Ferryhill property was architect’s own treasured home and it shows

Once home to celebrated architect Alexander Ellis, 66 Springbank Terrace in Ferryhill, Aberdeen, is a very special property indeed.

Its distinctiveness was not lost on current owners Amanda Smith McLaughlin and Adam McLaughlin who purchased the four-bedroom terraced house just over three years ago.

Amanda said: “We actually lived next door at no 67, but 67 is split up into a maisonette and a flat, whereas 66 is the complete building, all three floors.

“We had the top two floors next door, but during Covid we found the shared garden a bit of a struggle as we had two dogs at the time.

“One day we noticed that the owner was clearing out the house so we stuck our heads across the wall and asked if we could view it.

“As soon as we saw inside, we could see its potential, so offered to buy it straight away.”

What have you done in the way of renovating or decorating?

“We basically started at the top and worked our way down. Everything on the top two floors has been completely renovated.

“New floors, skimmed walls, new cast iron radiators, extra plugs added in every room, new bathroom, paneling added, new door furniture, lighting, everything you can think of has been re-done.

“The garden floor is the most recent project and the dining room that looks out on to the garden came together so well.

“The conservatory on this level is also a highlight. In the summer you can leave the door open and have the sun filter through the whole floor, and in the winter when it snows, it looks like a Christmas card.”

Who is the interior designer of the family?

“I am generally the one who picks all of the design and decor for the house. I did previously ask for my husband’s opinion on things, but he always said no.

“I would then proceed to implement these designs anyway, and as he always liked things once they were completed, we have now just removed that step, and I ‘surprise’ him with any new ideas I come up with.

“Me and my dad do most of the renovating together. I’d better admit that a lot of the harder work is completed by my dad as he will be reading this, so thank you Dad!

“My husband does do the odd bit here and there, but is generally scared off by me and my dad’s mocking of his DIY skills.

“My decor style is really just whatever I love. I don’t have the same style running throughout, as my thinking is that every room has its own purpose and so should have its own personality.

“I believe every room should bring something of its own to the house. I clash old with the new, and I LOVE black and white!

“I then add colour with bright artwork, colourful ceilings or soft furnishings. I find most of the items for the house in antiques places, Etsy, and Facebook Marketplace.

“I also always try to bring things back from our travels so the house is a giant memory box.”

What are the property’s special features?

“Where do we start? The Aberdeen architect Alexander Ellis lived here. He built many churches in Aberdeen and throughout Scotland.

“He built Victoria Buildings on Bridge Street, Canada House on Union Street, Belmont Cinema, the Obelisk in Duthie Park and many more Aberdeen landmarks.

“He built this whole terrace row of houses on Springbank Terrace, but lived in this one specifically.

“As we previously lived next door, we have been able to see all the extras that he added into the house he chose for himself.

“The ceilings on the middle floor are very ornate and the alcoves in the living room still have his original Italian plasterwork.

“The previous owners worked for Historic Scotland so they have added quite a few amazing features to the house in their time.

“The vestibule door has a stained glass panel and this stained glass window was from Marischal College.

“The garden hosts the last remaining piece of the Old Ferryhill Mill.

“This is a one-off house with so many original special features, so special, the previous owner wrote a book about it, and not many can say there is a book written about their house.”

