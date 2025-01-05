My renovation: Mannofield house is now ‘a home to be proud of’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My renovation: Mannofield house is now ‘a home to be proud of’

The four bedroom semi-detached home with off-street parking and garage in Mannofield has been extensively renovated while keeping with the traditional character of its time.

Mannofield property from the outside, it's a 1930s home
Dating back to the 1930s, number 39 Morningside Avenue in Aberdeen has been renovated in keeping with its time.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Who: Suzanne Morrison, a legal professional, and Lee MacDonald, a senior lead engineer.

What: Four-bedroom semi-detached granite property with off-street parking and a single garage. Dating back to the 1930s, it has been renovated to a very high standard and retains many beautiful period features in keeping with its age.

Where: Mannofield, Aberdeen.

living room with fireplace, arched mirror and bay window at this Mannofield property
The lovely living room at 39 Morningside Avenue.
Here’s what Suzanne had to say about their renovation journey…

“Previously we were living in a two-bedroom flat in Mannofield and we were looking for a larger property, preferably a house, in the same area.

“We truly liked the location due to the short commute to the city and the coast.

“We liked the family-friendly rural village feel and closeness to Royal Deeside and the Cairngorm Mountains.

“This property was attractive to us as it was located in our preferred location and a traditional granite property with umpteen original features such as original floorboards and coving.

“It also had ample storage and space to be able to grow into, such as a basement, the footprint of the property.

second part of the long lounge with another sofa and footstool, making it ideal for watching TV at this Mannofield property
The other section of the lounge which is dual aspect and runs the full width of the ground floor.

“We have lived here seven years. The property was in need of some TLC as it was vacant for some time.

“It also required some upgrading as some previous renovations had been started but not finished or not finished to the required standards needed.

“Our ultimate goal was to put our own individuality and flair into our new home in keeping with the age of the property, where possible, to create an inviting family home.

split level kitchen with breakfast bar at this Mannofield property
The modern and sophisticated split-level kitchen diner.

The renovation included…

“Plastering of the entire property, including the removal of Artex in the living room and kitchen.

“Multiple layers of wallpaper were located on various walls throughout the property therefore once the wallpaper was taken off, the walls needed plastered and some reconstructed, with David Leslie and Keith Robertson.

“Roughcast/rendering at the side and the rear of the property. There was also plumbing work.

“Bon Accord Glass replaced several windows throughout the property.

“Electrics included new wiring, fuse boxes and spotlights fitted outside, and in the hallway, landing, bedrooms, kitchen and bathrooms.

“CMC Decorators painted the entire property, including the doors and the frontage of the property.

“New flooring, carpets, tiles and wooden flooring, in every room in the property.

“This includes restoration of the original wooden floorboards in the hallway and the dining room.

Dining room with wooden panelling on the walls and wooden floors at this Mannofield property
The dining room with feature wall panelling and exposed original wooden floorboards.

“Joinery works such as traditional shelving units with storage were constructed into the alcoves in the living room.

“New wardrobe doors in each bedroom and in the hallway. Panelling in the bedroom and dining room (Shaun Laid Joinery and Glen Wright).

“The new kitchen/diner was fitted recently. It’s a split level kitchen with shaker-style units with marble quartz worksurfaces, Belfast sink with multiple high-end appliances and a breakfast bar.

“The new bathroom has a modern walk-in shower room with a wood-effect feature shower wall and vintage scallop tiles, a wall-hung vanity sink unit with storage and illuminated display shelf.

Upstairs landing with a very large mirror at this Mannofield property
The attractive landing with lots of storage.

“At various points throughout the renovation, it did feel like it was never-ending and we were on no occasion going to be finished.

“Due to the age of the property, 1930s, several issues kept cropping up which had not been forecast, such as incorrect pipework, electrics and crumbling walls.”

“It was such a great feeling accomplishing and completing the renovation to create an inviting home which identified our personalities and to create a home we were proud to live in. That feeling was the reward.”

Stylish bedroom in muted shades of cream and beige at this Mannofield property
One of the tastefully decorated bedrooms.

“At times it was challenging. However it was all worth it in the end as the final product turned out as we envisioned.

Here’s who helped with the renovation work…

“CMC Decorators (Colin Cross), Bon Accord Joinery (Glen Wright), Bon Accord Glass, Shaun Laird Joinery, Keith Robertson, David Leslie, Wren Kitchens (Wren’s subcontractors), Wickes (Wickes subcontractors).

“The property’s special features are the original floorboards, ceiling coving and cornices, high skirting boards, wall panelling, dado rails and fireplace.

“We love the period features of the property. The traditional, vintage yet modern feel of the property. The classic colour palette and the sophisticated design.”

Stylish hallway with lamps and wooden flooring at this Mannofield property
The hall with original exposed wooden floorboards.

And as for the location of this Mannofield property…

“It’s a very family-friendly location accessible to the city centre which is 10 minutes away.

“The Old Deeside Railway Line, with stunning views over the River Dee and the Cairngorm Mountains, is a five-minute walk from the property.

“There’s a reputable nursery, while primary and secondary schools are nearby.

“As for what might appeal most to buyers, I would say the location of the property, the traditional granite style, ample storage, the opportunities to extend the property further, the period features and traditional yet contemporary design of the property.”

Number 39 Morningside Avenue is on the market at price over £300,000 with Aberdein Considine and is on the aspc website.

lawn and patio at this Mannofield property
The fully-enclosed rear garden has two patio areas and a lawn area.

Conversation