19th-century farmhouse in the heart of Speyside hits the market

A charming period farmhouse within the heart of Speyside has been listed for sale for £490,000.

Advie Mains Farmhouse, located in the Highland town of Grantown-on-Spey, boasts period charm and modern fittings.

The farmhouse dates back to the 19th century and offers far-reaching views of the Strathspey landscape.

Entry is via a sheltered porch, which leads into the entrance hallway.

To the left is the sitting room which features tartan carpet, a large bay window and ceiling cornicing. The large fireplace is a focal point for this elegant space.

Opposite the sitting room is the dining room, with period features including cornicing, a bay window and a fireplace.

Down the hallway, there is a shower room, and opposite is the cosy family room featuring a wood-burning fireplace.

To the rear of the house is the impressive kitchen/diner with a full range of elegant cabinets, inbuilt modern appliances, and a wood-burning stove for extra warmth.

Charming Highland farmhouse for sale

The kitchen looks out to the back garden and beyond with panoramic views of the countryside.

Off the kitchen is a utility room with washing facilities and outdoor access.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, three double and one smaller room.

On this level, there are two bathrooms, both with bathtubs.

The farmhouse is connected to a private water supply, which is filtered.

The back garden has a lawn for kids and sheltered patio.

Running along the side of the main farmhouse is a large stone steading divided into various stores, tack rooms, loose boxes and workshops.

There is parking for vehicles within a gravelled courtyard and an EV charging point on the wall in the courtyard.

Advie Mains Farmhouse is listed with Galbraith for £490,000.