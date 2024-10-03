Fire-ravaged Dunain House goes up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Fire-ravaged Dunain House goes up for auction

Images show what's left of the property, which has a guide price of £295,000

By Michelle Henderson
Fire ravaged Dunain House
Dunain House has lain vacant since 2014 after being destroyed by fire. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

A historic Highland hospital is to go under the hammer 10 years after it was destroyed by fire.

Dunain House has lain derelict since 2014 after a devastating blaze ripped through the 18th-century property.

Condemned for public entry, the category C listed building is a shell of what it once was.

However, plans to revive this hidden gem could be around the corner as it goes up for auction.

Fire ravaged Dunain House
Dunain House is going up for auction later this month. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors are auctioning off the six-acre property on October 17 as a potential redevelopment opportunity, with a guide price of £295,000.

A statement in the listing reads: “The property comprises the remnants of an 18th century Category “C” Listed stone and slate, former house which was extended in 1872 with side and rear additions.

“The land around the house site is grassed over with mature woodland beyond. The property presents a redevelopment opportunity, subject to securing the appropriate planning consent.”

Inferno destroys former Highland hospital

Dunain House – located just off the A82 Inverness to Fort William Road around three miles southwest of Inverness – is steeped in history dating back to the 18th century.

In 1872, extensions were made to both the side and rear of the building.

The property was originally the House of Baillie of Dunain before being utilised as a hospital from the mid-1950s until the mid-1990s.

In 2014, an inferno ripped through the building, causing extensive damage and leaving it structurally unsafe.

Aerial shot of fire ravaged Dunain House.
Aerial images show the extent of the damage caused by the fire. Image: . Highland . Supplied by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Six fire appliances were on the ground at the height of the blaze, alongside an aerial platform and water carrier.

Firefighters were forced to fight the flames from outside the property following concerns for its stability.

A decade on, the Highland house has gone to rack and ruin as it remains encircled by fencing and open to the elements.

Aerial pictures taken of the former hospital show the extent of the fire damage.

More from Property

Claudia Leith and husband Harry have loved renovating their period property in Aboyne.
Pappagallos restaurateurs give their amazing Aboyne home a stunning makeover
Murrayfield Cottage and farm buildings.
'Attractive and versatile' farm in Caithness on sale for £680,000
Hugh and Elizabeth Crothers have given their home a dramatic new lease of life.
From ‘pigsty’ to dream home: Inside couple's stunning steading transformation near Newmachar
The Upper Bridge Street building is regarded by many as an eyesore. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson and DC Thomson design team
Upper Bridge Street: What should we do with 'the worst building in Inverness'?
The property was recently put on the market. Image: Savills
Aberdeen racing driver puts 'superb' home on the market for £740,000
The Edwardian country home was built in 1898. Image: Savills
Edwardian country house in Ballater on sale for almost £1 million
Nicky Turnbull shares her renovation journey.
Cognito entrepreneur Nicky Turnbull shares her amazing west end home makeover
St Devenicks On The Hill is a property like no other.
Kay and William put their former church turned family home in Banchory Devenick on…
Caption showing front door and inside Harbour Bar.
Inside Lossiemouth's Harbour Bar: Step inside much-loved pub that's been empty for 20 years…
4
couple shares a toast against a sweeping view of the Scottish Highlands
Embrace luxury and outdoor living at Scotia Homes’ Dalfaber development

Conversation