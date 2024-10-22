Don’t miss this great offer to buy a new build home in Aberdeenshire!

Willowburn, Scotia Homes’ collection of new build homes in Tarves, is perfect for those looking to combine rural tranquillity with urban convenience. The development is now available with 110% part exchange for a limited time, earning you 10% over market value for your existing home!

House prices start at £269,950. Interested? The show home – located at 1 Drumfinnie Rise, Tarves, Aberdeenshire, AB41 7AH – is open Thursday to Monday between 11am and 5pm.

To book a private appointment to view, call Kim Fordyce on 07866 510 414 or email Willowburn.sales@Scotia-homes.co.uk.

Why buy a new build home?

Whether you are a first-time buyer, a growing family or an empty nester, there are several compelling reasons why buying a new build home in Aberdeenshire’s Willowburn is the superior choice.

1. Smart use of space

Scotia Homes’ designers created Willowburn to have a mix of semi-detached and detached homes so no matter what your requirements are, there’s a house for you.

Rooms are designed to be spacious and flexible so you can accommodate your needs – whether that’s a guest room, a den or an office at home.

Each property features stylish interiors with large windows that allow natural light to flood in and brighten up your space.

2. Modern features

Equipped with modern facilities, homes in Willowburn are built to a high standard to meet the demands of modern living, offering both functionality and comfort.

3. Energy efficient technology

With winter coming up, it’s important to consider a home’s energy efficiency.

At Willowburn, homeowners reduce their utility costs and minimise their environmental impact with rooftop solar panels fitted as standard.

4. Location

The village of Tarves in Aberdeenshire is rich in natural beauty, surrounded by picturesque countryside.

Here, residents can enjoy a picnic in nearby parks or go cycling to explore the historic castles that dot the breathtaking local landscape.

It’s also a haven for calming coastal walks, thanks to its proximity to the coastline and the beaches at Balmedie, Newburgh and Cruden Bay.

Take advantage of Scotia Homes’ 110% part exchange scheme and move into your new home at Willowburn, Tarves.

For more information, visit Scotia Homes’ website.