instantly impressed by this modern home.

And the good vibes continue inside where an attractive hallway leads through to the bright and beautiful ground floor accommodation.

Milltimber home is perfect for entertaining…

At the heart of the home is the elegant open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

With its extensive array of storage cupboards and integrated appliances, the kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks.

Perfect for entertaining, there is a wonderful dining area on open plan with the kitchen as well as a family room where post dinner relaxation can be enjoyed.

“It has been the perfect house for various large gatherings over the years, anything from birthdays, impromptu get togethers with friends and plenty space for hosting and celebrating Hogmanay,” says Keith.

Milltimber house is ideal property for families and older couples

Also on the ground floor is a cosy lounge area as well as a cloakroom, utility room and storage space in the hall.

Keith says the property is perfect for people in all stages of their lives.

“The house is fantastic for people of all set-ups and stages of life,” says Keith.

“It’s perfect for families or older couples looking for quiet living that is still connected and with space to host family or friends.”

Upstairs, there are five sumptuous bedrooms including a charming master bedroom with an ensuite shower room and plenty of storage space.

Amazing garden with ‘sitooterie’

Equally as impressive is the guest bedroom which also has a spa-like ensuite shower room while there are three further double bedrooms with storage space.

Also on the upper floor is an attractive family bathroom and a partially floored and insulated loft.

Outside, the suntrap garden is an oasis of calm with its very own ‘sitooterie’.

“Adding the outside ‘sitooterie’ with composite decking, and infrared heater, has provided a year-round option for barbecues, outdoor living and entertaining,” says Keith.

“It’s also a quiet area for reading and relaxing with the option for extra social space or to be used as an individual sanctuary.”

And what about storage space?

Together with an extensive lawn, paved patio and two raised split level areas, there’s also a double garage with light and power plus a driveway.

Keith feels that the property is very unique.

“The house still enjoys the feel of a new build and all the modern living benefits that goes with it,” says Keith.

“The integrated double garage has provided fantastic space and easy access for all outdoors equipment and storage for bikes, paddle boards, and indoor workout space.

“But most of all, the house layout and location is very hard to beat.”

Peaceful location with community spirit

Asked what he thinks will appeal most to buyers, Keith says: “The location is fantastic, we originally thought moving out to Milltimber was going to be too far away,” says Keith.

“We ended up loving the benefits of an extra mile west of the previous home.

“The catchment for Milltimber Primary and Cults Academy schools is an enormous advantage.

“Also, the development is a safe and social community for children, with a friendly neighbourhood offering opportunities for kids and parents to form bonds, have fun and share the loads of modern parenting.”

1 Murtle Den Gardens, Milltimber, is on the market for offers over £625,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

