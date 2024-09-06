Murder accused’s second court appearance after Rosehill Court slashing

A man has reappeared in court charged with murdering another man who was brutally slashed at an Aberdeen flat last week.

Dawid Majewicz, 43, returned to the dock on Friday after 44-year-old Jacek Dembinski died in hospital as a result of the bloody attack at Rosehill Court on Tuesday August 27.

Mr Dembinski suffered horrific wounds and was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before Police Scotland later confirmed that he had lost his life.

Majewicz appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday last week facing a single charge of murder.

He attended a second behind-closed-doors hearing from custody today when he again made no plea, was fully committed, and remanded in custody.

Trail of blood led police to arrested man

Police officers rushed to the high-rise last week and discovered Mr Dembinski bleeding heavily.

It’s understood the police followed a trail of blood into the block of flats and then arrested a man.

In the wake of the dramatic ordeal, a police spokesman said: “About 4.30pm on Tuesday August 27 2024, officers were made aware of a 44-year-old man found injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.”

Victim was ‘much-loved’ and ‘greatly missed by all’

Mr Dembinski underwent emergency medical procedures at ARI but he sadly passed away at some point overnight between Wednesday and Thursday last week.

His devastated family later released a statement paying tribute to Mr Dembinski.

“Jacek was a much-loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and step-father,” they said.

“He will be greatly missed by all.

“We ask for our privacy as a family to be respected at this difficult time.”

Majewicz, whose address was given as the Aberdeen area but who currently remains in custody, will next appear in court on a date yet to be confirmed.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.