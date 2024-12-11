Historic Rubislaw mansion to be transformed into nine flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Historic Rubislaw mansion to be transformed into nine flats

The property located on Rubislaw Den North was previously an office space.

By Ross Hempseed
27 Rubislaw Den North mansion to be turned into flats.
Images of the new Gordon House. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

A granite mansion in the Rubislaw area of Aberdeen could be transformed into nine new homes.

Gordon House at 27 Rubislaw Den North is in one of the city’s most desirable areas.

It became a Category-B listed building in 1986.

However, plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council could see the granite building used as a starting point for designers to create a new modern building.

The new building could contain nine new homes, according to designs drawn up by Halliday Fraser Munro on behalf of Diamond Property Developments.

The historic property could be revamped and focused on luxurious living, inspired by the Aberdeen Art Gallery’s recent extension.

Plans for the new revamped 27 Rubislaw Den North. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

Designers plan to incorporate oxidised copper sheeting in their new back garden build, known as the Garden House, similar to the gallery extension.

When complete, the building will have nine apartments and scope to build another standalone building on the site.

All proposed residences will have access to private and/or communal outdoor areas featuring balconies and roof terraces.

The mansion has undergone several iterations, including offices and a nursing home.

However, these failed to retain the property’s period features.

The historic mansion in Aberdeen. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

For example, the grand marble staircase was ripped out in favour of a fire escape/elevator in 1985.

There was also the back extension added during that time, which could become two apartments accessible via their own entrances.

According to documents submitted: “Sustainability is central to the adaptive reuse of the existing structures, as the development respects the rich history of the building and its surroundings”.

The planning application will now be considered by Aberdeen City Council for approval.

