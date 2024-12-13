Festive Fraserburgh home to star in BBC Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Festive Fraserburgh home to star in BBC Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year

Matthew Rose and his partner Stephen Summers say it's mind-blowing to have their dazzling Christmas home chosen to feature in the popular BBC Scotland show.

As this exterior photo shows, Matthew and Stephen's home is brightening up the dark winter nights
Matthew and Stephen's festive home is set to dazzle on BBC Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year. Image: IWC Media
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Matthew Rose, 32, who runs MJR Vocal Tuition and Starlights Musical Theatre, his partner Stephen Summers, 38, who runs 6.1.0 Dance Academy, plus their adorable pugs, Harry and Isaac.

What: Candy Cane Lodge, a delightfully decorated home which is in the running for BBC Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Where: Fraserburgh

Matthew Rose, left, and Stephen Summers says it will be surreal to see their home on Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year. Candy Cane Lodge. Image: IWC Media

Here’s what Matthew had to say about his festive home being in the running for Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year on BBC One Scotland… 

“It’s mind-blowing and surreal to have our property feature on BBC One Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

I’ve watched the programme for a few years now and I never thought our home would be chosen to feature so it’s amazing, we can’t quite believe it.

I’ve always loved Christmas.

Viewers will be dazzled by Matthew and Stephen’s sparkling spectacle. Image: IWC Media

Starring in Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year…

Ironically, Christmas decorations weren’t really a huge thing in our house when I was growing up but I would drive my family nuts as I would bring the decorations out early and throw them up in my room.

I have fond memories of visiting my grandparents’ houses and loving all their decorations.

My dad, who was a taxi driver, would also take us round all the Christmas displays in Aberdeen.

Matthew and Stephen have re-named their lounge ‘Santa’s living room’. Image: IWC Media

‘Christmas decor helps me channel my creativity’

I remember being mesmerised and thinking one day I would decorate my house like that, and here we are.

My partner Stephen isn’t into Christmas as much as me to be honest but I couldn’t have asked for a better partner as he’s so patient, understanding and helpful with it all.

I’m quite a creative person so Christmas decor helps me to channel that.

For us, we want our property to feel immersive, so when you walk into a room there’s a theme.

The kitchen is a winter wonderland. Image: IWC Media

The kitchen is a winter wonderland…

For example, this year, I’ve called the living room Santa’s living room because everything is mainly red and white.

From the living room you walk through a gingerbread/candy cane lane theme until little snowmen figures slowly start appearing.

In the kitchen, we’ve created a winter wonderland scene to complement its white decor.

For the music room, we wanted it to feel quite nostalgic and to feel like my childhood Christmas, so we’ve got lots of light-up figures.

It was actually quite difficult to find the light-up figures but I managed to source some on Facebook Marketplace.

I love getting things that are secondhand.

The light-up figures remind Matthew of his childhood Christmas. Image: IWC Media

‘We have four big Christmas trees’

Throughout our home, we also have four decorated Christmas trees among many other little non-decorated trees.

We can’t use real Christmas trees due to the dogs so we use artificial ones – most of which we got online.

One of the Christmas trees is actually a huge 12 ft tree that we used for one of our musical theatre shows.

So I shortened it to make it fit in our living room and filled it in with all the other branches to make it look full.

It’s impossible not to smile when looking at this stunning Christmas tree. Image: IWC Media

‘No two baubles are the same’

And when it comes to Christmas baubles, we have a rule that no two baubles can be the same.

Over the years, we’ve collected Christmas baubles from all over the world including Japan, the west coast of America, Greece and Malta.

I also collect little objects like fridge magnets and make them into baubles.

When it comes to decorations, I love going to garden centres and also little independent local shops too as you can pick up some really lovely unique pieces.

Every corner of Matthew and Stephen’s home is merry and bright. Image: IWC Media

‘Cars stop to admire our decorations’

Outside our home, we’ve used big red bulbs from Home Bargains and mixed them in with lights we already have.

I’ve also made a Christmas arch around the front door using a balloon arch I bought online and added some lights.

The outdoor decor is a big job but it’s definitely worth it.

The couple’s pugs Harry and Isaac are also fans of the Christmas decor. Image: @FatManSkinnyCamera

Bringing cheer to local children

One of the nicest things is that sometimes you’ll be in the living room and cars will stop outside to look at our Christmas decorations.

It makes me think about when I was in the car as a kid looking at the decorations.

The other day, a really sweet thing happened as a man was walking past with his little kid who was just a toddler.

They stopped and the kid shouted: ‘Is that Santa’s house?’

It was very sweet and makes it all worthwhile.

We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved as it has come together really nicely.

For us, it will be very surreal but exciting to see our house on TV, especially as we’re huge fans of the show.”

How beautiful is their festive window display? Image: IWC Media

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year is on BBC One Scotland on Monday December 16 at 8pm and it will also be on BBC iPlayer

