Inquiry to be held into deaths of three climbers who died in Glencoe during summer 2023

An inquiry is to be held into the deaths of three climbers in Glencoe in what was one of Scotland’s worst summer mountain climbing incidents.

Dave Fowler, 39, Graham Cox, 60, and Hazel Crombie, 64, died after falling from the Aonach Eagach ridge in August 2023.

Mr Fowler, an experienced mountain guide based in Fort William, had taken Mr Cox and Ms Crombie on a guided traverse of the notoriously narrow ridge when tragedy struck.

After failing to return, the trio were reported missing on August 5, with Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team quickly dispatched to try to locate them.

However, the volunteer team eventually found their bodies on August 6, having fallen from the ridge.

At the time tributes were paid to Mr Fowler, originally from Wales, describing him as a “true inspiration”.

Graham Cox, from Southport, was described as a “decent guy, adventurous with a great sense of humour”.

Now it has been announced an inquiry will be launched into what exactly happened to lead to one of Scotland’s worst mountain climbing tragedies.

The inquiry is scheduled to start on February 10 at Fort William Sheriff Court.

Colleagues of Mr Cox have donated more than £2000 to the rescue team who recovered his body.

His fellow workers at global software solutions company PTC have donated £1982 to Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.

Glencoe MRT deputy leader Brian Bathurst said: “The donation came out of the blue and is very welcome. Obviously, it is the result of a terrible tragedy but we hope it will be used as a fitting memorial to Brian.

“A big thank you from all of us in the team to PTC. As PTC is based in the US, we couldn’t say thank you through our usual channels but we didn’t want to let their generosity go unacknowledged. Rest in Peace Graham.”

The Aonach Eagach ridge is one of the narrowest in mainland Britain and stretches for six miles, climbing to a height of 3,608ft.

Its name means “notched ridge”, a reference to its rocky, saw tooth-like pinnacles. Aonach Eagach is a popular scrambling route with climbers.