Six-bedroom Aberdeen West End home with two gardens, gym, wine cellar and hot tub hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six-bedroom Aberdeen West End home with two gardens, gym, wine cellar and hot tub hits the market

A breathtaking four-storey property in one of the most desirable streets of the Granite City’s West End is for sale for £830,000.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The family home is on one of the most desired streets in Aberdeen West End. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The family home is on one of the most desired streets in Aberdeen West End. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency

A stunning six-bedroom family home at the heart of Aberdeen West End has hit the market.

Located on one of the most sought-after streets in the Granite City, this four-storey semi-detached property offers breathtaking views across the city’s skyline.

The house is equipped with a double garage and has two private gardens.

The front garden enjoys a wide paved pathway with decorative border leading to a lovely seating area.

It also has colourful flower beds and a mature hedging that provides a great level of privacy.

The hot tub is in a secluded spot within the garden grounds, Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The hot tub is in a secluded spot within the garden grounds, Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency

The rear garden is fully enclosed by traditional granite stone walls and is well landscaped.

The Aberdeen West End Home enjoys large garden grounds. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The Aberdeen West End Home enjoys large garden grounds. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency

There is also a raised patio area ideal for dining alfresco that can be accessed from the dining room and the utility room and a secluded hot tub.

At the bottom of the garden there is a sizeable double garage fitted with two up-and-over electric doors.

Inside the stunning six-bedroom home in Aberdeen West End

Once inside, we are welcomed by an attractive entrance vestibule with tiled flooring leading to an inviting reception hallway.

The entrance vestibule has beautiful traditional features. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The entrance vestibule has beautiful traditional features. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The entrance hallway gives access to the gorgeous staircase. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The entrance hallway gives access to the gorgeous staircase. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency

Wine lovers will be delighted with the modern glass wine cellar that can be found below the stairs.

Located at the front of the property, the gorgeous lounge enjoys a beautiful fireplace and offers great views over the front garden through a large bay window.

The lounge is an ideal place for having quality family time. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency 
The lounge is an ideal place for having quality family time. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency

At the rear of the property, the original dining room and kitchen have been combined to create a large open plan room with access to a cosy patio.

The dining room allows access to a nice patio. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The dining room allows access to a nice patio. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency

Meanwhile, the luminous kitchen is at the heart of the home and enjoys a large breakfast bar.

Next to the kitchen there is the large utility room with a door leading out to the rear garden.

The kitchen enjoys a large breakfast bar.
The kitchen enjoys a large breakfast bar. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The utility room is a bright space. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The utility room is a bright space. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency

A home gym is below the utility room and is a versatile space that could be used for a variety of purposes.

Aberdeen West End dream property hits the market

A wide carpeted staircase with carved wood balustrades takes us to the first floor, which hosts three of the six bedrooms along with a modern family bathroom.

The beautiful staircase leading to the upper floors. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The beautiful staircase leading to the upper floors. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency

The principal bedroom enjoys a peaceful rear aspect and garden views.

The principal bedroom enjoys a large dressing room. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The principal bedroom enjoys a large dressing room. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency

It has large wardrobes and a walk-in dressing room, which was the former seventh bedroom.

The first floor is home to another two spacious bedrooms located at the front of the property.

The first floor is home to another two large bedrooms. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
The first floor is home to another two large bedrooms. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency

The largest one features a large bay window with feature fireplace and is currently used as a home office/TV room.

One of the first-floor bedrooms is currently used as a home office/TV room. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
There are three double bedrooms in the second floor. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
There are three double bedrooms in the second floor. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency

The second floor has three double bedrooms, with the rear bedroom benefiting from far-reaching views towards the North Sea.

The property is for sale for £830,000.

More from Property

Tim and Alli Conner have loved renovating their steading.
Former RGU lecturer Tim and his head teacher wife Alli breathe new life into…
Old mill inn brodie
Moray country hotel with award-winning restaurant hits the market
Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' property hits the market.
Home for 'entertaining' in Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' area hits the market
Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast
'Elegant' Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast could be yours for…
Lois and Steven Petrie, pictured, have put their incredible Scandi style home on the market.
Lois and Steven put their Scandinavian style eco home near Rothienorman on the market…
Joy and Jim Allison relished their renovation journey.
Joy and Jim give their Peterculter home a gorgeous glow up with help of…
Andrew and Chehreh Goodwin have enjoyed 14 wonderful years in their superb Inverurie home.
'We'll miss waking up to views of the River Don': Andrew and Chehreh put…
Pittenkerrie Farm, near Banchory.
Royal Deeside farm on sale at offers over £2 million
Joana Lindbom-Gomes, pictured, says her energy efficient home is saving her a fortune on heating bills.
'We no longer have to worry about heating bills': Aberdeen couple Joana and Fredrik…
4
Beldorney Estate has hit the market. Image: Highlands Rewilding.
Aberdeenshire estate with 866 acres and its own castle on the market for £5…

Conversation