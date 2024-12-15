Ross County’s James Brown says ‘bonkers’ decisions led to 3-1 defeat to Hibs

James Brown reckons wrong calls by the match officials – and Ross County defenders – were the reasons they lost 3-1 at Hibernian on Saturday.

The right-sided defender, who returned to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the 3-0 loss to Rangers, was clearly frustrated by how Saturday’s Premiership clash concluded.

County, without an away league game for 15 months, were facing the league’s bottom side in Edinburgh.

The victory for Hibs moved them above the Highlanders into eighth place on goal difference.

An early Eli Campbell goal gave County great belief and they controlled most of the first half.

A big moment arrived deep into stoppage-time when Hibs levelled.

Referee Lloyd Wilson allowed the hosts to finish their attack, after the five allocated additional minutes, and Dwight Gayle headed home an unlikely equaliser for Hibs.

In the second half, Hibs won two penalties, which stemmed from fouls in the box by George Harmon and Ryan Leak.

Nicky Cadden’s penalty was saved by County keeper Jack Hamilton, but moments later, Elie Youan crashed home the second effort from the spot.

As Don Cowie’s team pressed for a share of the spoils, Youan appeared to foul Brown before setting up Josh Campbell for a 94th minute third.

‘Referee had his whistle in his mouth’

Brown said: “The goal at the end of the first half changed the whole game. We go in at 1-0, this place turns on them and it’s a different game second half.

“It’s just so disappointing, especially the time, it was over five minutes. The ref had the whistle in his mouth, ready to blow and then took it out. God knows why.

“I think the whole refereeing team were a bit more of a disappointment.”

Hibs’ equaliser was ‘kick in the teeth

The Irishman felt had they got into the dressing room in the lead at the break, County would have been on course for a valuable victory.

He said: “We were in total control. I didn’t think they had really any clear-cut chances in the first half.

“If we went 1-0 up at half-time, we would have come out confident. We were coming out now with that (equaliser) in the back of our head, that we’re away from home. But at 1-1, the crowd helps them.

“Hibs are a huge club, and we know they’re under pressure and they’re not performing the way they should be. Pressure’s all on them second half if they come out 1-0 down.

“But they’ve got the tails up coming out second half and it’s a kick the teeth for us going in 1-1 when it shouldn’t be.

“If we see it out the first half, we’ll probably go on and win it.”

‘Criminal’ to concede second penalty

However, the match slipped away from County when they conceded the penalties. They survived one, but paid the price for another slack decision.

Brown added: “The lads know that – they’ll hold their hands up. It’s just bonkers what they did. But we just have to look past that.

“With VAR these days, you can’t get away with that sort of stuff. Jack (Hamilton) did well to save the first one, but to give the second one away then, it’s just criminal.”

‘Ego decision’ by ref for third goal

When asked whether he felt he was fouled in the build-up to Hibs’ late third goal, Brown said: “A million per cent, and three or four lads in the VAR room were (saying that) as well.

“The ref had an off-day. We all have off-days, players, officials, but that just felt like an ego decision.

“He made one or two mistakes in the game, big mistakes, and then going against VAR – nine-and-a-half times out of 10, you never see that.”

Away win ‘is getting closer’ – Brown

This Saturday, County are home to St Mirren, whose late 3-2 victory at St Johnstone shot them into sixth position.

Then, on Boxing Day, County travel to Dundee, looking to prevent a 26th consecutive away league match without a win.

Brown accepts the away record is an issue, but insists they team are not letting their heads drop.

He said: “It’s so close. Even Hearts away, we conceded in the last minute (for a 1-1 draw in September). Saturday it felt like a last-minute goal, even though it was the last minute of the first half.

“That’s a game-changer. We’re so close, but it’s just a big thing now, that away from home (record).

“It just feels like it’s been a snowball effect now, and it’s getting bigger and bigger. But we’ll get there, we believe in ourselves, and we know that we’re close.

“Last week we were looking at top six, this week it’s doom and gloom, but it can change so quick next week and the week after. So, I’m not going to get too down.

“I know we’re halfway through the season, but there’s still a lot of football to be played.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.