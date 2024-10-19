Woman’s body found on Aberdeen’s Donmouth Beach

The body of a woman was discovered at an Aberdeen Beach this morning.

Officers locked down Donmouth Beach for several hours after receiving the call around 6.40am today.

The beach has now reopened, with police leaving the scene in the early hours of the afternoon.

The death is being treated as “unexplained” and the investigation remains open.

A worker at Scot Surf Coffee said: “One of our colleagues had seen the cordon early this morning at around 7am.

“Police were sending people away from the area and had parked up their van on the southside of the esplanade to stop people viewing across.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40am on Saturday 19 October, 2024, officers were made aware that the body of a woman was found on the beach in the Donmouth Road area of Aberdeen.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”