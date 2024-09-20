Embrace luxury and outdoor living at Scotia Homes’ Dalfaber development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Embrace luxury and outdoor living at Scotia Homes’ Dalfaber development

Dalfaber is in Aviemore right inside the largest national park in the UK.

Whether you're outdoors or inside your home, you'll love living in Dalfaber.

Scotia Homes’ Dalfaber development offers luxury living seamlessly integrated with the exciting possibilities of the great outdoors.

Nestled on the edge of scenic Aviemore in Scotland’s world-renowned Cairngorms National Park, Dalfaber is an exclusive development where homeowners enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle.

With sweeping views of the beautiful Spey Valley Resort and its 18-hole championship golf course, it is surrounded by lochs, forests and mountains. You can revel in the tranquility of nature here while indulging in the finest modern amenities.

Aviemore is easily accessible by road via the A9 route which connects Inverness to Perth and the Central Belt. The local train station also takes passengers directly to cities like Edinburgh and London.

Your luxurious Highland home

Dalfaber homes are thoughtfully crafted, offering spacious layouts and high-quality finishes.

The Dalfaber development boasts an impressive selection of luxury residences with three or four bedrooms. Each one is meticulously designed to embody modern elegance and blend with the surrounding landscape. In fact, all properties have private gardens and many include garages too.

Every stylish home is thoughtfully crafted to offer spacious layouts and high-quality finishes. They have contemporary kitchens from Laings, the UK’s kitchen retailer of the year. Bathrooms are also beautifully presented and homeowners can personalise them by choosing tiles from top Spanish manufacturer Porcelanosa. Scotia Homes works with interior designers so the team can help you put your personal stamp on your space.

Dalfaber homes benefit from innovative air source heating systems and underfloor heating. The homes are incredibly energy efficient, with an average energy rating of 86%.

Attention to detail is evident in every aspect, ensuring that residents experience the epitome of refined living.

Dalfaber exemplifies the seamless fusion of comfort and natural splendour, providing an idyllic retreat where residents can unwind in luxurious surroundings while immersing themselves in the picturesque Scottish Highlands.

Your gateway to outdoor living

Homeowners can enjoy indoor/outdoor entertaining with fully equipped contemporary kitchens and private gardens.

For those who enjoy outdoor activities, Dalfaber provides access to a wide range of recreational pursuits.

The development’s proximity to the Cairngorms National Park opens a world of possibilities for exploring nature trails and observing wildlife.

The Loch Insch Outdoor Centre is also nearby, offering a range of water-based activities and even a dry slope where you can practice skiing and snowboarding.

In winter, head to the Cairngorm Mountain Range and hit the slopes at the Lecht and Glenshee ski centres.

If you’re an avid golfer, you’ll be thrilled to know there’s an 18-hole championship golf course practically at your doorstep.

Whether it’s invigorating hikes through rugged terrain, water sports on sparkling lochs or teeing off at the nearby golf course, residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to embracing an active outdoor lifestyle. Dalfaber is truly a haven for outdoor enthusiasts.

Own a luxurious home in the Scottish Highlands.

Scotia Homes’ Dalfaber development redefines the concept of modern community living in a natural paradise. Savour an elevated standard of living while making the most of being in the Scottish Highlands.

Homes priced from £399,999.

Dalfaber Show Home and Marketing Suite is open seven days a week. Visit at 37 Lairig Ghru, Aviemore, PH22 1AR (beside Spey Valley Golf Club).

You can also call email dalfaber.sales@scotia-homes.co.uk or visit Scotia Homes’ website 

