New year, new home: discover the CHAP Homes residence for you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

New year, new home: discover the CHAP Homes residence for you

Check out two developments that combine modern amenities with all the charms of rural living.

In partnership with CHAP Homes
facade of a new build in Countesswells
In Countesswells, contemporary homes sit alongside open spaces and pedestrian areas with hedges.

If you’re in the market for a home that’s a new build, Countesswells in Aberdeen offers beautifully designed properties with easy access to nature.

If you’re considering a move to a place that embraces the best of modern living while celebrating natural beauty and community spirit, then look no further than Countesswells.

It’s all about location in Countesswells

Living in Countesswells means enjoying a peaceful neighbourhood combined with the convenience of urban living.

Countesswells has plenty of open spaces within the development, including parks and an orchard. There’s also woodland nearby for long, leisurely walks.

The location also features the new state-of-the-art Countesswells Primary School. Opened in April 2023, its impressive facilities allow purpose-built spaces for a first-class educational experience for up to 434 pupils as well as early learning and childcare facilities. It’s just a short stroll along Cults Burn Park from CHAP Homes.

Countesswells is just a short drive from Aberdeen city centre, which boasts a diverse array of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

It also benefits from excellent transport links, making it easier for residents to travel to school, work or social engagements with minimal hassle.

It’s close to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) so travelling to the north or south is a breeze. For instance, it takes less than 20 minutes to get to Stonehaven from Countesswells.

Aberdeen International Airport is also a short drive away.

Countesswells: designed for modern living

The homes in Countesswells are a testament to CHAP Homes’ dedication to both style and functionality. Each luxurious dwelling is designed with modern living in mind.

Featuring open plan layouts that maximise space and natural light, these homes are created with high-quality finishes and thoughtful designs that cater to a variety of lifestyles.

Each residence is tailored to meet the needs of today’s homeowners, offering flexible living spaces that can adapt as families evolve.

CHAP Homes uses the brand Nobilia from Germany, one of the world’s top brands when it comes to kitchens which include integrated Neff appliances. Bathrooms and en suites feature Roca sanitary ware, brands known for their premium quality and innovative technology.

Homeowners will also enjoy some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK with access to the hyper-fast full fibre network, allowing one gigabit per second download speed.

Crest of Lochter in Inverurie

Another CHAP Homes development blends modern living with the tranquil charm of the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Crest of Lochter is surrounded by nature, providing endless opportunities for walking, cycling and exploring the beauty of the region. In fact, some plots in the development have views of north-east Scotland’s iconic range of hills, Bennachie.

But Crest of Lochter is also just a short distance from the bustling town of Inverurie which offers a plethora of amenities, including healthcare facilities, schools, shops and restaurants.

This vibrant rural town is well-connected, with convenient access to the A96 road linking to Aberdeen and beyond. The nearby train station ensures that commuting to the city is efficient and easy.

Each property in Crest of Lochter has been thoughtfully designed, prioritising high quality craftsmanship.

Great incentive deals for buyers

Karen Davidson, sales supervisor at CHAP Homes, says: “We’ve got a good pot for incentives and if you come along, we can tell you exactly how we can help make it work for you.

“We’ll do our utmost to tailor the incentive package to meet every client’s requirements. So if you need more deposit, then we can help you with that. If you need your LBTT (Land and Buildings Transaction Tax) paid, we can help with that. If you need money towards furniture, we can help with that. We can even put you in touch with our recommended financial advisor if you need advice. We would look at each individual and see what we can do.

“That’s one of the beauties of a new build. You can ask for exactly what you need to make it work for you.

“If you’re a first-time buyer, we’ll help you every step of the way, from incentive packages right up to moving in. If there’s any help we can give, we will.”

Open Day at Countesswells

CHAP Homes’ show homes are open from January 4 2025.

But on January 18, there will be an Open Day in Countesswells from 12 noon until 5pm. Visitors will be able to enjoy drinks, foodie treats and raffle prizes while experiencing the development firsthand.

Karen explains: “Guests will be able to see the show house but they’ll also be able to see into a completed four-bedroom of another style and a completed three-bedroom.

“We have happy customers living here and we would like to see prospective customers come along, meet some neighbours and get an idea of what it’s like to live in Countesswells.

“I don’t think people fully appreciate all the benefits of the development, including the parks, the open spaces and the nature trails. It’s well worth somebody having a wander when they come up on Open Day. We are very happy to come along and show them.”

Whether you are a first-time buyer, a growing family or seeking a more manageable space, Countesswells has something for everyone.

If you need a quick turnover, there are even properties ready to move into in early 2025. No need to wait long periods of time for your property to be completed.

So don’t miss out! Units are selling at both developments. In Countesswells and in Crest of Lochter, they’re already over 85% sold.

For a private appointment, contact Karen on 07825 337145 or email kdavidson@chap.co.uk

Conversation