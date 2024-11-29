Aberdeen mum takes breast reconstruction surgery fight to Holyrood as extent of waiting times revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Aberdeen mum takes breast reconstruction surgery fight to Holyrood as extent of waiting times revealed

New figures show 34 women are waiting for delayed breast reconstruction surgery at NHS Grampian - with the longest waiting since 2017.

Christy Esslemont is one of the women who shared their experience waiting for a delayed breast reconstruction. Image: Supplied.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

An Aberdeen mum campaigning for breast cancer survivors to get delayed  reconstruction surgery is taking her fight to Holyrood, as the P&J reveals the extent of waiting times in Grampian.

Christy Esslemont is one of a growing number of women in the north-east to open up to the P&J over the years-long waits they face to get the operation.

We revealed last month how women who had to delay their reconstruction – including during the pandemic – are now left languishing at the bottom of the NHS list for years.

Denise Rothnie was the first woman to share her story with the P&J after being told she had not moved up the list after a three-year wait.

Denise Rothnie was the first woman to share her story with the P&J. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Length of waits exposed

Now, new figures seen by the P&J show 34 people are on the waiting list for delayed reconstruction surgery in Grampian as of November 15.

The longest has been waiting since 2017 – three years before the pandemic.

Other data, released following a freedom of information request, shows the average wait for a delayed reconstruction is three and a half years.

A total of eight women waited over four years for the operation, the figures provided by NHS Grampian on November 6 reveal.

Only women with active cancer and trauma are being prioritised due to surgical capacity pressures on health boards across Scotland, including Grampian.

‘I’m very angry’

Ms Esslemont has submitted a petition to Holyrood, calling on the Scottish Government to increase funding for delayed breast reconstructions and to ensure waiting time information is accurate.

The 46-year-old, who lives in the West End of Aberdeen, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2022 and had a mastectomy to remove one of her breasts in April.

She was encouraged to delay her surgery for clinical reasons, including that she had chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy ahead of her.

But she was shocked to learn in May that she had only just been added to the waiting list and faces a wait of three to four years.

First Minister John Swinney has apologised for the waits. Image: PA.

Speaking to the P&J, she said her motivation to lodge a petition came after learning delayed reconstructions were not being carried out, and hadn’t been for some time.

“I’m very angry on my behalf but also for all the other women that we are just being left indefinitely to just wait around”, she added.

“We weren’t given that information that they weren’t able to carry them out.”

NHS Grampian publicly apologised last month and said a “number” of women have waited “vastly longer” than they would have liked for the surgery.

First Minister John Swinney said he was “sincerely sorry” when told about Ms Rothnie’s lengthy wait – but admitted there is no “instant solution”.

‘Clear the backlog’

A letter sent from NHS Grampian to Ms Esslemont on November 15 said that due to pressures on the health service, the health board is prioritising the “most time critical procedures”.

On Thursday, the health board declared a critical incident and diverted some patients to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and Ninewells in Dundee, as a result of the wider pressures the service locally is under.

It added: “Clinical teams have been working at weekends to help clear the backlog and the longest waiting patients.

“This was further boosted earlier this year when the Scottish Government provided funding for additional theatre nursing to support longer operating sessions.

“However, the delayed reconstruction cases have not proved easy to schedule as the demand for immediate reconstructions, melanoma and breast cancer patients remains high, therefore continuing to take priority.”

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

The petition, which is currently under consideration by the Scottish Parliament, states: “The information about waiting times is not clear when patients are told that they have breast cancer and need a mastectomy.

“Patients can still opt for a delayed reconstruction not knowing that it could take years or never happen at all.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said they have been engaging with NHS Grampian on this issue for “some time”.

She added: “Breast reconstruction surgery includes some highly specialised complex surgeries which are only performed in few specialist centres around Scotland.

“Currently plastic surgery services are concentrating efforts on treating patients with trauma or active cancers. Regrettably, this means patients waiting for delayed reconstructive surgery are waiting longer for the care they need.”

Have you had problems with waiting times? Let us know in our form, we’d be really interested in hearing from you:

