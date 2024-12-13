Moreen Simpson: Nae wonder the Silver Darling is a magnet for celebs – it’s a stoater!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Nae wonder the Silver Darling is a magnet for celebs – it’s a stoater!

From its bonnie, superbly appropriate name to its spectacular position in the old customs’ house on Pocra Quay, it’s been my all time favourite eatooterie since it was opened in the mid 1980s

Silver Darling has been a firm favourite of Moreen's since it opened.
By Moreen Simpson

Seems I’ve the same taste in restaurants as irrepressible old rocker Rod Stewart.

The 79-year-old Celtic fan stopped off at the wonderful Silver Darling last week before the game at Pittodrie.

Not only did my mum nae think Rod was sexy, her words when she heard his gravelly voice were aye: “Canna sing for toffee.”

Toffee or no, the London-born Scotophile has carved himsellie oot a brilliant career, just announced as one of the headliners at next year’s Glastonbury. He also hit the headlines last week blasting Masterchef bad boy Gregg Wallace for bullying his wife, Penny Lancaster, during her time on the show in 2021, which begs the question: what took him so long?

It’s no surprise The Silver Darling is a magnet for slebs, like Judi Dench, Hugh Bonneville, Ross  Kemp and Alex Ferguson because it really is a stoater.

From its bonnie, superbly appropriate name to its spectacular position in the old customs’ house on Pocra Quay, it’s been my all time favourite eatooterie since it was opened in the mid 1980s.

From the floor-to-ceiling windows, you’re almost within touching distance of the huge ships plying oot and in the harbour, while the northern windows look right across the beach and up the coast. Add to that my passion for seafood and it’s no wonder I’m one of its many fans.

However, the restaurant also brings back memories of one of my nightmare evenings as a hostess.

My bridesmaid from my first wedding and her hubby were up from London for the weekend, I invited them for dinner chez Mo. They won’t mind my saying they’ve boat-loadsa-dosh and probably spend almost as much time on fabulous liners at sea as they do on land, where they adore gourmet food.

The evening before coming to me, they were to be at The Silver Darling with other friends. So I decided to push my ain boat oot on a really special meal to rival The Darling,  courtesy of Mary Berry.

Smoked salmon roulade (affa fichery) guinea fowl (a first for me) then Eton Mess. The only place I could track down the birdies was the Dobie’s butcher, John Davidsons of Inverurie, ordered well in advance.

But when I went to collect the two portioned craiters they hadn’t arrived. Panic, panic. A lovely gadgie fae Inverurie eventually drove in and delivered my precious parcel right to my door.

After an all-day sair-fecht, I was that prood. A’ the food turned oot to die for, especially the guinea fowl – a super-rich casserole including cream, mushrooms, bacon and sherry.

But pride gings afore a fall. Ower pre-prandial cocktails, as I handed roon the nibbles, I noticed my guests kept abstaining.

Probably saving theirsellies for my feast, I mused. At the table, served the beautifully presented salmon roulade.

But man, they were just pickin’ at it. No to the fine bread rolls. Then he oot wi’ it. That morning they’d ordered kippers for their breakfast at their hotel. Sounds delish. Sadly dodgie.

Baith had been badly Spewy Lewy a’ efterneen, still felt rotten but didnae want to let me doon. Such troopers.

Sure enough. when I looked closely, they were a bittie green aboot the gills. That’s when I broke the news about the (super-rich, creamy guinea fowl and a’ the trouble it had been to get. Then we all started to laugh. Truth be told, they could manage only a few mouthfuls of each course of my banquet, apologising profusely all the while.

Since way back then, it’s been a running joke with us whenever we’re eating together, one of us aye sayin’ “I could murder a guinea fowl.”

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.

