Embrace luxury and outdoor living at Scotia Homes’ Dalfaber development

Scotia Homes’ Dalfaber development offers luxury living seamlessly integrated with the exciting possibilities of the great outdoors.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Nestled on the edge of scenic Aviemore in Scotland’s world-renowned Cairngorms National Park, Dalfaber is an exclusive development where homeowners enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle.

With sweeping views of the beautiful Spey Valley Resort and its 18-hole championship golf course, it is surrounded by lochs, forests and mountains. You can revel in the tranquility of nature here while indulging in the finest modern amenities.

Aviemore is easily accessible by road via the A9 route which connects Inverness to Perth and the Central Belt. The local train station also takes passengers directly to cities like Edinburgh and London.

Your luxurious Highland home

The Dalfaber development boasts an impressive selection of luxury residences with three or four bedrooms. Each one is meticulously designed to embody modern elegance and blend with the surrounding landscape. In fact, all properties have private gardens and many include garages too.

Every stylish home is thoughtfully crafted to offer spacious layouts and high-quality finishes. They have contemporary kitchens from Laings, the UK’s kitchen retailer of the year. Bathrooms are also beautifully presented and homeowners can personalise them by choosing tiles from top Spanish manufacturer Porcelanosa. Scotia Homes works with interior designers so the team can help you put your personal stamp on your space.

Dalfaber homes benefit from innovative air source heating systems and underfloor heating. The homes are incredibly energy efficient, with an average energy rating of 86%.

Attention to detail is evident in every aspect, ensuring that residents experience the epitome of refined living.

Dalfaber exemplifies the seamless fusion of comfort and natural splendour, providing an idyllic retreat where residents can unwind in luxurious surroundings while immersing themselves in the picturesque Scottish Highlands.

Your gateway to outdoor living

For those who enjoy outdoor activities, Dalfaber provides access to a wide range of recreational pursuits.

The development’s proximity to the Cairngorms National Park opens a world of possibilities for exploring nature trails and observing wildlife.

The Loch Insch Outdoor Centre is also nearby, offering a range of water-based activities and even a dry slope where you can practice skiing and snowboarding.

In winter, head to the Cairngorm Mountain Range and hit the slopes at the Lecht and Glenshee ski centres.

If you’re an avid golfer, you’ll be thrilled to know there’s an 18-hole championship golf course practically at your doorstep.

Whether it’s invigorating hikes through rugged terrain, water sports on sparkling lochs or teeing off at the nearby golf course, residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to embracing an active outdoor lifestyle. Dalfaber is truly a haven for outdoor enthusiasts.

Scotia Homes’ Dalfaber development redefines the concept of modern community living in a natural paradise. Savour an elevated standard of living while making the most of being in the Scottish Highlands.

Homes priced from £399,999.

Dalfaber Show Home and Marketing Suite is open seven days a week. Visit at 37 Lairig Ghru, Aviemore, PH22 1AR (beside Spey Valley Golf Club).

You can also call email dalfaber.sales@scotia-homes.co.uk or visit Scotia Homes’ website