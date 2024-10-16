Watch: Sport personalities send good luck messages to Banchory sheltered housing Olympians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch: Sport personalities send good luck messages to Banchory sheltered housing Olympians

A total of 60 residents and staff members will take part in the Very Sheltered Housing Olympics,

By Ellie Milne

Gabby Logan and Tim Henman are among the sports personalities who have sent a special good luck video to Aberdeenshire sheltered housing Olympians.

Those who live at Dalvenie Gardens in Banchory have been training hard to take part in the Very Sheltered Housing Olympics today.

They will travel to Dawson Court in Turriff to compete against them and four other groups from Doocot View in Banff, Jarvis Court in Fraserburgh, Pleyfauld House in Inverurie and Abbey Court in Mintlaw.

The Olympics event used to be a regular fixture in the sheltered housing calendar but has not been held in person since before the Covid pandemic.

Man playing balloon tennis
Tim Henman was most excited about the balloon tennis event. Image: Dalvenie Gardens.

Everyone involved has been preparing for months for its return – and those at the Raemoir Lane housing have even been given an extra boost of encouragement from some famous faces.

Presenters Clare Balding and Gabby Logan, athletes Steve Cram and Colin Jackson, curler Eve Muirhead and tennis player Tim Henman all wanted to wish the residents the best of luck after hearing about the event.

Good luck messages ahead of Very Sheltered Housing Olympics

Pauline Thom, manager of Dalvenie Gardens, said: “They’ve been training for months for these Olympics.

“They were all watching this year’s games on the TV.

“One of the tenants had a relative visiting and they were going on about how excited they were for the Olympics.

“Turns out she works for the BBC. She spoke to all these people and asked them to send a video message.

“We got an email of all these lovely video messages wishing them all the very best which was really nice.

Sheltered housing residents playing floor curling
A practice session for the floor curling event. Image: Dalvenie Gardens.

“We put them all together to show the residents and they were chuffed to bits. It has boosted their confidence.”

The group of staff and residents from Banchory, including six residents and four members of staff, will travel by bus to Turriff for the big tournament on Wednesday.

They will compete across six different activities, including floor curling, hook a duck, balloon tennis and onion shot put.

After the video was shared on social media, the soon-to-be Olympians received even more messages of support for the big day with more than 2,500 people viewing the footage.

Conversation