Fire-ravaged Dunain House goes up for auction

A historic Highland hospital is to go under the hammer 10 years after it was destroyed by fire.

Dunain House has lain derelict since 2014 after a devastating blaze ripped through the 18th-century property.

Condemned for public entry, the category C listed building is a shell of what it once was.

However, plans to revive this hidden gem could be around the corner as it goes up for auction.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors are auctioning off the six-acre property on October 17 as a potential redevelopment opportunity, with a guide price of £295,000.

A statement in the listing reads: “The property comprises the remnants of an 18th century Category “C” Listed stone and slate, former house which was extended in 1872 with side and rear additions.

“The land around the house site is grassed over with mature woodland beyond. The property presents a redevelopment opportunity, subject to securing the appropriate planning consent.”

Inferno destroys former Highland hospital

Dunain House – located just off the A82 Inverness to Fort William Road around three miles southwest of Inverness – is steeped in history dating back to the 18th century.

In 1872, extensions were made to both the side and rear of the building.

The property was originally the House of Baillie of Dunain before being utilised as a hospital from the mid-1950s until the mid-1990s.

In 2014, an inferno ripped through the building, causing extensive damage and leaving it structurally unsafe.

Six fire appliances were on the ground at the height of the blaze, alongside an aerial platform and water carrier.

Firefighters were forced to fight the flames from outside the property following concerns for its stability.

A decade on, the Highland house has gone to rack and ruin as it remains encircled by fencing and open to the elements.

Aerial pictures taken of the former hospital show the extent of the fire damage.