Milltimber home boasts Dee Valley views and its own putting green

If gorgeous views are on the wish-list for your next home, then 429 North Deeside Road in Milltimber, near Aberdeen, is sure to grab your attention.

Adam and Victoria Barry purchased this splendid five-bedroom property brand new from Bancon, just over six years ago.

Asked what first attracted them to the home, Adam said: “The beautiful views and how spacious the property is.

“We have four children so having several living spaces has been a blessing. We were also attracted to the location as we have so many amenities close by.”

Although they bought new, is there anything they have done in the way of renovation or decoration?

“In the past two years we have completely renovated every room and the outside space including adding two additional parking spaces, a football pitch and a six-hole putting green which has brought hours of fun for the whole family,” said Adam.

What would he say are the property’s special features?

“We enjoy superb views across Deeside and benefit from being just two minutes from the bypass without actually seeing or hearing it.

“With the property being on three floors it has allowed us to create a wonderful family home with enough space for everyone.”

And what about the location?

“We are walking distance to shops, amenities and some wonderful walks,” said Adam.

“We are also just minutes away from the bypass which makes a huge difference when travelling north or south of the city.”

Asked what they have enjoyed most about living there, Adam said: “The walks, we are just minutes away from the Deeside Way, the River Dee and the grounds of Culter House.

“Both our dogs and children enjoy the variety of walks we have available to us.”

Milltimber home boasts Dee Valley views and has landscaped grounds

And what type of buyer does Adam think the property would suit especially?

“A family, it’s a lovely cul-de-sac with a great community spirit. As the last house to be occupied on the street, we were added to the WhatsApp chat from day one and have enjoyed a number of street parties.”

The detached property is one of eight executive homes in an exclusive development in a small cul de sac off North Deeside Road.

It enjoys an elevated, south-facing position with views over the Dee Valley and has landscaped grounds and a double garage.

It has been finished to a superior standard throughout with oak Vicaima doors, designer wardrobes by Kelvin, bathrooms by Laufen and quality tiles by Porcelanosa.

The kitchen is by Kitchens International and has LED lighting, integrated Siemens appliances and a Quooker instant hot water tap.

This luxurious Milltimber property spans three floors and has generous-sized rooms and large windows to make the most of the lovely views.

Highlights include the dining kitchen with its stylish units, Corian worktops and central island.

There is a Juliet balcony which offers far-reaching views towards the Dee Valley.

There is also a formal dining room with south-facing views. This could be used as an additional bedroom or sitting room, according the new owner’s preferences.

The principal bedroom has full-height windows, a sleek, en suite bathroom and French doors leading to a glass Juliet balcony.

The guest bedroom also has pleasant views and en suite facilities.

Family room and living room with French doors to the patio

On the lower ground floor, there is a wonderful family room with full-height windows and French doors leading to the patio.

There is also a comfortable living room, also with French doors leading to the patio.

Outside, the front garden is mostly laid with stone chippings and has flower beds with mature shrubs and perennials.

The lock block driveway provides off-street parking for two cars. There is also a double garage with remote controlled doors, light and power.

The south-facing rear garden has been professionally landscaped and looks across the Dee Valley.

It has been designed to be low maintenance and yet is a showstopper of a garden, set over three levels.

The upper level has a large, paved patio, accessed from the lounge and family room.

Steps lead down to another area, laid with artificial grass, ideal for playing. A further level boasts the fun addition of the bespoke putting green.

Price over £560,000 with Ledingham Chalmers LLP (ref: 428922) and on the aspc website.

