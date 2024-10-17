Home for ‘entertaining’ in Aberdeen’s ‘most exclusive’ area hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Home for ‘entertaining’ in Aberdeen’s ‘most exclusive’ area hits the market

The property was designed by architect John Henderson in around 1906.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' property hits the market.
20 Rubislaw Den North. Image: Savills.

The perfect entertaining-home in one of Aberdeen’s “most exclusive” residential areas has been put up for sale.

20 Rubislaw Den North is a large granite property designed by architect John Henderson in 1906 in the leafy suburbs of Aberdeen’s Rubislaw area.

The house retains period features, including high ceilings, bay windows, deep skirting boards, panelled doors and cornice work.

entrance to aberdeen's most exclusive property.
Entrance. Image: Savills.

A “wonderful” home for entertaining, you enter via the front vestibule into the hallway and to the left is a front-facing home office with a large period fireplace.

Opposite is the massive dining room with a bay window which floods the room with light.

dining room in aberdeen exclusive property.
Dining room. Image: Savills.

Towards the rear of the property is the lounge, a superb entertaining space as two sets of French doors connect into the kitchen and conservatory.

Offering wonderful light and garden views, the 460-square-foot conservatory has reclaimed stonework with double-glazed windows, a roof and French doors.

The lounge. Image: Savills.
The conservatory. Image: Savills.

Located in an ‘exclusive’ neighbourhood of Aberdeen

The kitchen has fitted wall cabinets and a central island unit with dining space on one side and storage on the other.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.

From the kitchen, another hallway leads to a utility room and a staircase leading up to the former maid’s quarters with a bedroom with an en suite.

Ensuite bathroom, Image: Savills.

On the ground floor is a guest toilet near the home office and the main staircase, with a stained glass window.

The upper floor contains a master bedroom with its own en suite, while there are also three large bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.

The attic. Image: Savills.

Upstairs is a versatile attic space which could become another bedroom or a cinema room. There is also substantial wall storage in the attic.

Outside, the front driveway provides parking and turning along with a paved footpath.

Back garden in Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' property
The back garden. Image: Savills.

The perimeter of the house is enclosed by stone walls and there is a timber shed. Both sides of the house have timber gates for personnel access.

The property is currently listed with Savills for £900,000.

Read more property.

More from Property

Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast
'Elegant' Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast could be yours for…
Lois and Steven Petrie, pictured, have put their incredible Scandi style home on the market.
Lois and Steven put their Scandinavian style eco home near Rothienorman on the market…
Joy and Jim Allison relished their renovation journey.
Joy and Jim give their Peterculter home a gorgeous glow up with help of…
Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin have enjoyed 14 wonderful years in their superb Inverurie home.
'We'll miss waking up to views of the River Don': Andrew and Chehreh put…
Pittenkerrie Farm, near Banchory.
Royal Deeside farm on sale at offers over £2 million
Joana Lindbom-Gomes, pictured, says her energy efficient home is saving her a fortune on heating bills.
'We no longer have to worry about heating bills': Aberdeen couple Joana and Fredrik…
4
Beldorney Estate has hit the market. Image: Highlands Rewilding.
Aberdeenshire estate with 866 acres and its own castle on the market for £5…
Every corner of this Aboyne home has been designed for modern family life.
Live your best countryside life in this 7-bedroom Aboyne home on the market for…
Elaine Gordon, pictured, has created her dream home in Chapelton.
Prepare to be wowed by Elaine Gordon's Instagrammable Chapelton home
Mark and Gillian Hendry will miss their amazing family home in Westhill.
Gillian and Mark's wonderful Westhill home on the market for £420,000

Conversation