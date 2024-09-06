Murder accused’s second court appearance after Rosehill Court slashing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Murder accused’s second court appearance after Rosehill Court slashing

Dawid Majewicz is accused of murdering "much-loved" Jacek Dembinski who was discovered bleeding heavily outside the high-rise last week.

By Bryan Rutherford
Jacek Dembinski was found seriously injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Jacek Dembinski was found seriously injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson

A man has reappeared in court charged with murdering another man who was brutally slashed at an Aberdeen flat last week.

Dawid Majewicz, 43, returned to the dock on Friday after 44-year-old Jacek Dembinski died in hospital as a result of the bloody attack at Rosehill Court on Tuesday August 27.

Mr Dembinski suffered horrific wounds and was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before Police Scotland later confirmed that he had lost his life.

Majewicz appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday last week facing a single charge of murder.

He attended a second behind-closed-doors hearing from custody today when he again made no plea, was fully committed, and remanded in custody.

Trail of blood led police to arrested man

Police officers rushed to the high-rise last week and discovered Mr Dembinski bleeding heavily.

It’s understood the police followed a trail of blood into the block of flats and then arrested a man.

In the wake of the dramatic ordeal, a police spokesman said: “About 4.30pm on Tuesday August 27 2024, officers were made aware of a 44-year-old man found injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.”

Victim was ‘much-loved’ and ‘greatly missed by all’

Mr Dembinski underwent emergency medical procedures at ARI but he sadly passed away at some point overnight between Wednesday and Thursday last week.

His devastated family later released a statement paying tribute to Mr Dembinski.

“Jacek was a much-loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and step-father,” they said.

“He will be greatly missed by all.

“We ask for our privacy as a family to be respected at this difficult time.”

Majewicz, whose address was given as the Aberdeen area but who currently remains in custody, will next appear in court on a date yet to be confirmed.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

'Boy racers' Callum Fraser and Colin Maclennan appeared at Inverness Justice Centre.
Child rapist's sexual offending stretched back to late 1970s
Jacek Dembinski was found seriously injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Criminal who vandalised Aberdeen solicitor's office claimed he was opening his own law firm
Jacek Dembinski was found seriously injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Tragic fishing boat worker stabbed 13 times in Fraserburgh flat
Jacek Dembinski was found seriously injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Wester Ross fisherman tied up after frightening outburst miles from shore
Jacek Dembinski was found seriously injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Man admits abusing former partner and giving her gummy sweet that made her feel…
Jacek Dembinski was found seriously injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Former North Sea boss accused of racially abusing boy, 11, at kids football match
Jacek Dembinski was found seriously injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Man convicted after failing to declare uncapped needle during police search
Jacek Dembinski was found seriously injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Careless Mercedes driver caused crash that left man seriously injured
Jacek Dembinski was found seriously injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
'Persistent' offender who asked police to take him into custody finally gets his wish
Jacek Dembinski was found seriously injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
'Absent-minded' drink-driver banned after he 'forgot' he was already disqualified