‘We’ll miss waking up to views of the River Don’: Andrew and Chehreh put their beautiful Inverurie home on the market for £463,000

After 14 years, Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin have put their five-bedroom family home up for sale.

By Rosemary Lowne
Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin have enjoyed 14 wonderful years in their superb Inverurie home.
Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin have enjoyed 14 wonderful years in their superb Inverurie home. Image: Kellas/ Andrew Goodwin

Waking up to wonderful views of the River Don is one of the many things Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin will miss about their charming Inverurie home.

Located in St. James’s Walk, within walking distance of the town centre, the couple say their five-bedroom home has been the perfect place to bring up their family.

“We have enjoyed being close to friends who live in the area, being able to walk by the river, go to the park or walk to town,” says Andrew.

“It’s only a 20-minute drive to the airport and an easy drive to Aberdeen or further south.

“Inverurie has so many amenities for children and adults, and it’s well placed to visit the sea and beaches to the east, the mountains to the west and Morayshire to the north.”

Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin
Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin say their home is perfect for families. Image: Andrew Goodwin
Five bedroom property on St. James's Walk, Inverurie.
The family home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms. Image: Kellas

Inverurie home filled with 14 years of happy memories

Andrew, a retired engineer who now volunteers his time to teach English online to international and Iranian university students and Chehreh, an art tutor who is originally from Iran, moved into the property in October 2010 after being impressed by everything the home had to offer.

“We were attracted by the location, being within walking distance of town, and having great views of the river to the south and the golf course to the north,” says Andrew.

“We also liked the fact that the property had plenty of space for an office to do my online teaching and a bright room for Chehreh to use a studio for her painting work.

“There was also enough bedrooms for our grandchildren, or other friends or family to come and stay with us while the garden and patio have plenty of space for eating outside in the summer.”

The lounge at St. James's Walk, Inverurie.
This beautiful lounge is the perfect place to unwind. Image: Kellas
The upstairs bedroom at 4 St. James's Walk, Inverurie
The upstairs bedroom is used as a gym. Image: Kellas

Andrew and Chehreh put their own stamp on their home

After 14 years in their home, the couple have put their amazing home on the market.

“We have decided to move so that we can be closer to our children and their families who live in Glasgow and Newton Mearns,” says Andrew.

Built in 2006, the pristine property is set out over three floors with the main living areas located on the lower floor overlooking the garden.

“As the home is on three levels, you enter from the front at the mid-level, with the kitchen, dining room, office/bedroom and WC,” says Andrew.

“The bedrooms and bathroom are all upstairs while the lower level has a sitting room with French doors out to the garden plus a studio and small office.”

Dining room at 4 St. James's Walk, Inverurie.
Enjoy family meals in this attractive dining room. Image: Kellas
A room in the St James's Walk property in Inverurie.
There’s plenty of space to work from home. Image: Kellas

Relaxed living over 3 levels…

Over the past 14 years, the couple have put their own stamp on their home.

“We converted the small office to a food preparation room so that we can easily make tea and coffee without having go upstairs to the kitchen,” says Andrew.

“The food prep room has a fridge, dishwasher, sink and plenty of storage cupboards, and it’s so handy that we use it every day.”

With attractive views of the garden, the lower level is the ideal place to relax and unwind as there is a superb lounge with a feature fireplace and double doors leading to a fantastic patio area.

The kitchen at 4 St. James's Walk, Inverurie.
The kitchen has been designed for busy family life. Image: Kellas
A room at the St. James's Walk property.
This space is also made for working from home. Image: Kellas

‘We’ve had so many good times here’

Further relaxation can be enjoyed in the fabulous family room which is currently used as a study and also has double doors out to the garden.

Equally as impressive is the ground floor where there is a spacious kitchen/breakfast room as well as a formal dining room, a utility room and a large guest bedroom.

With so much space, the couple say the property has been perfect for entertaining.

“We have had so many good times here, from visits from friends and family members who live overseas, to significant anniversary and birthday celebrations,” says Andrew.

Meanwhile, the upper floor has four bedrooms including the principal bedroom with ensuite, built-in storage space and a Juliet balcony overlooking the river.

Completing this level is a large family bathroom.

One of the bedrooms at 4 St. James's Walk Inverurie
With five lovely bedrooms, there’s plenty of space for guests. Image: Kellas
The bathroom at 4 St. James's Walk, Inverurie.
The bathroom is a serene sanctuary. Image: Kellas

Children can burn off energy in the garden

Outside, there is a fully enclosed back garden with a large patio area, a good-sized driveway and an integral double garage.

Although sad to be leaving their wonderful home, the couple know it will bring another family so much joy.

“This property is well suited to families, as the nearby schools are very good,” says Andrew.

“Also, the home is very flexible, for example, our upstairs bedroom is used as a gym and Chehreh has a space for her art studio.

“Other people may be attracted to the rural location and the views plus the fact that you’re close enough to easily walk to town for shopping or meeting friends.”

Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin's home in Inverurie is on the market.
The grass is greener at 4 St James’s Walk. Image: Kellas
5 bedroom property on St. James's Walk Inverurie
The patio is perfect for barbecues. Image: Kellas

4 St. James’s Walk, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £463,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

