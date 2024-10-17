Wife’s tribute to Elgin and Inverness fireman Craig Christie, who died just weeks after their wedding

The wife of Inverness and Elgin firefighter Craig Christie has paid tribute to her “kind-hearted” and “proud fireman husband” who died just weeks after the pair tied the knot in Raigmore Hospital.

Craig – also known as Crispie – was involved in the rescue of Ballater’s residents in 2015 when the town became engulfed by flash flooding.

“He never ceased to make me smile, even after a terminal diagnosis,” Caren Christie said. “He was so proud of what he did. It’s just heartbreaking to have lost him.”

Elgin upbringing for aspiring football star Craig

Craig John Christie was born in Elgin on June 5 1971 to HGV driver Kevin and seamstress Gillian.

The couple’s only child, Craig attended New Elgin Primary School before moving to the newly opened Greenwards Primary near the family home on Glen Lossie Drive.

More sporty than academic, Craig enjoyed his time at Elgin High School but preferred to be on the football pitch. He would later play for New Elgin Juniors and Nairn County.

On leaving school at 16 Craig secured an apprenticeship with John Cameron Joiners. After serving his time he remained with the firm, enjoying working life.

In 1994 Craig married Pam. Together they had two children, Nicole and Lucy. Though the couple later divorced Craig never ceased being proud of his girls.

Devoted fireman Craig rescued Deeside flood victims

Based in Rothes, Craig fulfilled an ambition to become part of the town’s retained fire service in 1995.

Later, just months after accepting a new joinery job, his dream to become a full-time firefighter with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service came true. Craig moved back to Elgin in 2004.

When Ballater flooded in 2015 Craig was part of the crew tasked with rescuing families trapped in rising water.

Passionate about working with the next generation of firefighters, Craig transferred to the service’s training department, working between bases in Elgin and Aberdeen.

Second chance at love for Craig and Caren

In 2017, while they were both on a night out in Elgin, Craig met Caren Fraser.

The pair got chatting and exchanged numbers. Though she didn’t believe he was serious about calling her, he rung the very next day.

“And every day after that,” said Caren, who is three years Craig’s senior.

For the next three years, they spent weekends in Elgin at Craig’s home and Inverness at Caren’s before taking the plunge to move in together in 2020.

“It was a second chance at love for us both.

“Craig came up to Inverness in March 2020 – a day after we went into lockdown. He put in for a transfer to Inverness and got it. We were really happy.”

Caren’s family – her two daughters Rebecca and Sophie, and later grandson Henry (four) – fully embraced Craig. They enjoyed going to concerts and spending weekends away together.

“Henry and Craig were the best of buddies. When he was really little he couldn’t say his name so he’s been forever known as “Quaig”.

“Their relationship was wonderful to watch,” added Caren, who works at Raigmore Hospital.

Caren is holding on to happy memories with Craig

In his spare time, Craig enjoyed sports on TV. When a football injury took him out of playing he enjoyed watching matches on screen and when he could, in person, especially when his eldest daughter played for Elgin Ladies.

Craig and Caren enjoyed going to concerts together, touring Scotland, and travelling further afield when lockdown restrictions were lifted.

“He just made me laugh all the time,” Caren said. “Craig was just one of those people who could bring a smile to your face. We had so many wonderful memories together.”

Family first for Craig, even with a devastating diagnosis

After feeling unwell Craig visited the doctor earlier this year. In March he was dealt the devastating news that he had a non-cancerous terminal condition.

“We were shocked. I remember him saying he knew he was unwell but had no idea just how unwell,” said Caren.

Having had previous talks about getting married Craig and Caren approached their local registrar for advice, knowing it could take almost a month to acquire a marriage license.

In between hospital admissions, Craig became a granda to his daughter Nicole’s baby boy Reo.

“He was adamant we had to visit right away. He couldn’t wait.

“Although he was terminal we thought we had plenty of time. That changed in July,” explained Caren, “after a series of short hospital stays, we got a call saying he was declining.”

“He was admitted to Raigmore on July 5. The plan was to have a special medicine that could give him a short-term reprieve from his symptoms.

“We also decided it was time to get married.”

Hospital nuptials ‘were just perfect,’ said Caren

With special permission from the Registrar General, the pair were granted permission to wed quickly.

“With just over 24 hours to sort it all we got married on July 7th in Raigmore Hospital.”

Caren, who is an admin manager for the hospital’s emergency department, organised for the ceremony to take place in the discharge lounge, with the help of both her and Craig’s line managers.

“The sun was shining, the doors were opened, Craig was in uniform… it was perfect,” she said. “And remarkable. We had such brilliant support. There was a cake, a photographer, the lot!”

Just days after they became Mr and Mrs, Craig was admitted to the Highland Hospice for palliative care.

“That medicine – that we thought would buy us a few days to weeks, ended up giving us an extra three months together,” Caren explained. “He was doing so much better – enough that we even had a ‘mini-moon’ in a caravan in Lossiemouth that Craig booked earlier in the year,”

‘We really didn’t expect him to go so soon’, said newlywed Caren

After returning to the hospice a decision was made to allow Craig home. Spending time with family and friends, though he was tired, Caren wasn’t expecting to lose him imminently.

“He was doing so well,” she said. “Then on the 4th of October after telling my aunt he was feeling tired, and after chatting away to Henry, he rested a while. Later that afternoon I just had a sense that I should go and be with him. His breathing was different.

“He passed away peacefully that evening.

“I can’t say I’m not heartbroken – but in a short time, Craig and I had a lovely life together. We made so many memories. We were lucky and I’m choosing to focus on the good times right now.”

Final send off for ‘Crispie’ Christie

A celebration of Craig’s life took place at the funeral home of WG Catto in Elgin.

His pallbearers were Craig’s fire service comrades.

Having previously discussed what he wanted at his final send-off, he was laid to rest in his uniform with Highland Cathedral featured in the service. Two of his favourite Skippinish songs were also included: Piper to the End, and Going Home for the conclusion of Craig’s funeral.

“It was a beautiful send-off. A packed room, wonderful memories shared. We did him proud,” added Caren.

‘We just all miss him so much’

On the announcement of his death scores of tributes were shared.

Tracey Scott wrote: “So sorry to hear this. Thinking of all Craig’s family and friends and colleagues at SFRS. RIP Crispy you will be missed by many x”

“Thinking of all the family at this sad time,” Lee Edwards added, “Many great memories when we were kids RIP Craig.”

Caren said she will remember him as a loving dad, doting granddad and proud Scot “who always had a joke or a trick to play.”

“One thing I have realised over the past 10 days is how well-loved and well-respected he was,” she added. “It was a privilege to care for him in his final weeks and months.

“I can’t tell you how much we miss him.”

Craig is survived by his parents, wife, daughters and grandsons.