After Torphins family’s trauma, here’s how hundreds of 999 calls are being transferred away from Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

After Torphins family’s trauma, here’s how hundreds of 999 calls are being transferred away from Scotland

We revealed how the birth of a baby in Aberdeenshire turned into a nightmare as the family fought to save her life during a “frightening” long wait for an ambulance.

By Derek Healey
Ambulances wait outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ambulances wait outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Health chiefs are being warned precious moments that could be the difference between life and death are being wasted as hundreds of 999 calls are transferred from Scotland to other parts of the UK because of staff shortages.

The number of distress calls being picked up outside of Scotland increased dramatically during the colder winter months, including 183 emergencies rerouted in October alone.

The figures can be revealed after we reported how, in the same month, the birth of a baby in Torpins, Aberdeenshire, turned into a nightmare as the family fought to save her life during a “frightening” long wait for an ambulance.

Health Secretary Neil Gray apologised after the baby’s mum and grandmother were forced to perform CPR while receiving over-the-phone instructions from 999 call handlers hundreds of miles away in Yorkshire.

The family said operators also struggled to locate their rural address – which is covered by an ambulance station just seven miles away in Banchory.

When crews finally arrived on the scene after around 40 minutes, mum and baby had to be transported in separate vehicles wrapped in blankets because one had no heating.

Hundreds of calls transferred

In full, the latest figures show 530 calls to the ambulance service had to be diverted between November 2023 and October this year – the most up-to-date numbers currently available.

There were 137 calls transferred in November 2023 and a further 28 that December.

There were 10 in January 2024, six in February, 10 in March, four in April, 16 in May, 13 in June, 27 in July, 12 in August, 84 in September and 183 in October.

Alexander Burnett. Image: Supplied

The ambulance service has procedures in place with other UK jurisdictions to assist when call handling when centres are experiencing high volumes of calls.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett, who obtained the figures, said: “Any precious minute wasted could be the difference between life and death in winter.

“So we need Neil Gray to explain why so many calls, often to rural areas, are being routed outside Scotland at an important time of year.

“This winter, many Scots face another harsh period of cancelled operations, long hospital waits and closed local hospitals.

“This isn’t the fault of NHS staff or the brave paramedics at the Scottish Ambulance Service. It is entirely down to an SNP government which has mismanaged the health service for 17 years.”

Delays linked to deaths

The Torphins case has echoes of other incidents that brought rural ambulance provision under the spotlight in recent years.

Pam Anderson, a 74-year-old care home manager, died on her way to hospital in Aberdeen after being forced to wait 40 minutes for a two-person crew from Tomintoul.

The first ambulance to arrive had only one crew member so was not allowed to take her.

Meanwhile, previous winters have seen crews warn the service is just a “small sprinkling of snow” away from grinding to a complete halt.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it has joint procedures across the UK to assist with call handling when control centres are experiencing very high volumes of 999 calls.

Despite the Torphins family’s experience and those discussed by MSPs, it claimed that when an ambulance is required, “the call is handed to a local dispatcher, familiar with the region, which minimises any potential delays”.

The Scottish Government said fewer than 0.1% of the 716,702 emergency calls answered by the ambulance service were handled outside Scotland.

It added: “We are working with SAS and health boards to ensure all calls are responded to urgently, with no unnecessary delays in transferring patients to hospital.”

Conversation