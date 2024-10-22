Don’t miss this great offer to buy a new build home in Aberdeenshire!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Don’t miss this great offer to buy a new build home in Aberdeenshire!

Scotia Homes' development in the heart of Aberdeenshire is perfect for families and empty nesters.

In partnership with Scotia Homes
couple with two children enter their new home in Aberdeenshire
Bask in the beauty of the Scottish countryside while enjoying creature comforts in Willowburn.

Willowburn, Scotia Homes’ collection of new build homes in Tarves, is perfect for those looking to combine rural tranquillity with urban convenience. The development is now available with 110% part exchange for a limited time, earning you 10% over market value for your existing home!

Are you ready to move now? Scotia Homes can make it possible with 110% part exchange at Willowburn.

Earn 10% over market value for your existing house with this incredible offer from Scotia Homes.

It’s a risk-free way to sell your current home with a guaranteed buyer. This exceptional offer also means no waiting around while saving time and money with no costly fees to pay.

father with two children run into new home
With Scotia Homes’ offer, there’s no waiting time and you can move right in!

House prices start at £269,950. Interested? The show home – located at 1 Drumfinnie Rise, Tarves, Aberdeenshire, AB41 7AH – is open Thursday to Monday between 11am and 5pm.

To book a private appointment to view, call Kim Fordyce on 07866 510 414 or email Willowburn.sales@Scotia-homes.co.uk.

bright and airy living room of a new build home in Aberdeenshire
Each home in Willowburn allows natural light to brighten up your living space.

Why buy a new build home?

Whether you are a first-time buyer, a growing family or an empty nester, there are several compelling reasons why buying a new build home in Aberdeenshire’s Willowburn is the superior choice.

1. Smart use of space

modern kitchen with dining area
Buyers can choose finishes and fixtures to personalise their home.

Scotia Homes’ designers created Willowburn to have a mix of semi-detached and detached homes so no matter what your requirements are, there’s a house for you.

Rooms are designed to be spacious and flexible so you can accommodate your needs – whether that’s a guest room, a den or an office at home.

Each property features stylish interiors with large windows that allow natural light to flood in and brighten up your space.

2. Modern features

cosy dining area
Willowburn homes offer both functionality and comfort.

Equipped with modern facilities, homes in Willowburn are built to a high standard to meet the demands of modern living, offering both functionality and comfort.

3. Energy efficient technology

bedroom with a chair and plenty of storage space
Rooms are designed to be spacious and flexible to suit your needs.

With winter coming up, it’s important to consider a home’s energy efficiency.

At Willowburn, homeowners reduce their utility costs and minimise their environmental impact with rooftop solar panels fitted as standard.

4. Location

The village of Tarves in Aberdeenshire is rich in natural beauty, surrounded by picturesque countryside.

Here, residents can enjoy a picnic in nearby parks or go cycling to explore the historic castles that dot the breathtaking local landscape.

It’s also a haven for calming coastal walks, thanks to its proximity to the coastline and the beaches at Balmedie, Newburgh and Cruden Bay.

Take advantage of Scotia Homes’ 110% part exchange scheme and move into your new home at Willowburn, Tarves.

For more information, visit Scotia Homes’ website.

More from Property

Bask in the beauty of the Scottish countryside while enjoying creature comforts in Willowburn.
New homes in Kinion Heights are ready for you to move in this autumn
Bask in the beauty of the Scottish countryside while enjoying creature comforts in Willowburn.
Ben and Ann Goss's Miltonduff renovation that delivered 30 years of joy
The family home is on one of the most desired streets in Aberdeen West End. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
Six-bedroom Aberdeen West End home with two gardens, gym, wine cellar and hot tub…
Tim and Alli Conner have loved renovating their steading.
Former RGU lecturer Tim and his head teacher wife Alli breathe new life into…
Old mill inn brodie
Moray country hotel with award-winning restaurant hits the market
Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' property hits the market.
Home for 'entertaining' in Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' area hits the market
Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast
'Elegant' Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast could be yours for…
Lois and Steven Petrie, pictured, have put their incredible Scandi style home on the market.
Lois and Steven put their Scandinavian style eco home near Rothienorman on the market…
Joy and Jim Allison relished their renovation journey.
Joy and Jim give their Peterculter home a gorgeous glow up with help of…
Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin have enjoyed 14 wonderful years in their superb Inverurie home.
'We'll miss waking up to views of the River Don': Andrew and Chehreh put…

Conversation