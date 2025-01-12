19th-century farmhouse in the heart of Speyside hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

19th-century farmhouse in the heart of Speyside hits the market

Advie Mains Farmhouse has far-reaching views of the Cairngorm mountains.

By Ross Hempseed
Avie Farmhouse in Grantown-on-Spey.
Avie Farmhouse in Grantown-on-Spey. Image: Galbraith.

A charming period farmhouse within the heart of Speyside has been listed for sale for £490,000.

Advie Mains Farmhouse, located in the Highland town of Grantown-on-Spey, boasts period charm and modern fittings.

The farmhouse dates back to the 19th century and offers far-reaching views of the Strathspey landscape.

The sitting room. Image: Galbraith

Entry is via a sheltered porch, which leads into the entrance hallway.

To the left is the sitting room which features tartan carpet, a large bay window and ceiling cornicing. The large fireplace is a focal point for this elegant space.

The dining room. Image: Galbraith

Opposite the sitting room is the dining room, with period features including cornicing, a bay window and a fireplace.

Down the hallway, there is a shower room, and opposite is the cosy family room featuring a wood-burning fireplace.

The family room. Image: Galbraith

To the rear of the house is the impressive kitchen/diner with a full range of elegant cabinets, inbuilt modern appliances, and a wood-burning stove for extra warmth.

Charming Highland farmhouse for sale

The kitchen looks out to the back garden and beyond with panoramic views of the countryside.

The kitchen/diner. Image: Galbraith

Off the kitchen is a utility room with washing facilities and outdoor access.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, three double and one smaller room.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith

On this level, there are two bathrooms, both with bathtubs.

The farmhouse is connected to a private water supply, which is filtered.

The large back lawn. Image: Galbraith
The back of the farmhouse with the sheltered patio. Image: Galbraith

The back garden has a lawn for kids and sheltered patio.

Running along the side of the main farmhouse is a large stone steading divided into various stores, tack rooms, loose boxes and workshops.

The stone steading located next to the main house. Image: Galbraith

There is parking for vehicles within a gravelled courtyard and an EV charging point on the wall in the courtyard.

Advie Mains Farmhouse is listed with Galbraith for £490,000.

Conversation